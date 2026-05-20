ServiceTrade Earns Third Consecutive Platinum Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health

DURHAM, N.C., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTrade, Inc. , the leading field service management software platform for commercial contractors, today announced it has earned the Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health from Mental Health America , achieving top honors with Platinum-level recognition for the third consecutive year. The Bell Seal is a national certification that evaluates employer policies and practices across four pillars—culture, benefits, compliance and wellness—and recognizes organizations demonstrating sustained commitment to creating mentally healthy workplaces.

"Mental health isn't something we treat as a benefits checkbox. It's fundamental to how we operate," said Amy Robertson, chief people officer at ServiceTrade. "Supporting people with mental health challenges means treating them with dignity and respect. For us, that’s creating space for people to rest, providing access to the resources they need and encouraging them to show up authentically, with no stigma. The work to support employee mental health is never finished, but this recognition tells us we're continuing to move in the right direction."

ServiceTrade has embedded mental health support throughout its employee experience. The company provides access to free mental health resources through its health care provider, including complimentary Headspace accounts for all employees. ServiceTrade also offers a flexible paid time off plan with no maximums and suggested minimum time away, empowering employees to take the time they need without constraints. In recognition of earning the Bell Seal, the company celebrated with a Recharge Day, a company-wide mental health day where all employees were encouraged to disconnect and prioritize their well-being.

Initiatives like the Recharge Day emerged from ServiceTrade's Culture Crew, a cross-functional employee group that has a direct impact on well-being programs. The group was built on four values: customer obsession, resiliency, evolution and “being weird.” First established in 2018, the Culture Crew includes employee volunteers from every corner of the organization who shape programs and initiatives that reinforce ServiceTrade's people-first approach, which has been a central part of the company since its founding. Recently, the group has delivered programs including a tech and wellness reimbursement benefit, an employee spotlight series, a new hire buddy program and the company’s refreshed mission, vision and values.

"Workplace culture isn't something you mandate from the top. Employees build it together every day," Robertson added. "The Culture Crew gives our team influence over the environment they work in. When people have agency in shaping their workplace, they feel supported not just in their work, but in who they are."

About ServiceTrade

ServiceTrade, Inc. is the leading AI-powered field service management platform for commercial fire protection and mechanical contractors. Built on Trade Intelligence, a proprietary data intelligence layer informed by more than 14 years of service and asset data, ServiceTrade connects field and office teams across the full service lifecycle, from sale and service delivery through quoting, invoicing and customer engagement, turning everyday service work into predictable, profitable growth. ServiceTrade applies AI directly inside service workflows to deliver explainable guidance and take action on next steps automatically, reducing manual work and operational friction so teams can scale efficiently. Today, more than 1,300 contractors rely on ServiceTrade to run more efficient service operations. ServiceTrade is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Media Contact

Anika Grendell

Red Fan Communications

press@servicetrade.com