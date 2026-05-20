XRPPower Introduces Advanced AI-Powered App Designed for Long-Term Stable Retirement Income

London, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As economic uncertainty continues affecting global markets, many retirees are becoming increasingly concerned about how to maintain stable income and long-term financial security. Traditional savings methods are facing growing pressure from inflation, market volatility, and declining purchasing power, leading more people to explore alternative financial technologies.





In response to this trend, XRPPower has introduced its latest advanced AI-powered application designed to help users pursue long-term stable retirement income through intelligent automation and data-driven systems. According to the platform, the new application uses AI technology to monitor market activity, optimize operational efficiency, and reduce the emotional risks often associated with manual investing.

The launch reflects a broader shift toward AI-integrated financial solutions, particularly among users seeking more transparent, efficient, and sustainable income models for retirement planning.

Key Advantages of XRPPower Intelligent AI System

Intelligent AI Automation

XRPPower utilizes advanced AI technology to analyze market trends, optimize operations, and improve efficiency automatically in real time. Enhanced Security Protection

The platform is designed with multiple security mechanisms and transparent operational systems to help protect user assets and account safety. Stable and Efficient Operations

Unlike emotional manual decision-making, AI systems can operate continuously with data-driven logic, helping improve long-term operational stability. Transparent and Verifiable System

XRPPower focuses on transparency by providing users with clear operational processes and verifiable platform information. 24/7 Global Service Support

The platform offers around-the-clock online customer support, ensuring users worldwide can receive assistance anytime and anywhere.

Join XRPPower and Experience Intelligent AI Automated Income

Simple Email Registration

Create an account easily with your email. New users can receive a $21 welcome reward after registration. Choose Your Preferred Income Contract

Select different contract cycles based on your personal income goals and investment preferences. Activate Your Contract

Complete the contract payment to activate the intelligent AI income system. Receive Daily Automatic Rewards

Daily earnings are automatically credited to your account balance and can be withdrawn directly or used to purchase additional contracts.

Click to explore different intelligent AI income contracts and view detailed daily reward information.

XRPPower Continues Expanding Its Global Intelligent AI Ecosystem

XRPPower has grown into a mature and stable intelligent AI ecosystem, serving more than 3 million users across 189 countries and regions worldwide. By combining AI automation, transparent systems, and stable income solutions, XRPPower continues helping users improve financial flexibility and quality of life.

As demand for intelligent and sustainable income models continues growing, more users are joining XRPPower to experience smarter AI-powered opportunities within the global XRP ecosystem.

For more details, please visit the official website: https://xrppower.com/





Risk Warning

The cryptocurrency and digital asset market is subject to volatility and potential risks, influenced by policy changes and global economic factors. Users should fully understand the platform rules, contract terms, and related risks before participating, and participate rationally based on their own financial situation and risk tolerance.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.