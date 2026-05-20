Fazoli’s Expands Florida Footprint with Return to Tallahassee

Iconic Italian Chain Debuts Its First-Ever Double Drive-Thru Location

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fazoli’s, the fast and fresh Italian chain owned by FAT Brands, is making its return to Tallahassee with the debut of its first-ever double drive-thru location. The new restaurant reinforces the brand’s commitment to its growth in Florida, following a Plant City opening in 2022, with another location set to debut in Kissimmee later this year.

“We’re excited to return to Tallahassee, where the community has been eager to once again enjoy our high-quality pastas and unlimited breadsticks,” said Gregg Nettleton, President of Fazoli’s. “Additionally, this location serves as the ideal setting to introduce our double drive-thru. As a longstanding differentiator in the quick-service Italian space, this enables us to further capitalize on that advantage and serve our fans fast and fresh food.”

Since 1988, Fazoli’s has been committed to serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. From unlimited hot breadsticks to freshly prepared pasta entrees, the chain prides itself on serving high-quality menu offerings, all at an affordable price.

The new Fazoli’s is located at 3122 Mahan Drive, Suite 1000, Tallahassee, FL 32308, and is open Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. For more information, visit Fazolis.com .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (OTCMKTS: FATAQ) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza®, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,200 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit http://www.fatbrands.com.

About Fazoli's

For over 35 years, Fazoli’s has been the go-to spot for Italian dining, offering an inviting atmosphere and convenient drive-thru experience, where families and friends can come together and ‘Break Breadsticks with Us.' Fazoli's owns and operates approximately 200 restaurants in 26 states, and prides itself on serving handcrafted Italian dishes at a great value, including its signature, craveable, unlimited breadsticks, freshly prepared pasta entrees, salads, pizza, and desserts. For more information, visit www.fazolis.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands

emandzik@fatbrands.com

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