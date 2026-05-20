Inbank is raising additional capital

AS Inbank is issuing Additional Tier 1 bonds (AT1 bonds) through a private placement in May-June 2026.

Due to the complexity of AT1 bonds, they will not be offered publicly and the offer will be aimed only at financial institutions and proficient investors with a larger investment portfolio. The purpose of raising capital is to strengthen the position of Inbank’s own funds and cover the capital requirements applicable to Inbank.

The subscription of AT1 bonds will take place from 25 May to 5 June 2026. Inbank will offer 400 AT1 bonds with a nominal value of €10,000. Inbank has the right to increase or decrease the volume of the issue.

The interest rate is 8.25% per annum, which is paid quarterly. AT1 bonds are perpetual and unsecured debt obligations to investors. Upon obtaining permission from the Financial Supervision Authority, Inbank has the right to redeem AT1 bonds in part or in full after 5 years have passed from their issue. Inbank will announce the results of the offer with a separate notice.

This notice is not an offer of the AT1 bonds. This does not constitute a prospectus of the AT1 bonds and a prospectus will not be published. An offer to subscribe to the AT1 bonds will only be made to the persons who are personally notified of that.

Inbank is a financial technology company with an EU banking license that connects merchants, consumers and financial institutions on its next generation embedded finance platform. Partnering with more than 6,200 merchants, Inbank has 847,000+ active contracts and collects deposits across 7 markets in Europe. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.