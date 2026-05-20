TA Services Delivers 98% On-Time Performance Across 1,200 Shipments for National Building Materials Distributor

MANSFIELD, Texas, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TA Services ("TA"), a full-service third-party logistics provider, today highlighted results from a six-month logistics project with a national building materials distributor that delivered over 1,200 shipments, achieved a 98% on-time delivery rate, and scaled shipment volume by more than 300% from the first month to peak with no degradation in service performance.

This distributor was previously operating under a vendor pick-up model that lacked a defined accessorial policy, relied on inconsistent communication around shipment changes, and experienced frequent coverage instability in volatile spot market conditions. TA Services rebuilt the operation from the ground up, developing a comprehensive accessorial policy framework, standardizing communication processes, and activating a relationship-driven carrier network designed to stabilize performance as volume increased.

"This wasn't a plug-and-play freight operation," said Loretta Sercy, Director of Business Development at TA Services. "We rebuilt how their program operated from the ground up, and when volume tripled, the service held."

Over the course of the engagement, TA achieved:

98% on-time delivery

300%+ shipment volume growth

Zero uncovered loads across the full six-month period



The operation also expanded beyond branch distribution into active construction jobsite delivery, where missed windows directly affect crew schedules, project timelines, and downstream costs.

In a tight freight market, carrier relationships determine who gets covered and who doesn't. TA built the operation around long-term carrier partnerships supported by fair accessorial practices, clear communication, and operational consistency rather than transactional rate negotiation alone. Even through peak season and holiday freight pressure, every shipment remained covered.

Building materials freight doesn’t operate like standard freight. Deliveries are time-sensitive, handling requirements are specialized, and job sites cannot afford missed delivery windows. TA designed the communication structure, carrier strategy, and execution model specifically around how this distributor operates, creating a program capable of scaling under pressure without sacrificing performance.

The project also reinforced a broader shift taking place across the building materials sector, where shippers are placing greater emphasis on reliability, communication, and operational discipline as market conditions become more volatile and transportation networks tighten.

About TA Services

TA Services, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of PS Logistics, has been breaking new ground in third-party logistics since 1986. Headquartered in Mansfield, Texas, TA delivers a full suite of logistics solutions, including managed transportation, warehousing and fulfillment, multi-modal freight brokerage, and cross-border logistics. With operations spanning Mexico, the United States, and Canada, TA continues to lead the way with smarter, faster, and more resilient logistics solutions.

Ready to experience logistics that never settles for second place? Discover how TA continues to redefine logistics excellence — visit TAservices.com to see how we’re driving the future of supply chain performance.

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