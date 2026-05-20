Levoit Introduces Core Mini Air Purifier for Budget-Conscious Living in Australia

SYDNEY, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levoit has launched its Core Mini air purifier in Australia, introducing a compact and energy-efficient solution designed for smaller living spaces as households continue to seek more cost-conscious home appliances ahead of the 2025–26 financial year-end.

Heading into the end of the 2025–26 financial year, Australian households are facing sustained cost pressures, with living expenses up 4.2% in 2026 and electricity remaining a major contributor.



Recent insights from global air purifier brand Levoit also show that Australians are increasingly prioritising both indoor air quality and long-term energy efficiency and cost when choosing air purifiers.



However, one common issue remains overlooked: choosing the wrong purifier for the space.



“Most inefficiencies we see in homes come from mismatched sizing—either too much power for small rooms, or too little coverage for larger open spaces,” says Oscar Mei, air purifier specialist at Levoit Australia.



Why Room Size Changes Everything

In compact environments like bedrooms and studio apartments, oversized air purifiers can lead to unnecessary energy use without meaningful performance gains.

The Levoit Core Mini is purpose-built for small, enclosed spaces, operating at just 7W to support efficient, low-cost usage while maintaining reliable air filtration. Weighing only 1kg, it is highly portable and can be easily moved between rooms, making it well suited for renters, students, and smaller households.

It also features an aromatherapy function, adding a layer of comfort to personal spaces. Notably, it is positioned as the only compact purifier of its kind currently available in Australia.

According to Mei, correct sizing plays a key role in both efficiency and performance outcomes in smaller rooms.

“Small spaces don’t require high-capacity machines,” he explains. “What matters is consistent filtration without unnecessary energy consumption.”



High-capacity models such as the Core 400S and Core 600S are better suited to larger or open-plan spaces where airflow demands are higher, requiring stronger filtration.





Smarter Use, Not More Use

Ultimately, the key is not reducing usage, but ensuring the right product is used for the right environment. Matching purifier size to real living spaces helps households avoid wasted energy while maintaining consistent indoor air quality.



As cost-of-living pressures continue to shape household decisions, this growing focus on right-sized, energy-conscious appliances reflects a broader shift toward more efficient and intentional home living.



To learn more about Levoit, visit its official website , Amazon , or social media .

About Levoit

Levoit is a leading home wellness brand specializing in air purification and indoor comfort solutions. The brand offers a range of smart home appliances, including air purifiers and tower fans, designed to help create cleaner and more comfortable living environments.



Media Contact

Levoit Marketing Team

pr.au@vesync.com

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