RH CPAs Chief Visionary Officer Leon Rives Announces Diana Hardy, COO, as Captive Review's 2026 Power 50

Lexington, NC, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RH CPAs is proud to announce that its Chief Operating Officer, Diana Hardy, CPA, CFE has been named to Captive Review's 2026 Power 50, an annual ranking of the most influential professionals working in the captive insurance industry.

This is Hardy’s second appearance on the Captive Review Power 50, following her first recognition in 2024. The honor builds on a strong professional track record: she was named to the Triad Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 in 2022 and Outstanding Women in Business in 2024, serves as immediate past chair of Goodwill Central North Carolina, and previously chaired the North Carolina Captive Insurance Association.

"Diana's inclusion in the Power 50 is a reflection of the caliber of talent we've built at RH CPAs and the impact our team makes every day for our clients," said Leon Rives II, Chief Visionary Officer at RH CPAs. "She leads with integrity and expertise, and this recognition affirms that she is one of the most capable and influential professionals in this space.”



The Captive Review Power 50 is one of the captive insurance industry's most prestigious annual honors, recognizing professionals who serve as champions for the space, distinguished by their influence, innovation, visibility, skill, and commitment to the industry's growth.

"Being named to the Captive Review Power 50 is a tremendous honor, and it reflects the work our entire team puts in every day on behalf of our clients," Hardy said. "Captive insurance is a space where relationships and expertise matter deeply, and I'm proud to be a part of an organization like RH CPAs that is committed to doing this work at the highest level."

RH CPAs has deepened its footprint in the captive insurance industry in recent years, with team members earning recognition across multiple Captive Review honors, including the 2026 FORTY Under 40, and prominent roles at industry conferences.

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About RH CPAs

RH CPAs is a growth-focused professional services firm dedicated to providing more than compliance. It partners with clients to help build their future. Led by Chief Visionary Officer Leon Rives II, RH CPAs serves a diverse client base spanning nonprofits, school districts, and multi-billion dollar life insurance companies, with offices in North Carolina and operations in Karachi, Pakistan. The firm thrives on being different, not for its own sake, but because its clients deserve partners who think beyond the expected. Learn more at www.rh-accounting.com

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