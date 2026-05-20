Tribal Raises $10M Seed to Bring Context-Aware AI Agents to Enterprise Systems





NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

SALESFORCE, WIX & SPOT.IO VETERANS SOLVE THE ENTERPRISE AI CODING PROBLEM THEY SPENT YEARS RUNNING INTO

Tribal today announced a $10 million seed round led by Team8, with participation from DYDX Capital and a group of angel investors, including serial enterprise software founders behind multiple exits in the Salesforce ecosystem and beyond.

CIOs have never lacked vision; they’ve lacked the tools to match it. Tribal’s enterprise-native platform for AI agents was built by enterprise insiders who knew exactly where the problems lived in Enterprise AI, and were ready to fix them. With this new funding, the company will expand its product across major enterprise platforms, including Salesforce, ServiceNow, SAP, NetSuite, and Workday, while also accelerating expansion and hiring across the US.

After watching ‘vibe-coding’ tools fail enterprise systems firsthand, one thing became clear: these tools overlook the organizational knowledge, impact analysis, governance, and production infrastructure required to make enterprise systems work at scale. Code generation is just the middle of the process. Without the organizational context that comes before it, and the governance and deployment that comes after, users don't have a solution; they have a demo with an expiration date.

Tribal addresses this gap with metadata-native AI agents that ship production-ready solutions in days, not quarters. These agents are powered by Tribal’s Metadata Fabric, which ingests and maps the full metadata layer of an enterprise’s system of record - objects, automations, permissions, dependencies, and business rules - in minutes. This organizational context becomes the foundation for everything Tribal builds: AI agents, applications, and workflows that are native to the system of record, not layered on top.

As Salesforce moves toward headless, agent-first architecture with Headless 360, Tribal ensures those agents, including Agentforce, can operate safely in complex, customized environments, with full organizational context. Every output is governed, tested, and made production-ready.

“Enterprises are under growing pressure to turn AI from experiments into real, repeatable impact inside their business applications and workflows,” said Ori Barzilay, Partner at Team8. “The Tribal team brings deep and rare experience building on the trusted platforms of global enterprises and is uniquely positioned to help organizations bring AI safely to fulfill core business needs.”

The founding team built Tribal because they knew exactly what was broken. Yoav Kolodner (CEO) spent years as VP of Engineering at Salesforce, watching enterprise teams stall every time a change ran into governance hurdles, dependency conflicts, or documentation gaps they couldn't track. Yakir Daniel (COO) built and sold two companies, Spot.io and Swordfish, to NetApp and Huawei, and knows what it takes to build for production at scale. Lior Sidi (CTO) led AI teams at Wix and saw firsthand what happens when AI has no system context: it breaks in production.

Together, they saw the same thing from three different seats: building AI prototypes is easy. Shipping trusted, governed change inside a live enterprise system is brutally hard. "The shift to headless enterprise infrastructure is real and accelerating. But infrastructure without organizational context is just plumbing. This $10M lets us go deeper on the product and build the intelligence that will make Enterprise AI tick", said Yoav Kolodner, CEO of Tribal.Nir Rehav, CIO of ADAMA, spoke to the enterprise-wide impact: "With Tribal, we move significantly faster—iterating quickly and deploying to production with confidence. We're now able to serve users in 19 countries better while streamlining how they work with data across both new and existing markets."David Kestenberg, Director of IT at Pro-Driven Brand, had been dealing with years of accumulated tech debt before bringing Tribal in: "Tribal gave us a self-serve platform to standardize how we evaluate and manage growth, so teams can move faster with a shared, trusted view of what matters. It helped us remove tech debt by replacing brittle workarounds with a clean, maintainable setup, and it gave our team a real speed boost — about a 10x faster."

Enterprise-native AI is not a single platform story. It’s an enterprise-wide shift— and Tribal is building the foundational infrastructure layer to prove it.

About Tribal

Tribal is an enterprise-native AI platform founded by Salesforce, Wix & Spot.io veterans who spent careers inside the world's most complex enterprise systems, and got tired of watching AI fail them. Tribal’s context-aware AI agents learn the complete metadata graph of an enterprise system, then build with full organizational context. The result: backlogs cleared 10x faster, 80% lower maintenance costs, and AI-solutions that compliance and IT leaders can trust from day one.

For more information, users can visit https://gotribal.ai/ .

Contact

Orian Tal

Thepitch.media

Orian@thepitch.media

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2b889bd4-6ef1-4bd4-9883-666e57f3c473