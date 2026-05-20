Bitget and University of Geneva Host Web3 Educational Event for Students





VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), is pleased to announce an educational event held in collaboration with the University of Geneva. This initiative, which is part of the Blockchain4Youth initiative, aims to establish a foundation for long-term cooperation in Web3 education, by bridging the gap between academic theory and practical Web3 application for the next generation of digital pioneers.

The event is scheduled for May 20 at the University of Geneva campus. Students will engage with the fundamentals of cryptocurrency and receive a deep-dive introduction into the Blockchain4Youth program. The session will conclude with an interactive Q&A where students can discuss their ideas directly with industry specialists.

The demand for blockchain literacy is surging as the technology moves from the fringes of finance into the core of global industry. Beyond just digital assets, blockchain is increasingly being adopted by sectors ranging from healthcare to supply chain management to enhance transparency and operational efficiency. For students, this represents a shifting job market where the ability to audit data, track assets in real-time, and build trustless systems is becoming a required skill set across nearly every major sector.

"We are thrilled to scale our educational footprint through this event at the University of Geneva," said Ignacio Aguirre, CMO at Bitget. "Our goal with Blockchain4Youth is to connect directly with students and help them unlock their potential. We’re providing the resources they need today so they can become the leaders the Web3 sector needs tomorrow."

This collaboration is organized alongside Jean-Marc Seigneur, Director of the Certificate of Advanced Studies (CAS) on Blockchain, DLT, and dApps Development. As the University of Geneva’s premier certified blockchain course, the CAS program delivers an official academic credential through four specialized modules. These cover everything from Web3 fundamentals and project design to Ethereum development and multi-DLT project management.

"Blockchain technology is becoming an important pillar of digital innovation. Events like this help students and builders connect theory with real-world applications and industry opportunities," remarked Dr. habil. Jean-Marc Seigneur, Director of the CAS Blockchain, University of Geneva.

Attendees will benefit from exclusive networking opportunities with Web3 experts, gaining entry into a global community of innovators. Participants will also receive priority access to future Blockchain4Youth initiatives and potential career pathways within the Bitget ecosystem.

This event follows the third anniversary of Blockchain4Youth, which recently gained international attention for its "Boxed for Opportunity" campaign—a creative Bitcoin Pizza Day activation that allowed students to submit CVs on pizza boxes. Bitget continues to expand its reach through the newly launched "Learning Hub," a structured four-module online program designed to guide students from Web3 basics to professional career insights.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP™ . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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Disclaimer: This article is provided for general informational purposes only and does not constitute investment, legal, or financial advice, nor an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any financial instruments or digital assets. Any views expressed are based on current market observations and are subject to change. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Digital assets are volatile and may not be suitable for all investors. Readers should conduct their own independent research and seek professional advice before making any investment decisions. Restrictions may apply. This content is intended for global users. Bitget may restrict or limit access to its services for users. This is for information only and is not financial advice. Please refer to Bitget's Terms of Use .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a41cb51-2170-415d-b151-9a7e36798d7b