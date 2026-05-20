BriteCore Unveils AI Strategy for P&C Insurers, Launches First Wave of Embedded AI Copilots

San Mateo, CA, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriteCore, the leading cloud-native, AI-embedded core insurance platform for P&C insurers, today unveiled its enterprise AI strategy for insurers alongside the launch of eight AI copilots embedded directly into the BriteCore Platform and a secure Model Context Protocol (MCP) service layer for connecting insurer-developed and third-party AI agents.

The announcement marks the first major release in BriteCore’s broader vision for AI-embedded insurance operations—an approach built around three core pillars: built-in copilots and multi-agent systems, an AI intelligent ecosystem, and an open agentic core. Together, these capabilities combine human expertise with AI to automate routine work, accelerate decision-making, and create a governed foundation for continuous AI innovation across underwriting, claims, billing, servicing, and operations.

“Most AI solutions in insurance today are bolted on top of legacy core systems as loosely coupled tools," said Ray Villeneuve, CEO of BriteCore. "Our strategy is different. We embed AI directly into the operational core through a governed, API-first architecture, so agents and emerging multi-agent systems can work securely inside the BriteCore Platform — where the actual work happens. ”

“Insurers are increasingly recognizing that long-term AI value comes from embedding intelligence into operational workflows, not simply layering generative AI on top of legacy systems,” said Karlyn Carnahan, Head of North America Insurance at Celent. “BriteCore’s combination of embedded copilots, governed MCP infrastructure, and an open agentic architecture represents an important evolution in how modern core platforms can support secure, scalable AI innovation across the insurance lifecycle.”

Eight Embedded Copilots, Built for the Insurance Lifecycle

At the center of this release are eight copilots that reduce manual effort and streamline high-friction operational tasks across the insurance lifecycle:

Submission Intake & Readiness Copilot — Ingests unstructured submissions, extracts and structures data within BriteCore, and evaluates completeness before underwriting review — reducing manual intake work by as much as 80–90%.

— Ingests unstructured submissions, extracts and structures data within BriteCore, and evaluates completeness before underwriting review — reducing manual intake work by as much as 80–90%. Policy Summary Copilot — Generates instant summaries of policy information, risk characteristics, claims history, coverage considerations, and recommended next steps for underwriters and servicing teams.

— Generates instant summaries of policy information, risk characteristics, claims history, coverage considerations, and recommended next steps for underwriters and servicing teams. Claims Summary Copilot — Produces structured claim summaries for adjusters, audits, management review, and reinsurance reporting.

— Produces structured claim summaries for adjusters, audits, management review, and reinsurance reporting. Invoice Explanation Copilot — Translates billing details into clear, plain-language explanations that reduce policyholder confusion and lower billing-related service inquiries.

— Translates billing details into clear, plain-language explanations that reduce policyholder confusion and lower billing-related service inquiries. Document & Forms Copilot — Accelerates policy form creation, template generation, and compliance workflows, helping carriers respond faster to filing and documentation requirements.

— Accelerates policy form creation, template generation, and compliance workflows, helping carriers respond faster to filing and documentation requirements. Rate Change Copilot — Updates rate tables and pricing configurations through natural language instructions, replacing time-intensive manual IT processes.

— Updates rate tables and pricing configurations through natural language instructions, replacing time-intensive manual IT processes. Rules Intelligence Copilot — Supports business rules creation, referral triggers, workflow routing, governance logic across the platform.

— Supports business rules creation, referral triggers, workflow routing, governance logic across the platform. Report Copilot — Generates and explores operational and business reports through natural language prompts, surfacing insights faster and reducing manual reporting effort across the policy lifecycle.

Together, these copilots mark the first stage of BriteCore’s roadmap toward fully orchestrated multi-agent insurance workflows.

Localized Agentic Services Keep Carriers in Control

BriteCore’s architecture also supports localized agentic services that operate directly within an insurer’s own BriteCore environment. Workflows, orchestration logic, and sensitive insurance data remain inside the carrier’s controlled infrastructure, while external large language models (LLMs) are used selectively for reasoning, summarization, and decision support. Carriers maintain strong control over sensitive data, support compliance and governance requirements, and adopt advanced AI capabilities without exposing core systems or proprietary information outside their environment.

“We’ve been incredibly impressed with BriteCore’s Report Copilot and the broader direction of their AI strategy,” said Tim Byrne, President & CEO of Great Bay Insurance. “The ability to generate insights and summaries instantly has streamlined how our teams operate and communicate. More importantly, BriteCore’s approach keeps our people in control while helping us move faster, improve service, and make better decisions across the business.”

A Governed MCP Service Layer for Agentic Workflows

BriteCore’s AI capabilities are embedded directly into the platform through a governed architecture built specifically for insurance operations. AI agents — whether BriteCore’s native copilots, carrier-built agents, or third-party agents — connect to the platform through BriteCore-managed MCP servers. The MCP layer functions as a secure orchestration surface for the platform’s policy, billing, claims, document and workflow APIs, and enforces authentication, fine-grained access control, rate limiting, auditability, compliance controls, human-in-the-loop governance, and operational observability across every AI interaction.

A separate LLM provider layer governs how the platform accesses frontier models, including Anthropic's Claude Sonnet. This layer is model-flexible by design and will extend to additional frontier, open-source, and specialized small language models optimized for specific insurance tasks as they emerge.

Because BriteCore was architected from inception as a cloud-native, API-first platform built in Python — the native language of AI — insurers can adopt and extend AI capabilities without the complexity of legacy monolithic core systems. The architecture makes it easier to introduce, govern, and evolve AI services over time while preserving operational security and platform stability.

Open MCP Service Architecture for Carriers and Partners

As part of this announcement, BriteCore is also introducing its Open MCP Service architecture, a secure, governed connection layer that lets carriers and ecosystem partners build and deploy their own AI agents and multi-agent systems on the same infrastructure that powers BriteCore’s native copilots. Carriers can extend workflows, integrate external AI capabilities, and build proprietary operational intelligence while maintaining centralized governance and secure access to core insurance data and services.

What's Next

Future phases of the roadmap will introduce broader multi-agent orchestration across new business processing, renewals, premium-to-cash operations, customer interaction management, and platform governance. BriteCore will also support emerging A2A (agent-to-agent) communication standards, enabling AI agents to securely collaborate and coordinate actions across internal systems, carrier environments, and external partner ecosystems.

“Copilots are just the beginning,” added Villeneuve. “The future of insurance operations is an intelligent core platform where AI agents safely coordinate work across the enterprise — while insurers remain fully in control of the decisions, governance, and customer relationships that matter most.”

About BriteCore

BriteCore provides P&C insurers with a cloud-native, AI-embedded core insurance platform designed to drive business growth, enhance operational efficiency, and deliver unmatched flexibility. The BriteCore Platform enables insurers to seamlessly manage policies, billing, and claims; rapidly configure new products; and access comprehensive reporting and analytics within a unified core system.

Trusted by more than 100 insurers across North America, BriteCore empowers mid-size carriers and fast-growing MGAs to streamline operations, improve decision-making, and compete confidently in today’s digital insurance landscape.

For more information, visit www.britecore.com