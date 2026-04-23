Allied Trust Insurance Selects BriteCore and Goes Live to Unify Operations and Accelerate Scalable Growth

San Mateo, CA, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriteCore, the leading cloud-native core insurance platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers, announced today that Allied Trust Insurance has selected the BriteCore Platform and is now live in its first state, Texas, to support policy administration and continued growth. Allied anticipates being live across all states and product lines by the end of the third quarter of 2026.

As Allied Trust expanded its footprint, operating across multiple systems created inefficiencies and limited the company’s ability to respond to changing market conditions. The organization needed a modern platform that could consolidate operations, support faster product innovation, simplify rate changes, and scale into new states. Allied Trust is now live on BriteCore in Texas, replacing fragmented workflows with a modern core platform built for flexibility and growth.

“We were looking for a modern platform that could unify our operations while giving us the flexibility to grow,” said Brian Keefer, President of Allied Trust Insurance Company. “BriteCore stood out for its seamless integration capabilities and flexibility. It delivers the scalability and efficiency we need to move quickly, whether refining pricing, expanding into new markets, or evolving our product offerings. It also gives us greater control by enabling changes without vendor intervention.”

“Growth requires more than just ambition—it requires the right technology foundation,” said Ray Villeneuve, CEO of BriteCore. “Allied Trust recognized the need to simplify operations and gain the agility to move faster in today’s market. With BriteCore, they now have a platform built to support rapid expansion, continuous product innovation, and operational efficiency.”

With BriteCore’s configurable, cloud-native architecture, Allied Trust can quickly introduce new lines of business, expand into additional states, and refine underwriting rules and rates. Its API-first design enables seamless connectivity across systems and partners, while AI-embedded capabilities support emerging automation and smarter decision-making.

The BriteCore Platform delivers a centralized data model, embedded analytics, and intelligent automation that help insurers continuously improve business performance and make faster, data-driven decisions. By eliminating system fragmentation, Allied Trust is positioned to better serve agents and policyholders while operating more efficiently.

This selection reinforces BriteCore’s momentum among property and casualty insurers seeking modern, AI-embedded core systems that deliver faster time to value and long-term scalability.

About BriteCore

BriteCore provides P&C insurers with a cloud-native, AI-embedded core insurance platform designed to drive business growth, enhance operational efficiency, and deliver unmatched flexibility. The BriteCore Platform enables insurers to seamlessly manage policies, billing, and claims; rapidly configure new products; and access comprehensive reporting and analytics within a unified core system.

Trusted by more than 100 insurers across North America, BriteCore empowers mid-size carriers and fast-growing MGAs to streamline operations, improve decision-making, and compete confidently in today’s digital insurance landscape.

For more information, visit www.britecore.com