BriteCore Expands Solution Marketplace with New Risk, Claims and Data Intelligence Partners

San Mateo, CA, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriteCore, the leading cloud-native core insurance platform (policy, billing, and claims) for property and casualty (P&C) insurers, today announced the continued expansion of its Solution Partner Marketplace with five new vendor integrations: Verisk ISO Claims Search, Torrent Flood, Grafana, National Risk Services, and Taurus Flood.

These new integrations further strengthen the BriteCore ecosystem, giving insurers seamless access to enhanced risk management, expanded claims intelligence, real-time system observability, and specialized flood risk solutions directly within the BriteCore Platform. This expansion reflects growing demand among insurers for flexible, API-driven ecosystems that enable faster adoption of specialized data and risk intelligence solutions.

The BriteCore Solution Partner Marketplace is designed to provide insurers with easy access to best-in-class technology solutions that enhance core insurance processes such as underwriting, claims management, analytics, and operational performance. With a growing library of pre-built integrations, insurers can quickly adopt innovative tools without complex implementation cycles.

The newest partner solutions joining the marketplace include:

Verisk ISO Claims Search – Provides insurers with access to comprehensive claims history data, helping carriers identify potential fraud, validate claims information, and make more informed claims decisions. This deeper claims visibility helps adjusters identify patterns across prior incidents and supports faster, more confident decision-making during claim investigations.

– Provides insurers with access to comprehensive claims history data, helping carriers identify potential fraud, validate claims information, and make more informed claims decisions. This deeper claims visibility helps adjusters identify patterns across prior incidents and supports faster, more confident decision-making during claim investigations. Torrent Flood – Expands flood insurance capabilities by providing advanced underwriting, quoting, and policy servicing support for flood coverage, helping insurers deliver specialized protection for flood-exposed properties. This integration allows insurers to evaluate flood risk alongside their existing property underwriting processes, helping carriers expand flood offerings while maintaining disciplined risk selection.

– Expands flood insurance capabilities by providing advanced underwriting, quoting, and policy servicing support for flood coverage, helping insurers deliver specialized protection for flood-exposed properties. This integration allows insurers to evaluate flood risk alongside their existing property underwriting processes, helping carriers expand flood offerings while maintaining disciplined risk selection. Grafana – Enables real-time observability and analytics through powerful dashboards and monitoring tools, allowing insurers to visualize operational metrics and system performance across the BriteCore Platform. Using Grafana, BriteCore teams proactively monitor platform health and performance, helping ensure reliability and consistent SLA delivery for carrier clients.

– Enables real-time observability and analytics through powerful dashboards and monitoring tools, allowing insurers to visualize operational metrics and system performance across the BriteCore Platform. Using Grafana, BriteCore teams proactively monitor platform health and performance, helping ensure reliability and consistent SLA delivery for carrier clients. National Risk Services – Provides comprehensive property inspection services that support underwriting and loss control across both personal and commercial lines, helping insurers verify risk details and reduce potential claims exposure. By delivering high-quality field inspection data and detailed reporting, insurers gain greater visibility into property conditions and make more informed underwriting decisions directly within the BriteCore Platform.

– Provides comprehensive property inspection services that support underwriting and loss control across both personal and commercial lines, helping insurers verify risk details and reduce potential claims exposure. By delivering high-quality field inspection data and detailed reporting, insurers gain greater visibility into property conditions and make more informed underwriting decisions directly within the BriteCore Platform. Taurus Flood – Offers an additional flood insurance solution that enables carriers to expand into the growing private flood market while delivering flexible underwriting and coverage options for policyholders. By integrating Taurus Flood into the BriteCore Platform, insurers can streamline flood quoting and policy issuance while broadening their available coverage offerings.

“These new integrations reflect the continued momentum of the BriteCore ecosystem,” said Ray Villeneuve, CEO of BriteCore. “Our goal is to give insurers the freedom to innovate by connecting them with the best technology partners in the industry. By expanding the BriteCore Solution Marketplace with solutions spanning risk management, claims intelligence, analytics, and specialized insurance products, we’re helping carriers modernize their operations while maintaining the flexibility needed to grow. In today’s market, insurers need the ability to quickly plug in new data, analytics, and risk solutions—and our marketplace makes that possible.”

Built on a cloud-native architecture with a fully published API, the BriteCore Platform makes it easy for insurers to deploy new technology solutions through pre-built integrations. This approach enables carriers to rapidly adopt innovative capabilities without costly custom development or complex system integrations.

With these latest additions joining a marketplace that already includes more than 100 pre-built integrations across leading technology partners, BriteCore continues to deliver a modern, extensible insurance platform that allows insurers to build the technology ecosystem that best fits their business needs.

About BriteCore

BriteCore provides P&C insurers with a cloud-native core insurance platform designed to drive business growth, enhance operational efficiency, and deliver unmatched flexibility. The BriteCore Platform enables insurers to seamlessly manage policies, billing, and claims; rapidly configure new products; and access comprehensive reporting and analytics within a unified core system.

Trusted by more than 100 insurers across North America, BriteCore empowers mid-size carriers and fast-growing MGAs to streamline operations, improve decision-making, and compete confidently in today’s digital insurance landscape.