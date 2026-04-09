Discovery Insurance Selects BriteCore to Modernize Policy Administration and Accelerate Scalable Growth

San Mateo, CA, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriteCore, the leading AI-enabled cloud-native core insurance platform, today announced that Discovery Insurance has selected BriteCore as its policy administration system to support modernization efforts, improve operational efficiency, and enable long-term, scalable growth.

Discovery Insurance, a regional nonstandard auto insurer, sought a modern core platform to address operational inefficiencies, reduce reliance on constrained IT resources, and better position the organization for future expansion. With increasing pressure to improve speed-to-market and manage risk in a dynamic insurance landscape, Discovery identified the need for a flexible, scalable core platform that could evolve alongside its business.

By implementing the BriteCore Platform, Discovery Insurance will streamline core operations, enhance automation, and gain greater visibility across its nonstandard auto insurance business. The platform will also enable the company to reduce cost-to-serve, improve system resilience, and establish a stronger foundation for sustainable premium growth. In the highly competitive specialty insurance market—where pricing precision, underwriting agility, and rapid product iteration are critical—modern core technology plays a key role in maintaining profitability and managing volatility.

“Discovery Insurance is focused on building a more agile and efficient organization—one that can scale with confidence and adapt quickly to changing market demands,” said Ray Villeneuve, CEO of BriteCore. “We’re proud to partner with their team to deliver a modern core platform that reduces operational complexity, empowers business users, and accelerates time-to-value.”

Discovery Insurance selected BriteCore for its strong return on investment, flexible integration framework, and highly configurable architecture. These capabilities will allow Discovery to rapidly evolve its products and processes without heavy IT dependence, while also supporting a connected ecosystem of partners and third-party solutions.

“Selecting BriteCore is a strategic step forward in our modernization journey,” said Kim Parker, President at Discovery Insurance. “We were looking for a platform that could not only improve efficiency and lower our expense ratio, but also give us the flexibility to grow and diversify our business. BriteCore’s cloud-native architecture and configurable capabilities provide the foundation we need to innovate faster, strengthen our risk posture, and better serve our agents and customers.”

BriteCore continues to partner with forward-thinking insurers to replace legacy systems with modern, AI-enabled cloud-native core platforms that drive measurable business outcomes and long-term success.

About BriteCore

BriteCore provides P&C insurers with an AI-enabled cloud-native core insurance platform designed to drive business growth, enhance operational efficiency, and deliver unmatched flexibility. The BriteCore Platform enables insurers to seamlessly manage policies, billing, and claims; rapidly configure new products; and access comprehensive reporting and analytics within a unified core system.

Trusted by more than 100 insurers across North America, BriteCore empowers mid-size carriers and fast-growing MGAs to streamline operations, improve decision-making, and compete confidently in today’s digital insurance landscape.

For more information, visit www.britecore.com