How TalkingParents Is Defining the Future of Family Support During Mental Health Awareness Month

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What began as a co-parent communication platform 15 years ago is now an industry-leading support network that pairs accountable communication tools with education, live support, and community resources to help families through crucial chapters in their journey.

Whether parents are newly separated or years into co-parenting, TalkingParents continues to meet them where they are, easing the mental and emotional realities of their situation—a point often overlooked during Mental Health Awareness Month.

Today, TalkingParents has served nearly a million families from all walks of life, reflecting how co-parenting apps have become a normal and trusted part of modern parenting.

When Oscar-nominated Teyana Taylor and reality star Audrina Patridge spoke publicly about using a co-parenting app, they offered a visible example of that reality—showing many parents that they’re not alone and reinforcing what TalkingParents believes every co-parent should feel: supported in their journey.

“Co-parenting is not just logistical; it’s emotional,” said Heather Ruiz, TalkingParents director of marketing and a co-parent. “We want parents to know we’re here for them, not just with practical tools and resources but with a nurturing community that sympathizes and champions healthy outcomes.”

The dynamic Teyana and Audrina touched on is the same that many co-parents express on TalkingParents social media pages, webinars, and testimonials. It’s where parents can share hard realities, emotions, and other daily trials to connect, vent, and find answers with a community that understands—and TalkingParents listens to it all.

“At the end of the day, it’s about providing parents with support that makes a positive difference in their lives,” said Ruiz. “Part of that means having a two-way conversation with them, which we do through all our avenues outside the app. Those discussions help inform our decisions and help us evolve in ways that matter most to parents.”

And while TalkingParents continues to evolve, it also keeps resources accessible. With plans starting at $7 a month, it’s the lowest-cost all-in-one platform on the market, and for those experiencing financial hardship or domestic violence, fee waivers are offered.

As co-parenting needs change, TalkingParents is defining the future of family support by combining communication tools with expert guidance, accessibility, and real-world connection. Through genuine dialogue, real issues surface, shaping Parenting Resources and driving the development of new tools such as TalkingParents’ AI-powered Sentiment Scanner + Writing AssistSM.

Like TalkingParents, other platforms offer in-app services to help co-parents navigate communication challenges and improve accountability. But what sets TalkingParents apart is its community-informed innovation and commitment to engage with parents beyond the platform itself.

The result is not simply an app, but a support network built to help families through every phase of shared parenting.



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About TalkingParents

TalkingParents is a communications and coordination platform that offers co-parents secure and accountable tools for the responsibility that matters most—raising children. Founded in 2011 on the idea of mutual accountability with an Unalterable Record of all communications and activities, TalkingParents has helped over half a million families find support and peace of mind with tools like Accountable Calling, Accountable Payments, Secure Messaging, and Shared Calendar. With the ability to request unalterable, court-certified Records, TalkingParents is trusted by parents and legal professionals nationwide. TalkingParents strives to increase family harmony through better communications and transparency. For more information, visit TalkingParents.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, YouTube, and X.



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