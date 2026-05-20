National Fitness Partners Donates Record-Breaking $65,000 for Make-A-Wish® Foundation

CAMP HILL, Pa., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Fitness Partners (NFP), the largest Planet Fitness franchisee, is proud to announce it has raised $65,032.21 in support of the Make-A-Wish® Foundation through member-driven fundraising and direct contributions. This year’s campaign marks the organization’s third and most impactful fundraising campaign to date, helping to grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

During National Wish Month in April, National Fitness Partners encouraged members to donate to the Make-A-Wish® Foundation at more than 200 Planet Fitness locations, resulting in over $23,000. Members also participated in the campaign by tracking their mileage on designated treadmills at each location. Over the course of the month, members collectively logged more than 140,000 miles, with National Fitness Partners donating ten cents for every mile tracked. The campaign also received a boost from NFP’s partnership with Pepsi, with a portion of every Cool Blue Gatorade sold in April contributing $4,000 to the total. The combined efforts of members, staff, and communities resulted in an inspiring show of support for children and families in need.

“We’re incredibly proud of the record-breaking dedication and generosity shown by our Planet Fitness members and team in support of Make-A-Wish®,” said Stephen Kindler, Jr., President and CEO of National Fitness Partners. “Every mile logged and every dollar donated brings life-changing wishes to children facing unimaginable challenges. It’s a powerful example of how we come together to transform lives and create meaningful impact beyond our clubs.”

As part of the overall fundraising effort, National Fitness Partners also contributed $20,000 toward the Make-A-Wish® Philadelphia, Delaware & Susquehanna Valley Evening of Wishes, supporting the organization’s mission locally and helping fund future wishes across the region. NFP CEO Stephen Kindler Jr. served as co-chair of the event alongside his father, Stephen Kindler Sr., underscoring the organization’s deep, personal commitment to the Make-A-Wish® mission and to making a lasting impact in the Central Pennsylvania community and beyond.

“We are incredibly grateful to National Fitness Partners, Planet Fitness members, and everyone who supported this campaign for helping bring hope, strength, and joy to children facing critical illnesses,” said Jennifer Davis, President & CEO of Make-A-Wish Philadelphia, Delaware & Susquehanna Valley. “Every dollar raised helps create life-changing wishes that can provide families with moments of hope and healing during some of the most difficult times in their lives. Partnerships like this show the extraordinary impact a community can make when people come together to support wish kids and their families.”

The mission of Make-A-Wish® is to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illness. Wishes are more than a nice gesture and they are far more than gifts, or singular events in time. Wishes impact everyone involved—wish kids, volunteers, donors, sponsors, medical professionals, and communities.

About National Fitness Partners

National Fitness Partners is a private equity held Planet Fitness franchisee based in Camp Hill, Pa. National Fitness Partners owns and operates 209 Planet Fitness locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Delaware, New Jersey, Indiana, Illinois, Tennessee, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. National Fitness Partners is the largest franchisee within the Planet Fitness system and is backed by Argonne Capital, a private equity firm based in Atlanta, which specializes in franchise-based middle-market investments.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of March 31, 2026, Planet Fitness had approximately 21.5 million members and 2,909 clubs in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, Australia and Spain. The Company’s mission is to enhance people’s lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. Approximately 90% of Planet Fitness clubs are owned and operated by independent business owners.

About Make-A-Wish

Make-A-Wish® creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We seek to bring every eligible child's wish to life because a wish is an integral part of a child's treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the world’s leading children’s wish-granting organization, serving children in every community in the United States and in more than 50 countries worldwide. Together, generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 24,000 volunteers across the U.S., grant more than 25 wishes every day. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish® has fulfilled over 555,000 transformational wishes for children with critical illnesses. For more information about Make-A-Wish, visit wish.org

Contact

Jennifer Kendall

GAVIN

480-518-5075

jkendall@gavinadv.com

Amanda Peterson Martin

GAVIN

484-949-1320

apmartin@gavinadv.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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