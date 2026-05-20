Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 17 – 2026
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
20 May 2026
Report on transactions of executives and related parties in ROCKWOOL A/S shares
ROCKWOOL A/S has received and hereby provides notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in ROCKWOOL A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or persons closely related with them.
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name: Thomas Kähler
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status: Chairman of the Board of Directors
b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name: ROCKWOOL A/S
b) LEI: 213800QRC7LNX935OZ09
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code:
|A share (DK0063855085)
b) Nature of the transaction: Purchase
c) Price(s) and volume(s):
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|200.068 DKK
|17,641 shares
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume: 17,641 shares
- Price: 3,529,399.588 DKK
e) Date of the transaction: 2026-05-19
f) Place of the transaction: Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name: Christian Juel Kähler
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status: Person closely associated with Thomas Kähler, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ROCKWOOL A/S
b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name: ROCKWOOL A/S
b) LEI: 213800QRC7LNX935OZ09
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code:
|A share (DK0063855085)
b) Nature of the transaction: Purchase
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|200.874 DKK
200.892 DKK
|250 shares
250 shares
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume: 500 shares
- Price: 100,441.50 DKK
e) Date of the transaction: 2026-05-19
f) Place of the transaction: Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name: Helena Juel Kähler
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status: Person closely associated with Thomas Kähler, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ROCKWOOL A/S
b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name: ROCKWOOL A/S
b) LEI: 213800QRC7LNX935OZ09
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code:
|A share (DK0063855085)
b) Nature of the transaction: Purchase
c) Price(s) and volume(s):
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|200.91 DKK
200.932 DKK
|250 shares
250 shares
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume: 500 shares
- Price:100,460.50 DKK
e) Date of the transaction: 2026-05-19
f) Place of the transaction: Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name: Valdemar Juel Kähler
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status: Person closely associated with Thomas Kähler, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ROCKWOOL A/S
b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name: ROCKWOOL A/S
b) LEI: 213800QRC7LNX935OZ09
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code:
|A share (DK0063855085)
b) Nature of the transaction: Purchase
c) Price(s) and volume(s):
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|200.945 DKK
200.938 DKK
|200 shares
300 shares
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume: 500 shares
- Price: 100,470.40 DKK
e) Date of the transaction: 2026-05-19
f) Place of the transaction: Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
Further information:
Torben Schwaner Dehlholm
Group General Counsel
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 56 03 00
Attachment