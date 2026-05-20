Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL A/S

Release no. 17 – 2026

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

20 May 2026

Report on transactions of executives and related parties in ROCKWOOL A/S shares

ROCKWOOL A/S has received and hereby provides notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in ROCKWOOL A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or persons closely related with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name: Thomas Kähler

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status: Chairman of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name: ROCKWOOL A/S

b) LEI: 213800QRC7LNX935OZ09

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code:

A share (DK0063855085)

b) Nature of the transaction: Purchase

c) Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s) Volume(s) 200.068 DKK 17,641 shares

d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 17,641 shares

Price: 3,529,399.588 DKK

e) Date of the transaction: 2026-05-19

f) Place of the transaction: Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name: Christian Juel Kähler

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status: Person closely associated with Thomas Kähler, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ROCKWOOL A/S

b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name: ROCKWOOL A/S

b) LEI: 213800QRC7LNX935OZ09

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code:

A share (DK0063855085)

b) Nature of the transaction: Purchase

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 200.874 DKK



200.892 DKK 250 shares



250 shares

d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 500 shares

Price: 100,441.50 DKK

e) Date of the transaction: 2026-05-19

f) Place of the transaction: Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name: Helena Juel Kähler

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status: Person closely associated with Thomas Kähler, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ROCKWOOL A/S

b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name: ROCKWOOL A/S

b) LEI: 213800QRC7LNX935OZ09

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code:

A share (DK0063855085)

b) Nature of the transaction: Purchase

c) Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s) Volume(s) 200.91 DKK



200.932 DKK 250 shares



250 shares

d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 500 shares

Price:100,460.50 DKK

e) Date of the transaction: 2026-05-19

f) Place of the transaction: Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name: Valdemar Juel Kähler

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status: Person closely associated with Thomas Kähler, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ROCKWOOL A/S

b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name: ROCKWOOL A/S

b) LEI: 213800QRC7LNX935OZ09

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code:

A share (DK0063855085)

b) Nature of the transaction: Purchase

c) Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s) Volume(s) 200.945 DKK



200.938 DKK 200 shares



300 shares

d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 500 shares

Price: 100,470.40 DKK

e) Date of the transaction: 2026-05-19

f) Place of the transaction: Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

Further information:

Torben Schwaner Dehlholm

Group General Counsel

ROCKWOOL A/S

+45 46 56 03 00

Attachment