NORBIT ASA – Minutes from NORBIT ASA's Annual General Meeting 2026

Trondheim, 20 May 2026: The annual general meeting of NORBIT ASA was held today, 20 May 2026.

All proposals on the agenda were approved by the general meeting, including the board's proposed dividend distribution of NOK 5.00 per share. The dividend will be paid on or about 3 June 2026 to the shareholders of NORBIT ASA as of 20 May 2026. The shares will trade exclusive the right to receive dividend from and including 21 May 2026.

The chair of the board, Finn Haugan, directors Christina Hallin and Håkon Kavli, as well as deputy director Tom Solberg were all re-elected. Following these elections, the board has the following composition:

Finn Haugan (chair)

Bente Avnung Landsnes (deputy chair)

Trond Tuvstein (director)

Christina Hallin (director)

Håkon Kavli (director)

Tom Solberg (deputy director)

The minutes from the meeting are attached to this announcement.

For more information, please contact:

Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO, +47 959 62 915

Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203

About NORBIT ASA

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to selected applications, solving challenges and promoting sustainability through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets: Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization. The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment provides wireless solutions for identification, monitoring and tracking. The Product Innovation & Realization segment offers R&D services, proprietary products, and contract manufacturing to key customers. NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim with manufacturing in Europe and North America, has around 700 employees, and a worldwide sales and distribution platform.

For more information: www.norbit.com



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

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