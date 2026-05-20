Broad-based coalition forms to champion and steward BC’s beautiful outdoors

Kamloops, BC, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organizations representing over 2,000 businesses, associations, local governments, recreation and volunteer groups, and educational institutions are officially launching an Outdoor Sector Coalition today in Kamloops, BC.

“British Columbians and guests from around the world love our outdoors,” says Andy Day, CEO of BC Parks Foundation and inaugural chair of the Coalition. “But it’s under a lot of pressure. This new Coalition is about increasing the health benefits of outdoor enjoyment in a way that is respectful of local use and stewardship. It’s about removing barriers and creating conditions for the long-term success of outdoor product and service businesses. And it’s about keeping outdoor places and wildlife healthy for generations to come.”

More and more people are spending time outside—walking and hiking, paddling, running, camping, climbing, boating, riding, skiing, fishing and hunting, and all of the other amazing activities that BC has to offer. Seventy-nine per cent of British Columbians participate in outdoor activities on a regular basis. Visits to parks have increased to 27 million a year, including 3.5 million campers.

All of that creates tremendous economic benefits and opportunities. A 2025 study found that outdoor recreation in BC is a $17Bn industry contributing $4.8Bn in direct value to the Province in 2022, giving 80,000 British Columbians jobs with $3.2Bn in wages. Those numbers only reflect a portion of the outdoor recreation economy, which is growing. For example, it doesn’t include spending on outdoor equipment and apparel, which has shown steady growth worldwide. In the US, the outdoor economy grew by roughly 42% in nominal dollar terms between 2019 and 2024, contributing nearly $700 billion to the US GDP in 2024.

“There is so much to celebrate and so much opportunity in BC’s Outdoor Sector,” says Louise Pedersen, Executive Director of the Outdoor Recreation Council. “Outdoor recreation plays a huge role in the health, economy and quality of life of communities across BC. But many of the organizations and volunteers who make these experiences possible are stretched thin. This Coalition gives the sector a stronger, united voice to help address challenges, support volunteers, and unlock the full potential of BC’s outdoors.”

“BC is a world leader in mountain biking, water, snow, and adventure,” says Matt Mosteller, Senior Vice President, Resorts of the Canadian Rockies and a founder of KORE – an outdoor economy incubator with over 100 outdoor craft gear manufacturers. “We are known around the world for our outdoor gear and equipment, for our incredible diversity of outdoor experiences, and for our fantastic outdoor culture and lifestyle. All those things generate enormous wealth, attract and retain talented people, keep communities thriving, and make us healthy.”

The health benefits of the outdoor sector alone are staggering. A 2019 study found that parks and protected areas reduce health care budgets globally by USD $6 Trillion. A literature review of almost 1000 studies published in the National Library of Medicine found that 92% of studies demonstrated consistent improvements across any health outcome where individuals engaged with natural outdoor environments. Mental health outcomes improved across 98% of studies.

That isn’t lost on people looking to get outside. Nearly half of all campers (49%) intentionally book trips to improve mental wellbeing, and 50% prioritize experiences that help them recharge. It is also an affordable travel option for many young people and families.

But with more and more people getting out, that is causing challenges for parks, trails and outdoor spaces, and the staff, volunteers, and guardians who care for them. For local communities and First Nations, there are health and economic benefits, but also a responsibility and desire to make sure that the land and local knowledge, uses and protocols are respected.

Can those be done together? Rick Brant, CEO of the Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity & Recreation Council, believes it is worth trying. He says, “Indigenous peoples possess significant traditional knowledge, teachings, and practices, which recognize the positive influence that outdoor physical activity and caring for the land have on holistic personal development and community wellbeing. Working together with other organizations, businesses and governments in the outdoor sector can expand opportunities and resources for Indigenous peoples’ participation in outdoor recreation and for guardianship of their territories.”

“Many of us are facing the same challenges,” says Pedersen, whose Outdoor Recreation Council represents more than 130 organizations, almost all of them volunteer-run. “Without adequate attention and funding, volunteer burnout is growing. Funding is stretched thin. Infrastructure and maintenance backlogs mount up. Many groups are spending time trying to survive, let alone planning for how we can make things better.”

Challenges and opportunities are also facing businesses in the sector. They have stiff competition from foreign competitors, face an aging workforce with little backfill, or find government processes slow and difficult to navigate. Nevertheless, BC is a hotbed of innovative small and large outdoor businesses that support jobs and revenues.

“We are seeing governments speed up permits, increase competitiveness and take other measures for mining, oil and gas, forestry and other sectors, so why not for the outdoor sector, given how much it means to British Columbia?” says Jill Davidson, Director of R&D and Advanced Concepts at Mustang Survival. Mustang has called the Lower Mainland home for nearly 60 years, and is world-renowned, like Arc'teryx, lululemon, and so many other BC-based brands whose inspiration from BC’s outdoors have spurred their international success.

By coming together in the Coalition, Day believes the sector now has the bandwidth and depth to increase the benefits of the outdoor economy, improve health, and preserve the power of nature – all in support of stronger and healthier communities, ecosystems and reconciled relationships.

“When people get outside and help take care of places, they feel inspired,” says Day. “They feel the incredibly powerful impact the outdoors can have on things like self-confidence, better health, and connecting families, friends and communities together in a stronger way. We need to secure the values that make BC the greatest place in the world to get outside, and that is what this Coalition is all about.”

Facts

In the United States, the outdoor recreation industry accounted for $1.3 trillion in gross output, $696.7 billion in value added, and 2.4% of the nation’s economy, outpacing overall GDP growth. The number of outdoor participants grew for a ninth consecutive year to a record 175.8 million in 2023, reflecting a global trend in increased demand.

More than 50% of US states now have offices of outdoor recreation. For example:

Colorado’s statewide Outdoor Recreation Industry Office coordinates public, private, and Indigenous partnerships, supporting over 100,000 jobs and integrating recreation with climate action, land-use planning, and conservation. The Office was created in 2015 and by 2019 outdoor recreation value had nearly tripled from $23-billion a year to $63-billion.

Oregon created the nation’s first Office of Outdoor Recreation, which now contributes over $20 billion annually to its economy and has become a cornerstone of rural revitalization. Contribution to GDP has grown to 4%.

Montana chose to make outdoor recreation a central economic pillar and has increased visitation, economic output, jobs, and contribution to local and state taxes year over year. In 2023, outdoor recreation-adjacent business accounted for 4.6% of Montana’s gross domestic product (GDP), the third highest percentage of any state. Since 2012, the value added to the state economy from winter recreation alone has climbed a whopping 161%.

References

Outdoor Recreation in BC

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/sports-culture/recreation/outdoor-recreation-data

$6 Trillion in health care savings. Buckley et al., 2019.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S000632072200218X

People motivated to camp because of health benefits

https://koa.com/north-american-camping-report/

Size of Outdoor Recreation Economy in the US

https://www.bea.gov/sites/default/files/2026-03/ores0326.pdf

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