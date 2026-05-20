IAFNS and Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Publish Guidance to Help Practitioners Navigate Questions Around Highly Processed Foods

Washington D.C., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As debate continues around highly and ultra-processed foods, registered dietitian nutritionists (RDNs) and other healthcare practitioners are increasingly fielding questions from patients and clients about whether, and how, these foods can fit into a healthy dietary pattern.

A new paper from the Institute for the Advancement of Food and Nutrition Sciences (IAFNS) and the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (the Academy) explores current evidence related to highly and ultra-processed foods, including challenges with definitions, associations with potential health impacts and practical considerations for individualized nutrition guidance.

The paper, “Highly- and Ultra-Processed Foods and Health: Balancing Evidence & Everyday Eating,” is published in Nutrition Today and is available here.

Developed through a collaboration between IAFNS and the Academy, the paper translates IAFNS’ 9 Guiding Principles for science-based food classification into practical considerations for nutrition practitioners. The principles provide a framework for evaluating foods based on characteristics of processing and formulation, while reinforcing the importance of nutrient density, patient goals and real-world context.

“The IAFNS Principles align with the way that credentialed RDNs have been trained to respond to individual patient and client needs,” said Marie E. Latulippe, MS, MBA, RDN, senior director of science programs at IAFNS and co-author of the paper. “For example, if a lower sugar yogurt with a sweetener satisfies a desired food and nutrient need, it may be more appropriate than a full-fat plain yogurt with higher saturated fat content.”

The paper notes that while knowledge gaps remain and randomized controlled trials are limited, practitioners can help patients and clients make realistic, meaningful changes, such as reducing added sugars, increasing fiber intake or choosing options that better align with individual nutrition needs.

“RDNs play a critical role in helping the public make sense of evolving nutrition science,” said Alison Steiber, PhD, RDN, chief mission, impact and strategy officer at the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. “This paper gives practitioners a framework to support patient conversations grounded in evidence and practical for everyday decision-making.”

The paper also highlights the importance of acknowledging patient concerns, supporting label understanding, discussing fortification and nutrition guidelines.

Co-author Ginger Hultin, DCN, RDN, added, “This conversation currently has some missing pieces, especially for patients regarding what it means for their health. Nuance and personalization are key. It's not a black-and-white issue, and the IAFNS Principles highlight the importance of education and taking a broader approach to individual foods within broader dietary patterns."

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About the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

Representing more than 112,000 credentialed nutrition and dietetics practitioners, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is the world's largest organization of food and nutrition professionals. The Academy is committed to improving health and advancing the profession of dietetics through research, education and advocacy. Visit the Academy at www.eatright.org.

About the Institute for the Advancement of Food and Nutrition Sciences

The Institute for the Advancement of Food and Nutrition Sciences (IAFNS) is committed to leading positive change across the food and beverage ecosystem. This paper was supported by IAFNS Working Group on Food Classification. IAFNS is a 501(c)(3) science-focused nonprofit uniquely positioned to mobilize government, industry and academia to drive, fund and lead actionable research. iafns.org