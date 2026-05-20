Indra Group Joins Forces With Cohere To Drive International Cooperation in Sovereign AI Between Spain and Canada

The two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding focused on a partnership to develop sovereign AI capabilities and create a system for collaboration between Spain and Canada in digital areas that are strategic for the global landscape





The planned initiatives include developing a platform incorporating agentic AI to help SMEs grow, expand abroad, and strengthen the resilience of their supply chains





The agreement also encompasses research into cases of artificial intelligence in defence to improve technological interoperability and support decision-making during multinational exercises and operations





TORONTO, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indra Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Canadian company, Cohere, specializing in artificial intelligence to collaborate on the development of sovereign AI solutions in Spain, Canada and throughout Europe. The collaboration will be implemented through IndraMind, the group’s technological initiative focused on deploying sovereign intelligence for the protection of critical assets.

The MoU forms part of a cooperation framework promoted by the Governments of Canada and Spain to promote bilateral agreements in technology and sovereign AI, and to boost economic activity involving the two countries. It was signed in Canada during the institutional visit headed by His Majesty King Felipe VI and Carlos Cuerpo, First Vice-President of the Government and Minister of Economy, Trade and Business, together with a delegation of strategic companies.

Within the above framework, IndraMind will ensure access to the infrastructure key to operating sovereign AI solutions and work together with Cohere and leading domestic companies in both jurisdictions to promote a unique ecosystem of collaboration and innovation. Upon this basis, IndraMind will contribute sovereign computing and data management capabilities, while Cohere will provide sovereign large language models. Moreover, the partnership envisages the development of additional capabilities adapted to the official languages of Spain (Castilian Spanish, Catalan, Valencian, Basque, and Galician), as well as their integration into IndraMind’s intelligence ecosystem.

Indra Group CEO in North America, Jacinto Monge declared that “the agreement with Cohere strengthens our strategic conviction that, in order to build sovereign and competitive capabilities, we need to connect ecosystems between allied regions such as Canada and Spain, pooling our talent, industry, and innovation. In critical areas such as defence, industrialization, and supply chain resilience, collaboration between governments and companies is the lever that will accelerate real results and create a framework of trust to scale solutions with a global impact. As part of this endeavor, IndraMind will provide a sovereign technological base to protect critical assets and transform data into decisions, with the autonomy and control required by highly sensitive scenarios”.

Aidan Gomez, Co-founder and CEO of Cohere adds,"enterprises no longer want to rent AI — they want to own it. Our partnership with Indra Group is designed to deliver true digital sovereignty, giving organizations full control over performance, data access, and deployment. Cohere brings AI to wherever data actually lives — across cloud, VPC, on‑premises, and even fully airgapped environments. This isn’t just a technological shift; it’s about empowering governments and companies with the independence they need to compete and thrive across Europe, Canada, and beyond.”

Agentic AI to drive the internationalization of SMEs

Against this backdrop, the development of an AI platform geared towards SMEs is planned, with a view to strengthening the economic fabrics of the two countries, facilitating these companies’ use of advanced technology, and opening up new commercial opportunities between regions. Indra Group and Cohere will thereby democratize smaller companies’ access to state-of-the-art AI solutions and, at the same time, foster trade relations between territories with a practical approach, boosting business growth and helping protect international supply chains, which are regarded as of strategic interest in the current geopolitical context.

The platform will be designed to collect and process business intelligence, build growth scenarios (with the likelihood of success and potential action plans), and support decision-making by management teams, especially during internationalization processes. To strengthen trust, the approach will include a verification layer supported by public entities and institutional sources to validate essential information on participating companies (e.g. their registration and compliance status), thereby reducing friction when it comes to generating business opportunities.

Furthermore, the agreement calls for the use of agentic AI through “digital assistants” capable of acting on behalf of each company to search for opportunities, filter potential partners, put forward alternatives, and prepare next steps, providing specialized support on a constant basis. The framework also includes a “marketplace” of agents (e.g. for trade matters), in such a way that companies can use these assistants on demand to automate parts of their strategies. The effective closure of agreements and the final decision will continue to depend on the human factor, although the agentic support will lead to faster progress on formal issues, without replacing actual negotiations between companies.

Defence and intelligence: support during decision-making

Finally, the MoU incorporates a line of cooperation in defence aimed at developing and implementing solutions that can contribute to improving analysis, mission-planning and interoperability during multinational exercises and operations.

It includes the evolution of AI-assisted command and control capabilities for the purpose of integrating information from multiple sources and presenting it in a clearer and more accessible manner, in order to support teams in planning and executing scenarios while offering recommendations and options for action.

About Cohere

Cohere, founded 2019, is a security-first enterprise AI leader building foundation models and end-to-end products to solve business problems. We partner with organizations to deliver seamless integration, customization, and user-friendly solutions. Our all-in-one platform provides maximum security, privacy, and deployment flexibility across clouds, private environments, and on-premises. Headquartered globally in Toronto, San Francisco, Cohere operates additional offices in London, New York, Montreal, Paris, and Seoul, serving customers worldwide.

The company has raised ~$1.6BUSD from strategic tech investors (Nvidia, AMD Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, Oracle, Cisco), institutional investors (Radical Ventures, Inovia Capital, PSP Investments, HOOPP, BDC, Nexxus), and AI pioneers including Geoffrey Hinton, Fei-Fei Li, Pieter Abbeel, and Raquel Urtasun. For more information, visit cohere.com.

About IndraMind

IndraMind is Indra Group's technological initiative that develops sovereign artificial intelligence within a cyber-resilient environment to provide comprehensive protection for citizens, territories, and critical infrastructures across both physical and digital domains. Designed as the group's "digital brain," it delivers cognitive superiority through advanced artificial intelligence capabilities that enable combat hybrid warfare. threat anticipation and optimize decision-making with a comprehensive perspective on security and defense.

About Indra Group

Indra Group (https://www.indragroup.com) is the foremost Spanish multinational and one of the leading European companies that focus on defence and advanced digitalization. It stands at the forefront of the defence, space, air traffic management, mobility, and transformative technologies through Minsait, and it integrates its sovereign AI, cybersecurity and cyberdefence capabilities into IndraMind. Indra Group is paving the way to a more secure and better-connected future through innovative solutions, trusted relationships and the very best talent. Sustainability is an integral part of its strategy and culture in order to overcome current and future social and environmental challenges. At the close of the 2025 financial year, Indra Group posted revenues of € 5.457 billion and had a local presence in 46 countries and business operations in over 140 countries.

Communication Contact

Cristina García

cgasanchez@indra.es

+34 639 46 53 86

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a460a6c-50d1-43ea-aa20-657d2f3b1a87