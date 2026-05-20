StepStone Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Results

 | Source: StepStone Group Inc StepStone Group Inc

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP), a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services, today reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. This represents results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2026. The Board of Directors of the Company has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share of Class A common stock, and a supplemental cash dividend of $0.55 per share of Class A common stock, both payable on June 30, 2026, to the holders of record as of the close of business on June 15, 2026.

StepStone issued a full detailed presentation of its fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 results, which can be accessed by visiting the Company’s website at https://shareholders.stepstonegroup.com.

Webcast and Earnings Conference Call

Management will host a webcast and conference call today, Wednesday, May 20, 2026 at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the Company’s results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2026. The webcast will be made available on the Shareholders section of the Company's website at https://shareholders.stepstonegroup.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to register. A replay will also be available on the Shareholders section of the Company's website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the event.

To join as a live participant in the question and answer portion of the call, participants must register at https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI9163fe26cabd4cc5b21fbe0592aac5b7.

Upon registering you will receive the dial-in number and a PIN to join the call as well as an email confirmation with the details.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. As of March 31, 2026, StepStone was responsible for approximately $885 billion of total capital, including $233 billion of assets under management. StepStone's clients include some of the world's largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “may,” “plan” and “will” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current plans, estimates and expectations and are inherently uncertain. The inclusion of any forward-looking information in this release should not be regarded as a representation that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, global and domestic market and business conditions, our successful execution of business and growth strategies, the favorability of the private markets fundraising environment, successful integration of acquired businesses and regulatory factors relevant to our business, as well as assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects, growth strategy and liquidity and the risks and uncertainties described in greater detail under the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 23, 2025, and in our annual report on Form 10-K to be filed with the SEC for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, and in our subsequent reports filed with the SEC, as such factors may be updated from time to time. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: fee revenues, adjusted revenues, adjusted net income (on both a pre-tax and after-tax basis), adjusted net income per share, adjusted weighted-average shares, fee-related earnings, fee-related earnings margin, gross realized performance fees and performance fee-related earnings. We have provided this non-GAAP financial information, which is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as information supplemental and in addition to the financial measures presented in this earnings release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release. The presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in our industry or across different industries. For definitions of these non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to applicable GAAP measures, please see the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Definitions and Reconciliations.”

 
Financial Highlights and Key Business Drivers/Operating Metrics
 
 Three Months Ended Year Ended March 31, Percentage Change
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts and where noted)March 31,
2025		June 30,
2025		September 30, 2025December 31,
2025		March 31,
2026		  2025  2026  vs. FQ4'25vs. FY'25
Financial Highlights           
GAAP Results           
Management and advisory fees, net$213,401 $211,173 $215,489 $239,932 $259,871  $767,014 $926,465  22%21%
Total revenues 377,729  364,287  454,225  586,511  588,580   1,174,830  1,993,603  56%70%
Total performance fees 164,328  153,114  238,736  346,579  328,709   407,816  1,067,138  100%162%
Net income (loss) 13,153  (12,011) (575,490) (162,435) 6,660   (172,827) (743,276) (49)%330%
Net income (loss) per share of Class A common stock:           
Basic$(0.24)$(0.49)$(4.66)$(1.55)$(0.10) $(2.52)$(6.78) (60)%169%
Diluted$(0.24)$(0.49)$(4.66)$(1.55)$(0.10) $(2.52)$(6.78) (60)%169%
Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock:           
Basic 75,975,770  77,846,710  78,561,587  79,465,039  80,297,984   71,142,916  79,039,229  6%11%
Diluted 75,975,770  77,846,710  78,561,587  79,465,039  80,297,984   71,142,916  79,039,229  6%11%
Quarterly dividend per share of Class A common stock(1)$0.24 $0.24 $0.28 $0.28 $0.28  $0.93 $1.08  17%16%
Supplemental dividend per share of Class A common stock(2)$ $0.40 $ $ $  $0.15 $0.40  na167%
Accrued carried interest allocations$1,495,664 $1,585,209 $1,733,922 $1,835,862 $2,036,892     36% 
            
Non-GAAP Results(3)           
Fee revenues$214,662 $212,740 $217,461 $241,133 $260,285  $770,489 $931,619  21%21%
Adjusted revenues 295,861  237,467  282,342  494,500  305,841   969,719  1,320,150  3%36%
Fee-related earnings (“FRE”) 94,081  81,246  78,633  89,236  105,334   312,204  354,449  12%14%
FRE margin 44% 38% 36% 37% 40%  41% 38%   
Gross realized performance fees 81,199  24,727  64,881  253,367  45,556   199,230  388,531  (44)%95%
Performance fee-related earnings (“PRE”) 41,543  13,022  33,886  131,152  17,894   104,482  195,954  (57)%88%
Adjusted net income (“ANI”) 80,603  48,534  66,709  79,858  69,459   244,072  264,560  (14)%8%
Adjusted weighted-average shares 118,869,111  122,292,943  122,462,594  122,590,230  122,481,335   118,772,442  122,457,089    
ANI per share$0.68 $0.40 $0.54 $0.65 $0.57  $2.05 $2.16  (16)%5%
            
Key Business Drivers/Operating Metrics(in billions)           
Assets under management (“AUM”)(4)$189.4 $199.3 $209.1 $219.8 $233.3     23% 
Assets under advisement (“AUA”)(4) 519.7  524.2  561.6  591.3  651.8     25% 
Fee-earning AUM (“FEAUM”) 121.4  127.2  132.8  138.6  144.0     19% 
Undeployed fee-earning capital (“UFEC”) 24.6  28.7  29.8  32.7  40.1     63% 

_______________________________
(1) Dividends paid, as reported in this table, relate to the preceding quarterly period in which they were earned.
(2) The supplemental cash dividend relates to earnings in respect of our full fiscal years 2024 and 2025, respectively.
(3) Fee revenues, adjusted revenues, FRE, FRE margin, gross realized performance fees, PRE, ANI, adjusted weighted-average shares and ANI per share are non-GAAP measures. See the definitions of these measures and reconciliations to the respective, most comparable GAAP measures under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Definitions and Reconciliations.”
(4) AUM/AUA reflects final data for the prior period, adjusted for net new client account activity through the period presented. Does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. Net asset value (“NAV”) data for underlying investments is as of the prior period, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.


 
StepStone Group Inc.
GAAP Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
 
 As of March 31,
  2026   2025 
Assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$213,065  $244,791 
Restricted cash 579   502 
Fees and accounts receivable 133,287   80,871 
Due from affiliates 113,150   92,723 
Investments:   
Investments in funds 249,447   183,694 
Accrued carried interest allocations 2,036,892   1,495,664 
Legacy Greenspring investments in funds and accrued carried interest allocations(1) 752,776   629,228 
Deferred income tax assets 614,788   382,886 
Lease right-of-use assets, net 81,565   91,841 
Other assets and receivables 58,946   62,869 
Intangibles, net 223,044   263,872 
Goodwill 580,542   580,542 
Assets of Consolidated Funds:   
Cash and cash equivalents 905,357   44,511 
Investments, at fair value 715,335   415,011 
Other assets 83,929   17,688 
Total assets$6,762,702  $4,586,693 
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity   
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities$102,685  $89,731 
Accrued compensation and benefits 2,360,770   736,695 
Accrued carried interest-related compensation 1,100,604   757,968 
Legacy Greenspring accrued carried interest-related compensation(1) 619,186   495,739 
Due to affiliates 362,833   331,821 
Lease liabilities 103,600   113,519 
Debt obligations 270,572   269,268 
Liabilities of Consolidated Funds:   
Other liabilities 25,241   17,580 
Debt obligations 931,185    
Total liabilities 5,876,676   2,812,321 
Redeemable non-controlling interests in Consolidated Funds 186,236   377,897 
Redeemable non-controlling interests in subsidiaries 8,777   6,327 
Stockholders’ equity:   
Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 650,000,000 authorized; 80,703,553 and 76,761,399 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively 81   77 
Class B common stock, $0.001 par value, 125,000,000 authorized; 38,637,761 and 39,656,954 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively 39   40 
Additional paid-in capital 482,057   421,057 
Accumulated deficit (896,879)  (242,546)
Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,143   728 
Total StepStone Group Inc. stockholders’ equity (413,559)  179,356 
Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries 1,373,242   1,056,510 
Non-controlling interests in legacy Greenspring entities(1) 133,590   133,489 
Non-controlling interests in the Partnership (402,260)  20,793 
Total stockholders’ equity 691,013   1,390,148 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$6,762,702  $4,586,693 
        

(1) Reflects amounts attributable to consolidated VIEs for which the Company did not acquire any direct economic interests.


 
StepStone Group Inc.
GAAP Consolidated Statements of Loss
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
 
 Three Months Ended March 31, Year Ended March 31,
  2026   2025   2026   2025 
Revenues       
Management and advisory fees, net$259,871  $213,401  $926,465  $767,014 
Performance fees:       
Incentive fees 7,087   5,910   220,133   32,275 
Carried interest allocations:       
Realized 38,597   75,935   168,582   159,653 
Unrealized 201,031   21,177   539,712   141,547 
Total carried interest allocations 239,628   97,112   708,294   301,200 
Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations(1) 81,994   61,306   138,711   74,341 
Total performance fees 328,709   164,328   1,067,138   407,816 
Total revenues 588,580   377,729   1,993,603   1,174,830 
Expenses       
Compensation and benefits:       
Cash-based compensation 110,700   85,510   414,147   331,808 
Equity-based compensation 200,061   126,197   1,742,057   669,126 
Performance fee-related compensation:       
Realized 27,662   39,656   192,577   94,748 
Unrealized 140,091   27,777   342,225   94,272 
Total performance fee-related compensation 167,753   67,433   534,802   189,020 
Legacy Greenspring performance fee-related compensation(1) 81,994   61,306   138,711   74,341 
Total compensation and benefits 560,508   340,446   2,829,717   1,264,295 
General, administrative and other 48,408   43,152   187,254   177,354 
Total expenses 608,916   383,598   3,016,971   1,441,649 
Other income (expense)       
Investment income 21,688   9,386   40,819   15,096 
Legacy Greenspring investment income (loss)(1) 777   2,934   4,945   (1,185)
Investment income of Consolidated Funds 3,410   34,496   92,407   65,374 
Interest income 3,658   3,218   11,833   10,850 
Interest expense (4,420)  (3,191)  (18,502)  (12,701)
Other income (loss) (5,121)  (31,024)  697   (32,650)
Total other income 19,992   15,819   132,199   44,784 
Income (loss) before income tax (344)  9,950   (891,169)  (222,035)
Income tax benefit (7,004)  (3,203)  (147,893)  (49,208)
Net income (loss) 6,660   13,153   (743,276)  (172,827)
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries 41,361   16,316   103,782   79,282 
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in legacy Greenspring entities(1) 777   2,934   4,945   (1,185)
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests in the Partnership (15,358)  (17,994)  (384,633)  (125,850)
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests in Consolidated Funds (13,192)  30,630   65,988   53,731 
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests in subsidiaries 863   (225)  2,450   758 
Net loss attributable to StepStone Group Inc.$(7,791) $(18,508) $(535,808) $(179,563)
Net loss per share of Class A common stock:       
Basic$(0.10) $(0.24) $(6.78) $(2.52)
Diluted$(0.10) $(0.24) $(6.78) $(2.52)
Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock:       
Basic 80,297,984   75,975,770   79,039,229   71,142,916 
Diluted 80,297,984   75,975,770   79,039,229   71,142,916 
                

(1) Reflects amounts attributable to consolidated VIEs for which the Company did not acquire any direct economic interests.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Definitions and Reconciliations

Fee Revenues

Fee revenues represents management and advisory fees, net, including amounts earned from the Consolidated Funds which are eliminated in consolidation. We believe fee revenues is useful to investors because it presents the net amount of management and advisory fee revenues attributable to us.

The table below presents the components of fee revenues.

 Three Months Ended
 Year Ended March 31,
(in thousands)March 31,
2025
June 30,
2025
September 30,
2025
December 31,
2025
March 31,
2026
 2025
2026
Focused commingled funds(1)(2)$124,604 $120,036 $127,085 $144,277 $160,769  $442,975 $552,167 
Separately managed accounts 67,695  70,379  71,685  75,226  76,339   252,709  293,629 
Advisory and other services 19,927  19,939  16,259  18,395  19,998   67,061  74,591 
Fund reimbursement revenues(1) 2,436  2,386  2,432  3,235  3,179   7,744  11,232 
Fee revenues$214,662 $212,740 $217,461 $241,133 $260,285  $770,489 $931,619 

_______________________________
(1) Reflects the add-back of management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.
(2) Includes income-based incentive fees from certain funds:

 Three Months Ended
 Year Ended March 31,
(in thousands)March 31,
2025
June 30,
2025
September 30,
2025
December 31,
2025
March 31,
2026
 2025
2026
Income-based incentive fees$3,377 $4,408 $5,334 $5,998 $7,105  $7,956 $22,845 


Adjusted Revenues

Adjusted revenues represents the components of revenues used in the determination of ANI and comprise fee revenues, adjusted incentive fees and realized carried interest allocations. We believe adjusted revenues is useful to investors because it presents a measure of realized revenues.

The table below shows a reconciliation of revenues to adjusted revenues.

 Three Months Ended Year Ended March 31,
(in thousands)March 31,
2025		June 30,
2025		September 30,
2025		December 31,
2025		March 31,
2026		  2025  2026 
Total revenues$377,729 $364,287 $454,225 $586,511 $588,580  $1,174,830 $1,993,603 
Unrealized carried interest allocations (21,177) (88,883) (147,813) (101,985) (201,031)  (141,547) (539,712)
Deferred incentive fees (513)   671  (1,544) (282)  1,938  (1,155)
Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations (61,306) (39,637) (27,143) 10,063  (81,994)  (74,341) (138,711)
Management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds(1) 1,261  1,567  1,972  1,201  414   3,475  5,154 
Incentive fees for the Consolidated Funds(2) (133) 133  430  254  154   5,364  971 
Adjusted revenues$295,861 $237,467 $282,342 $494,500 $305,841  $969,719 $1,320,150 

_______________________________
(1) Reflects the add-back of management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.
(2) Reflects the add back of incentive fees for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.


Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted net income, or “ANI,” is a non-GAAP performance measure that we present before the consolidation of StepStone Funds on a pre-tax and after-tax basis used to evaluate profitability. ANI represents the after-tax net realized income attributable to us. ANI does not reflect legacy Greenspring carried interest allocation revenues, legacy Greenspring carried interest-related compensation and legacy Greenspring investment income (loss) as none of the economics are attributable to us. The components of revenues used in the determination of ANI (“adjusted revenues”) comprise fee revenues, adjusted incentive fees and realized carried interest allocations. In addition, ANI excludes: (a) unrealized carried interest allocation revenues and related compensation, (b) unrealized investment income (loss), (c) equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with our IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary, (d) amortization of intangibles, (e) net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in our subsidiaries and realized gains attributable to the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary, (f) charges associated with acquisitions and corporate transactions, and (g) certain other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance (as listed in the table below). ANI is fully taxed at our blended statutory rate. We believe ANI and adjusted revenues are useful to investors because they enable investors to evaluate the performance of our business across reporting periods.

Fee-Related Earnings

Fee-related earnings, or “FRE,” is a non-GAAP performance measure used to monitor our baseline earnings from recurring management and advisory fees. FRE is a component of ANI and comprises fee revenues less adjusted expenses which are operating expenses other than (a) performance fee-related compensation, (b) equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with our IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary, (c) amortization of intangibles, (d) charges associated with acquisitions and corporate transactions, and (e) certain other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance (as listed in the table below). FRE is presented before income taxes. We believe FRE is useful to investors because it provides additional insight into the operating profitability of our business and our ability to cover direct base compensation and operating expenses from total fee revenue.

The table below shows a reconciliation of GAAP measures to additional non-GAAP measures. We use the non-GAAP measures presented below as components when calculating FRE and ANI (as defined below). We believe these additional non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in evaluating both the baseline earnings from recurring management and advisory fees, which provide additional insight into the operating profitability of our business, and the after-tax net realized income attributable to us, allowing investors to evaluate the performance of our business. These additional non-GAAP measures remove the impact of Consolidated Funds that we are required to consolidate under GAAP, and certain other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance.

 Three Months Ended Year Ended March 31,
(in thousands)March 31,
2025		June 30,
2025		September 30,
2025		December 31,
2025		March 31,
2026		  2025  2026 
GAAP management and advisory fees, net$213,401 $211,173 $215,489 $239,932 $259,871  $767,014 $926,465 
Adjustments(1) 1,261  1,567  1,972  1,201  414   3,475  5,154 
Fee revenues$214,662 $212,740 $217,461 $241,133 $260,285  $770,489 $931,619 
         
GAAP incentive fees$5,910 $190 $4,902 $207,954 $7,087  $32,275 $220,133 
Adjustments(2) (646) 133  1,101  (1,290) (128)  7,302  (184)
Adjusted incentive fees$5,264 $323 $6,003 $206,664 $6,959  $39,577 $219,949 
         
GAAP cash-based compensation$85,510 $95,985 $100,348 $107,114 $110,700  $331,808 $414,147 
Adjustments(3)   (17) (17)   (59)  (374) (93)
Adjusted cash-based compensation$85,510 $95,968 $100,331 $107,114 $110,641  $331,434 $414,054 
         
GAAP equity-based compensation$126,197 $188,718 $884,470 $468,808 $200,061  $669,126 $1,742,057 
Adjustments(4) (123,263) (184,509) (880,154) (464,124) (193,974)  (658,953) (1,722,761)
Adjusted equity-based compensation$2,934 $4,209 $4,316 $4,684 $6,087  $10,173 $19,296 
         
GAAP general, administrative and other$43,152 $42,914 $45,292 $50,640 $48,408  $177,354 $187,254 
Adjustments(5) (11,015) (11,597) (11,111) (10,541) (10,185)  (60,676) (43,434)
Adjusted general, administrative and other$32,137 $31,317 $34,181 $40,099 $38,223  $116,678 $143,820 
         
GAAP realized investment income$3,379 $940 $2,516 $1,560 $2,677  $8,135 $7,693 
Adjustments(6)         11,194     11,194 
Adjusted realized investment income$3,379 $940 $2,516 $1,560 $13,871  $8,135 $18,887 
         
GAAP interest income$3,218 $2,496 $3,224 $2,455 $3,658  $10,850 $11,833 
Adjustments(7) (1,600) (998) (1,273) (4) (2,060)  (4,757) (4,335)
Adjusted interest income$1,618 $1,498 $1,951 $2,451 $1,598  $6,093 $7,498 
         
GAAP other income (loss)$(31,024)$5,152 $1,978 $(1,312)$(5,121) $(32,650)$697 
Adjustments(8) 30,606  (4,159) (1,073) 660  5,066   31,335  494 
Adjusted other income (loss)$(418)$993 $905 $(652)$(55) $(1,315)$1,191 

______________________________
(1) Reflects the add-back of management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.
(2) Reflects the add-back of incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation, and deferred incentive fees that are not included in GAAP revenues.
(3) Reflects the removal of compensation paid to certain employees as part of an acquisition earn-out and unrealized amounts associated with cash-based incentive awards tracked to the performance of a designated investment fund.
(4) Reflects the removal of equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with the IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary.
(5) Reflects the removal of amortization of intangibles, transaction-related costs, unrealized mark-to-market changes in fair value for contingent consideration obligation, the impact of consolidation of the Consolidated Funds and other non-core operating income and expenses.
(6) Reflects the realization of a seed capital investment in the StepStone Funds which is eliminated in consolidation.
(7) Reflects the removal of interest income earned by the Consolidated Funds.
(8) Reflects the removal of amounts for Tax Receivable Agreements adjustments recognized as other income (loss), loss associated with payment made in connection with a secondary transaction executed by one of our private wealth funds and the impact of consolidation of the Consolidated Funds.

The table below shows a reconciliation of income (loss) before income tax to ANI and FRE.

 Three Months Ended Year Ended March 31,
(in thousands)March 31,
2025		June 30,
2025		September 30,
2025		December 31,
2025		March 31,
2026		  2025  2026 
Income (loss) before income tax$9,950  (20,350)$(675,826)$(194,649)$(344) $(222,035)$(891,169)
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries(1) (33,369) (30,725) (27,645) (115,887) (43,399)  (102,897) (217,656)
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests in legacy Greenspring entities (2,934) (3,382) (1,313) 527  (777)  1,185  (4,945)
Unrealized carried interest allocations (21,177) (88,883) (147,813) (101,985) (201,031)  (141,547) (539,712)
Unrealized performance fee-related compensation 27,777  44,357  88,727  69,050  140,091   94,272  342,225 
Unrealized investment (income) loss (6,007) (9,572) 3,726  (8,268) (19,011)  (6,961) (33,125)
Impact of Consolidated Funds (35,723) (24,407) (43,864) (18,944) 5,852   (59,613) (81,363)
Deferred incentive fees (513)   671  (1,544) (282)  1,938  (1,155)
Equity-based compensation(2) 123,263  184,509  880,154  464,124  193,974   658,953  1,722,761 
Amortization of intangibles 10,250  10,207  10,207  10,207  10,207   41,000  40,828 
Tax Receivable Agreements adjustments through earnings (348)   (1,302)   5,537   (348) 4,235 
Non-core items(3) 32,474  686  99  106  6   50,054  897 
Pre-tax ANI 103,643  62,440  85,821  102,737  90,823   314,001  341,821 
Income taxes(4) (23,040) (13,906) (19,112) (22,879) (21,364)  (69,929) (77,261)
ANI 80,603  48,534  66,709  79,858  69,459   244,072  264,560 
Income taxes(4) 23,040  13,906  19,112  22,879  21,364   69,929  77,261 
Realized carried interest allocations (75,935) (24,404) (58,878) (46,703) (38,597)  (159,653) (168,582)
Realized performance fee-related compensation 39,656  11,705  30,995  122,215  27,662   94,748  192,577 
Adjusted realized investment income(5) (3,379) (940) (2,516) (1,560) (13,871)  (8,135) (18,887)
Adjusted incentive fees(6) (5,264) (323) (6,003) (206,664) (6,959)  (39,577) (219,949)
Adjusted interest income(7) (1,618) (1,498) (1,951) (2,451) (1,598)  (6,093) (7,498)
Interest expense 3,191  4,534  4,425  5,123  4,420   12,701  18,502 
Adjusted other (income) loss(8) 418  (993) (905) 652  55   1,315  (1,191)
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries(1) 33,369  30,725  27,645  115,887  43,399   102,897  217,656 
FRE$94,081 $81,246 $78,633 $89,236 $105,334  $312,204 $354,449 

_______________________________
(1) Reflects the portion of pre-tax ANI attributable to non-controlling interests in our subsidiaries and realized gains attributable to the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary:

 Three Months Ended
 Year Ended March 31,
(in thousands)March 31,
2025
June 30,
2025
September 30,
2025
December 31,
2025
March 31,
2026
 2025
2026
FRE attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests$30,451 $26,672 $24,791 $32,280 $39,988  $79,791 $123,731 
Performance related earnings / other income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests 2,918  4,053  2,854  83,607  3,411   23,106  93,925 
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests$33,369 $30,725 $27,645 $115,887 $43,399  $102,897 $217,656 
                       

The contribution to pre-tax ANI attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests and performance related earnings / other income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests presented above specifically related to the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary is presented below.

 Three Months Ended
 Year Ended March 31,
(in thousands)March 31,
2025		June 30,
2025		September 30,
2025
December 31,
2025
March 31,
2026
 2025
2026
FRE attributable to profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary$6,399 $8,469 $10,103 $14,354 $19,530  $11,980 $52,456 
Performance related earnings / other income (loss) attributable to profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary (224) (14) 31  83,172  601   11,170  83,790 
Net income attributable to profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary$6,175 $8,455 $10,134 $97,526 $20,131  $23,150 $136,246 
                       

The contribution to pre-tax ANI attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and performance related earnings / other income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries presented above specifically not attributable to the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary is presented below.

 Three Months Ended
 Year Ended March 31,
(in thousands)March 31,
2025
June 30,
2025
September 30,
2025
December 31,
2025
March 31,
2026
 2025
2026
FRE attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries$24,052 $18,203 $14,688 $17,926 $20,458  $67,811 $71,275 
Performance related earnings / other income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries 3,142  4,067  2,823  435  2,810   11,936  10,135 
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries$27,194 $22,270 $17,511 $18,361 $23,268  $79,747 $81,410 
                       

(2) Reflects equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with the IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary.
(3) Includes (income) expense related to the following non-core operating income and expenses:

 Three Months Ended
 Year Ended March 31,
(in thousands)March 31,
2025		June 30,
2025
September 30,
2025
December 31,
2025
March 31,
2026		 2025
2026
Transaction costs$179 $605 $24 $47 $  $1,003 $676 
(Gain) loss on change in fair value for contingent consideration obligation (205) 64  58  59  54   16,112  235 
Compensation paid to certain employees as part of an acquisition earn-out            409   
Unrealized amounts associated with cash-based incentive awards tracked to investment funds   17  17    72     106 
Gain realized upon vesting of cash-based incentive awards tracked to investment funds         (107)    (107)
Unrealized amounts associated with deferred compensation liability adjustments         (13)    (13)
Loss on payment made in connection with private wealth fund secondary transaction 32,500           32,500   
Other non-core items            30   
Total non-core operating income and expenses$32,474 $686 $99 $106 $6  $50,054 $897 
                       

(4) Represents corporate income taxes at a blended statutory rate applied to pre-tax ANI:

 Three Months Ended Year Ended March 31,
 March 31,
2025		June 30,
2025		September 30,
2025		December 31,
2025		March 31,
2026		 2025
2026
Federal statutory rate 21.0% 21.0% 21.0% 21.0% 21.0%  21.0% 21.0%
Combined state, local and foreign rate1.2%1.3%1.3%1.3%2.5% 1.3%1.6%
Blended statutory rate22.2%22.3%22.3%22.3%23.5% 22.3%22.6%
                

(5) Reflects the realization of a seed capital investment in the StepStone Funds which is eliminated in consolidation.
(6) Reflects the add-back of incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation, and deferred incentive fees that are not included in GAAP revenues.
(7) Reflects the removal of interest income earned by the Consolidated Funds.
(8) Reflects the removal of Tax Receivable Agreements adjustments recognized as other income (loss) ($(5.5) million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, $1.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, $0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and $(4.2) million and $0.3 million in fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2025, respectively), loss associated with payment made in connection with a secondary transaction executed by one of our private wealth funds ($32.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and in fiscal 2025), and the impact of consolidation of the Consolidated Funds.

Fee-Related Earnings Margin

FRE margin is a non-GAAP performance measure which is calculated by dividing FRE by fee revenues. We believe FRE margin is an important measure of profitability on revenues that are largely recurring by nature. We believe FRE margin is useful to investors because it enables them to better evaluate the operating profitability of our business across periods.

The table below shows a reconciliation of FRE to FRE margin.

 Three Months Ended Year Ended March 31,
(in thousands)March 31,
2025		June 30,
2025		September 30,
2025		December 31,
2025		March 31,
2026		  2025  2026 
FRE$94,081 $81,246 $78,633 $89,236 $105,334  $312,204 $354,449 
Fee revenues 214,662  212,740  217,461  241,133  260,285   770,489  931,619 
FRE margin 44% 38% 36% 37% 40%  41% 38%


Gross Realized Performance Fees

Gross realized performance fees represents realized carried interest allocations and adjusted incentive fees. We believe gross realized performance fees is useful to investors because it presents the total performance fees realized by us.

Performance Fee-Related Earnings

Performance fee-related earnings, or “PRE,” represents gross realized performance fees less realized performance fee-related compensation. We believe PRE is useful to investors because it presents the performance fees attributable to us, net of amounts paid to employees as performance fee-related compensation.

The table below shows a reconciliation of total performance fees to gross realized performance fees and PRE.

 Three Months Ended Year Ended March 31,
(in thousands)March 31,
2025		June 30,
2025		September 30,
2025		December 31,
2025		March 31,
2026		  2025  2026 
Incentive fees$5,910 $190 $4,902 $207,954 $7,087  $32,275 $220,133 
Realized carried interest allocations 75,935  24,404  58,878  46,703  38,597   159,653  168,582 
Unrealized carried interest allocations 21,177  88,883  147,813  101,985  201,031   141,547  539,712 
Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations 61,306  39,637  27,143  (10,063) 81,994   74,341  138,711 
Total performance fees 164,328  153,114  238,736  346,579  328,709   407,816  1,067,138 
Unrealized carried interest allocations (21,177) (88,883) (147,813) (101,985) (201,031)  (141,547) (539,712)
Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations (61,306) (39,637) (27,143) 10,063  (81,994)  (74,341) (138,711)
Incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds(1) (133) 133  430  254  154   5,364  971 
Deferred incentive fees (513)   671  (1,544) (282)  1,938  (1,155)
Gross realized performance fees 81,199  24,727  64,881  253,367  45,556   199,230  388,531 
Realized performance fee-related compensation (39,656) (11,705) (30,995) (122,215) (27,662)  (94,748) (192,577)
PRE$41,543 $13,022 $33,886 $131,152 $17,894  $104,482 $195,954 

_______________________________
(1) Reflects the add back of incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.

Adjusted Weighted-Average Shares and Adjusted Net Income Per Share

ANI per share measures our per-share earnings assuming all Class B units, Class C units and Class D units in the Partnership were exchanged for Class A common stock in SSG, including the dilutive impact of outstanding equity-based awards. ANI per share is calculated as ANI divided by adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding. We believe adjusted weighted-average shares and ANI per share are useful to investors because they enable investors to better evaluate per-share operating performance across reporting periods.

The following table shows a reconciliation of diluted weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding to adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding used in the computation of ANI per share.

 Three Months Ended
 Year Ended March 31,
 March 31,
2025
June 30,
2025
September 30,
2025
December 31,
2025
March 31,
2026
 2025
2026
ANI$80,603 $48,534 $66,709 $79,858 $69,459  $244,072 $264,560 
                
Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding – Basic 75,975,770  77,846,710  78,561,587  79,465,039  80,297,984   71,142,916  79,039,229 
Assumed vesting of RSUs 270,492  347,813  509,007  590,042  320,535   590,645  442,772 
Assumed vesting and exchange of Class B2 units(1)            431,851   
Assumed purchase under ESPP         349   529  86 
Exchange of Class B units in the Partnership(1) 40,122,028  39,608,270  39,500,159  39,094,629  39,013,494   43,233,005  39,304,897 
Exchange of Class C units in the Partnership(1) 965,761  960,025  947,580  931,103  931,103   1,365,647  942,467 
Exchange of Class D units in the Partnership(1) 1,535,060  3,530,125  2,944,261  2,509,417  1,917,870   2,007,849  2,727,638 
Adjusted weighted-average shares 118,869,111  122,292,943  122,462,594  122,590,230  122,481,335   118,772,442  122,457,089 
                
ANI per share$0.68 $0.40 $0.54 $0.65 $0.57  $2.05 $2.16 

_______________________________
(1) The Class B2 units fully vested in June 2024.
(2) Assumes the full exchange of Class B units, Class C units or Class D units in the Partnership for Class A common stock of SSG pursuant to the Class B Exchange Agreement, Class C Exchange Agreement or Class D Exchange Agreement, respectively. 

Key Operating Metrics

We monitor certain operating metrics that are either common to the asset management industry or that we believe provide important data regarding our business. Refer to the Glossary below for a definition of each of these metrics.

Fee-Earning AUM

 Three Months Ended Year Ended March 31, Percentage
Change
(in millions)March 31,
2025		June 30,
2025		September 30,
2025		December 31,
2025		March 31,
2026		  2025  2026  vs. FQ4'25
Separately Managed Accounts          
Beginning balance$69,974 $73,174 $76,708 $78,207 $80,328  $58,897 $73,174  15%
Contributions(1) 3,874  3,013  2,559  2,627  2,637   16,715  10,836  (32)%
Distributions(2) (1,225) (1,010) (725) (1,117) (1,584)  (3,590) (4,436) 13%
Market value, FX and other(3) 551  1,531  (335) 611  434   1,152  2,241  (57)%
Ending balance$73,174 $76,708 $78,207 $80,328 $81,815  $73,174 $81,815  12%
           
Focused Commingled Funds          
Beginning balance$44,192 $48,216 $50,511 $54,584 $58,223  $34,961 $48,216  32%
Contributions(1) 3,403  2,022  3,547  3,245  4,494   13,698  13,308  32%
Distributions(2) (313) (392) (580) (547) (1,252)  (1,938) (2,771) 216%
Market value, FX and other(3) 934  665  1,106  941  767   1,495  3,479  (46)%
Ending balance$48,216 $50,511 $54,584 $58,223 $62,232  $48,216 $62,232  29%
           
Total          
Beginning balance$114,166 $121,390 $127,219 $132,791 $138,551  $93,858 $121,390  21%
Contributions(1) 7,277  5,035  6,106  5,872  7,131   30,413  24,144  (2)%
Distributions(2) (1,538) (1,402) (1,305) (1,664) (2,836)  (5,528) (7,207) 55%
Market value, FX and other(3) 1,485  2,196  771  1,552  1,201   2,647  5,720  (50)%
Ending balance$121,390 $127,219 $132,791 $138,551 $144,047  $121,390 $144,047  19%

_______________________________
(1) Contributions consist of new capital commitments that earn fees on committed capital and capital contributions to funds and accounts that earn fees on net invested capital or NAV.
(2) Distributions consist of returns of capital from funds and accounts that pay fees on net invested capital or NAV and reductions in fee-earning AUM from funds that moved from a committed capital to net invested capital fee basis or from funds and accounts that no longer pay fees.
(3) Market value, FX and other primarily consist of changes in market value appreciation (depreciation) for funds that pay on NAV and the effect of foreign exchange rate changes on non-U.S. dollar denominated commitments.

Asset Class Summary

 Three Months Ended Percentage
Change
(in millions)March 31,
2025		June 30,
2025		September 30,
2025		December 31,
2025		March 31,
2026		 vs. FQ4'25
FEAUM       
Private equity$65,007$66,428$69,932$73,193$75,626 16%
Infrastructure 23,830 26,090 27,007 27,897 30,745 29%
Private debt 19,517 21,435 22,443 23,882 24,797 27%
Real estate 13,036 13,266 13,409 13,579 12,879 (1)%
Total$121,390$127,219$132,791$138,551$144,047 19%
        
Separately managed accounts$73,174$76,708$78,207$80,328$81,815 12%
Focused commingled funds 48,216 50,511 54,584 58,223 62,232 29%
Total$121,390$127,219$132,791$138,551$144,047 19%
        
AUM(1)       
Private equity$95,937$100,540$106,408$112,190$119,698 25%
Infrastructure 37,026 40,087 42,437 44,624 47,569 28%
Private debt 37,133 39,242 40,438 42,269 45,587 23%
Real estate 19,284 19,445 19,864 20,716 20,493 6%
Total$189,380$199,314$209,147$219,799$233,347 23%
        
Separately managed accounts$114,806$120,649$124,991$130,111$136,133 19%
Focused commingled funds 59,410 62,672 68,014 73,375 80,807 36%
Advisory AUM 15,164 15,993 16,142 16,313 16,407 8%
Total$189,380$199,314$209,147$219,799$233,347 23%
        
AUA       
Private equity$262,884$262,472$283,034$301,403$341,289 30%
Infrastructure 69,027 71,126 78,762 86,955 94,706 37%
Private debt 19,726 20,874 23,402 24,173 25,918 31%
Real estate 168,047 169,679 176,357 178,810 189,892 13%
Total$519,684$524,151$561,555$591,341$651,805 25%
        
Total capital responsibility(2)$709,064$723,465$770,702$811,140$885,152 25%

_____________________________
Note: Amounts may not sum to total due to rounding. AUM/AUA reflects final data for the prior period, adjusted for net new client account activity through the period presented, and does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. Net asset value (“NAV”) data for underlying investments is as of the prior period, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.
(1) Allocation of AUM by asset class is presented by underlying investment asset classification.
(2) Total capital responsibility equals assets under management (AUM) plus assets under advisement (AUA).

Contacts

Shareholder Relations:
Seth Weiss
shareholders@stepstonegroup.com
1-212-351-6106

Media:
Jordan Niezelski / Maggie Duffy
Edelman
StepStone@edifi-dje.com

Glossary

Assets under advisement, or “AUA,” consists of client assets for which we do not have full discretion to make investment decisions but play a role in advising the client or monitoring their investments. We generally earn revenue for advisory-related services on a contractual fixed fee basis. Advisory-related services include asset allocation, strategic planning, development of investment policies and guidelines, screening and recommending investments, legal negotiations, monitoring and reporting on investments, and investment manager review and due diligence. Advisory fees vary by client based on the scope of services, investment activity and other factors. Most of our advisory fees are fixed, and therefore, increases or decreases in AUA do not necessarily lead to proportionate changes in revenue. We believe AUA is a useful metric for assessing the relative size of our advisory business.

Our AUA is calculated as the sum of (i) the NAV of client portfolio assets for which we do not have full discretion and (ii) the unfunded commitments of clients to the underlying investments. Our AUA reflects the investment valuations in respect of the underlying investments of our client accounts on a three-month lag, adjusted for new client account activity through the period end. Our AUA does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. AUA as of March 31, 2026 reflects final data for the prior period (December 31, 2025), adjusted for net new client account activity through March 31, 2026. NAV data for underlying investments is as of December 31, 2025, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 115 days following December 31, 2025. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 115 days following December 31, 2025, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.

Assets under management, or “AUM,” primarily reflects the assets associated with our separately managed accounts (“SMAs”) and focused commingled funds. We classify assets as AUM if we have full discretion over the investment decisions in an account or have responsibility or custody of assets. Although management fees are based on a variety of factors and are not linearly correlated with AUM, we believe AUM is a useful metric for assessing the relative size and scope of our asset management business.

Our AUM is calculated as the sum of (i) the net asset value (“NAV”) of client portfolio assets, including the StepStone Funds and (ii) the unfunded commitments of clients to the underlying investments and the StepStone Funds. Our AUM reflects the investment valuations in respect of the underlying investments of our funds and accounts on a three-month lag, adjusted for new client account activity through the period end. Our AUM does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. AUM as of March 31, 2026 reflects final data for the prior period (December 31, 2025), adjusted for net new client account activity through March 31, 2026. NAV data for underlying investments is as of December 31, 2025, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 115 days following December 31, 2025. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 115 days following December 31, 2025, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.

Consolidated Funds refer to the StepStone Funds that we are required to consolidate as of the applicable reporting period. We consolidate funds and other entities in which we hold a controlling financial interest.

Consolidated VIEs refer to the variable interest entities that we are required to consolidate as of the applicable reporting period. We consolidate VIEs in which we hold a controlling financial interest.

Fee-earning AUM, or “FEAUM,” reflects the assets from which we earn management fee revenue (i.e., fee basis) and includes assets in our SMAs, focused commingled funds and assets held directly by our clients for which we have fiduciary oversight and are paid fees as the manager of the assets. Our SMAs and focused commingled funds typically pay management fees based on capital commitments, net invested capital and, in certain cases, NAV, depending on the fee terms. Management fees are only marginally affected by market appreciation or depreciation because substantially all of the StepStone Funds pay management fees based on capital commitments or net invested capital. As a result, management fees and FEAUM are not materially affected by changes in market value. We believe FEAUM is a useful metric in order to assess assets forming the basis of our management fee revenue.

Legacy Greenspring entities refers to certain entities for which the Company, indirectly through its subsidiaries, became the sole and/or managing member in connection with the Greenspring acquisition.

SSG refers solely to StepStone Group Inc., a Delaware corporation, and not to any of its subsidiaries.

StepStone Funds refer to SMAs and focused commingled funds of the Company, including acquired Greenspring funds, for which the Partnership or one of its subsidiaries acts as both investment adviser and general partner or managing member.

The Partnership refers solely to StepStone Group LP, a Delaware limited partnership, and not to any of its subsidiaries.

Total capital responsibility equals AUM plus AUA. AUM includes any accounts for which StepStone Group has full discretion over the investment decisions, has responsibility to arrange or effectuate transactions, or has custody of assets. AUA refers to accounts for which StepStone Group provides advice or consultation but for which the firm does not have discretionary authority, responsibility to arrange or effectuate transactions, or custody of assets.

Undeployed fee-earning capital represents the amount of capital commitments to StepStone Funds that has not yet been invested or considered active but will generate management fee revenue once invested or activated. We believe undeployed fee-earning capital is a useful metric for measuring the amount of capital that we can put to work in the future and thus earn management fee revenue thereon.


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