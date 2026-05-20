Banzai International, Inc. Expands Market Reach, Announces Strategic Alliance with Ingram Micro

SEATTLE, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNZI) (“Banzai” or the “Company”), a leading marketing technology company that provides essential marketing and sales solutions, today announced a strategic alliance with Ingram Micro Inc. (“Ingram Micro”) through execution of an agreement with DistiNow to market, sell and support its OpenReel and Demio products through Ingram Micro, a global B2B technology distributor. The agreement makes Banzai's products and services immediately available to Ingram Micro’s expansive ecosystem of channel partners in the U.S.

“We are thrilled to enter into this partnership, which gives Banzai access to Ingram Micro’s substantial distribution channel to accelerate organic growth” said Joe Davy, Founder and CEO of Banzai. “OpenReel’s AI-powered video production software helps companies direct, capture, and edit high-quality video quickly and easily. This aligns perfectly with Ingram Micro’s mission to streamline operations, reduce time to market, and stay far ahead of the competition, backed by full end-to-end customer support.”

The Company expects the alliance channel to accelerate adoption of Demio and OpenReel among enterprise customers seeking AI-powered video production solutions. This relationship will also be available for future Banzai products. This alliance is part of Banzai's broader go-to-market strategy, which includes building distribution partnerships that extend the Company's reach into new customer segments.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro (NYSE: INGM) is a leading technology company in the global information technology ecosystem. With the ability to reach nearly 90% of the global population, we play a vital role in the worldwide IT sales channel, bringing products and services from technology manufacturers and cloud providers to a highly diversified base of business-to-business technology experts. Through Ingram Micro Xvantage™, our AI-powered digital platform, we offer what we believe to be the industry’s first comprehensive business-to-consumer-like experience, integrating hardware and cloud subscriptions, personalized recommendations, instant pricing, order tracking, and billing automation. We also provide a broad range of technology services, including financing, specialized marketing, and lifecycle management, as well as technical pre- and post-sales professional support. Learn more at www.ingrammicro.com.

About Banzai

Banzai (Nasdaq: BNZI) is a marketing technology company that provides AI-enabled marketing and sales solutions for businesses of all sizes. On a mission to help their customers grow, Banzai enables companies of all sizes to target, engage, and measure both new and existing customers more effectively. Banzai has over 150,000 customers including Amazon, Dell, Salesforce, Aflac, Thermo Fisher Scientific, RBC Wealth Management, and Fitch Group. Learn more at www.banzai.io. For investors, please visit ir.banzai.io.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often use words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “target,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “propose,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “predict,” “potential,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar variations and expressions. Forward-looking statements are those that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Examples of forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding Banzai International, Inc.’s (the “Company’s”): future financial, business and operating performance and goals; annualized recurring revenue and customer retention; ongoing, future or ability to maintain or improve its financial position, cash flows, and liquidity and its expected financial needs; potential financing and ability to obtain financing; acquisition strategy and proposed acquisitions and, if completed, their potential success and financial contributions; strategy and strategic goals, including being able to capitalize on opportunities; expectations relating to the Company’s industry, outlook and market trends; total addressable market and serviceable addressable market and related projections; plans, strategies and expectations for retaining existing or acquiring new customers, increasing revenue and executing growth initiatives; and product areas of focus and additional products that may be sold in the future. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and development of the industry in which the Company operates may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, investors should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include changes in the markets in which the Company operates, customer demand, the financial markets, economic, business and regulatory and other factors, such as the Company’s ability to execute on its strategy. More detailed information about risk factors can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading “Risk Factors,” and in other reports filed by the Company, including reports on Form 8-K. The Company does not undertake any duty to update forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations

Dean Ditto

Chief Financial Officer, Banzai

206 414-1777

ir.banzai.io