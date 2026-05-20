‘AI City Hall Project’ Unveiled as Viable Hybrid AI Fix for CLJA Claims Crisis (Veterans First for America)





TOPEKA, Kansas, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs hearing earlier this month, the military-grade hybrid AI/AGI pilot project prototype has been formally proposed to United States Senator Jerry Moran’s office and the Navy JAG Corps. Detailed in a comprehensive white paper for a Department of War-affiliated innovation project that was filed as a USPTO provisional patent, this hybrid AI-managed governance framework aims to resolve severe administrative gridlock affecting 440,040 Camp Lejeune Justice Act (CLJA) claimants, or similarly situated long-term VA benefits, SSA/SSDI/SSI, and PACT Act issues associated with the majority of the same pool military veterans.



At the May hearing, federal lawmakers learned that the Department of Justice approved only 649 settlement offers ($175 million) since January 20, 2026, against a collective claimant valuation exceeding $40 billion. At this current rate, government processing would require over 400 years. The AI-119 Vulcan Project Research and Educational Technology Company’s AI City Hall Project (“QAIAx”) offers a solution measured in months by using AI robotics, holoportation via home/office holo-suites, and an advanced information-sharing network.



Streamlining the Backlog via a Hybrid Workforce

Developed by AI-119 Vulcan PRETCO alongside USSOCOM's Vulcan SOF Scout Project, the platform utilizes a "90/10" hybrid workforce model:

90% AI Humanoid Workforce : Employs humanoid robotic agents for 24/7 document processing, automated DD-214 (DTA) error corrections under 10 U.S.C. § 1552, and client communication.

: Employs humanoid robotic agents for 24/7 document processing, automated DD-214 (DTA) error corrections under 10 U.S.C. § 1552, and client communication. 10% Human Auditor Workforce: Provides essential ethical oversight, legal point-of-contact duties, and master override authority.







The platform can operate autonomously for up to 90 days without external cloud connectivity, safeguarding operations against government shutdowns. It cuts annual per-claimant administrative costs to an estimated $1.23–$4.70. (See full article for more details and statistical-fact tables)

The AI City Hall Project presents a self-funding governance platform designed for municipalities and free zones, integrating various technological frameworks and autonomously managing administrative tasks.

Key initiatives include pilot program trials of private and government-sponsored QAIAx private AGI communities maintained by hybrid AI public administrations, similar to a municipality, township, penal or health services institution, a military station, or villages with community governance, policy-making, and administrative functions through the ISAC platform managed by hybrid AI humanoids with remote access and limited human staff for less than 10% of the cost of human personnel doing the same work roles (e.g., A single wealthy private sponsor capable of serving as village chief or township mayor of one or more AI City Hall Project administrations under the Carl Vinson Institute municipal incorporation procedures provides pathways for designation as a ‘special district’ or ‘contracted authority).

The project aims to transform what started in ‘24 as an AI Tech-influenced multi-billion-dollar CLJA Veterans Trust, resulting into a self-sustaining Veterans’ services quasi-governmental model that efficiently processes claims and reduces administrative costs. It leverages advanced technologies like the ‘Quantum AI Agent’ (AI-119 Vulcan QAIA v1.0 PCTE Edition - Omni-AI Humanoid Series), “Quasi-Mind Ware,” and “Holo-Suit,” ensuring compliance with legal frameworks such as the CRADA Act, and the Bayh-Dole Act for academic programs on AI/AGI open-source technology lab research. Key innovations involve rapid claim processing, correction of discharge document errors, and autonomous operation during government shutdowns.



Chapter 11 Restoral & Restructuring Plans (Next Steps)

The proposal coincides with efforts by the CLJA Settlement Club’s claim agent of record, Cary Peterson (also the Chapter 11 Debtor-in-Possession in Colorado Bankruptcy Court, Bankr. No. 26-11418-TBM) to restructure the CLJA Veterans Trust, which he has served as custodian since its inception at the IRS last year. Under 11 U.S.C. § 548, a $7.777 billion charitable (coined the Lucky-7 pledge) commitment toward Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E) programs, sits within the safe harbor threshold, shielding the project's trials from creditor clawbacks within the limits that federal bankruptcy laws allow in accordance with Title 11.

Moving forward, the initiative requires Colorado Bankruptcy Court approval for DIP financing, the appointment of an independent private trustee to resolve Department of Justice conflicts of interest, and Navy JAG data access authorizations.



Michelle Chan, spokesperson at Veterans Recovery Network, noted that current processing trajectories mean most members will not live to see their mandated compensation. "The AI City Hall Project offers hope— not in 400 years, but in 2026."

Read complete article: AI City Hall Project’ Unveiled as Viable Hybrid AI Fix for CLJA Claims Crisis





Media Disclaimer: This news content, sponsored by Veterans First for America, is for informational purposes only, based on earlier news media reports on this subject matter, and does not constitute legal, financial, or medical advice. The AI City Hall Project uses for respective administrative purposes remains subject to court approval, regulatory compliance, and jurisdictional authorization. All bankruptcy-related matters are to be determined by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Colorado. For details about non-debtor party rights, please contact a bankruptcy attorney or the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of the Colorado District. CLJA claimant with questions should consult qualified legal counsel, an authorized claims agent, or the Navy JAG Claims Unit regarding individual claims.

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