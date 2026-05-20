Explorance Metrics That Matter Certified as Smartchoice® Preferred Provider by Brandon Hall Group

Boca Raton, FL, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After an extensive review, Brandon Hall Group confirms that Explorance Metrics That Matter is living their mission to help corporate universities and learning providers design, deliver, and measure impactful employee learning & development (L&D) programs that directly impact key business outcomes.

"One of the greatest challenges facing L&D leaders today is demonstrating the strategic value and business impact of their learning investments," said Michael Rochelle, Chief Strategy Officer at Brandon Hall Group. "Explorance Metrics That Matter addresses this critical need head-on by enabling L&D professionals to move beyond activity metrics and prove tangible ROI to business stakeholders. Their approach helps learning leaders translate program outcomes into the language of business—showing clear connections between learning initiatives and organizational performance. This capability is essential for L&D teams to earn their seat at the strategic table and secure the resources and executive support they need to drive meaningful change."

The analyst team at Brandon Hall Group has spent a considerable amount of time understanding Explorance Metrics That Matter as well as the learning measurement market they operate in. The team has conducted in-depth briefings and a thorough evaluation of MTM's product value proposition, including their proven strategic methodology, AI-powered qualitative analysis capabilities through MLY integration, and seamless LMS integration across learning ecosystems.

Brandon Hall Group's Smartchoice® Preferred Provider Program provides a world-class membership center for knowledge, resources and advisory support to the entire Explorance Metrics That Matter organization to ensure our certification is a reflection of the highest standards a Provider can attain in the market.

"Being recognized as a Smartchoice® Preferred Provider by Brandon Hall Group validates our commitment to transforming how organizations measure and optimize learning effectiveness," said Steve Lange, General Manager, Metrics That Matter. "This certification reflects our dedication to providing L&D leaders with the tools, benchmarks, and insights they need to demonstrate ROI and align learning programs with critical business priorities. With MTM, organizations can move beyond anecdotal evidence to data-driven decision-making that proves the strategic value of learning investments."

Brandon Hall Group has consistently been the leading independent analyst firm and confirms that Explorance Metrics That Matter offerings measurably benefit the organizations they work with.

To learn more about Smartchoice® preferred vendors or to become one, please visit: https://brandonhall.com/solutions-providers-offerings/preferred-providers/

To learn more about Explorance Metrics That Matter and their offerings visit https://explorance.com/products/mtm/

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About Brandon Hall Group Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 30 years, we have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations around the world influencing the development of over 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management."

Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management.

About Explorance Metrics That Matter

Metrics That Matter (MTM) helps corporate universities and learning providers design, deliver, and measure impactful employee learning & development (L&D) programs that directly impact key business outcomes. MTM provides access to the world's largest L&D benchmark repository with over 2 billion data points, AI-powered qualitative analysis through MLY integration, and proven methodologies that align organizational learning to critical business priorities. Trusted by learning organizations worldwide, MTM enables L&D leaders to demonstrate measurable ROI and strategic value.