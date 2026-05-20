Figure Technology Solutions to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Figure Technology Solutions (Nasdaq: FIGR; OPEN: FGRS), the leading blockchain-native capital marketplace for the origination, funding, sale and trading of tokenized assets, today announced the company will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Bernstein 42nd Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (New York, NY)

Presentation on Wednesday, May 27th at 3:30 p.m. ET





Presentation on Wednesday, May 27th at 3:30 p.m. ET Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference (New York, NY)

Presentation on Wednesday, June 3rd at 2:00 p.m. ET



Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the presentations by visiting https://investors.figure.com/ . Following the presentation, a recording will be available for replay for at least 90 days at the same link.

About Figure Technology Solutions, Inc



Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIGR; OPEN: FGRS) is the leading blockchain-native capital marketplace for the origination, funding, sale and trading of tokenized assets. More than 380 partners use its loan origination system and capital marketplace. Collectively, Figure and its partners have originated over $25 billion of loans to date, among other products, making Figure’s ecosystem the largest non-bank provider of home equity financing. The fastest growing components are Figure Connect, its consumer credit marketplace, and Democratized Prime, Figure’s on-chain lend-borrow marketplace. Figure’s ecosystem also includes DART (Digital Asset Registry Technology) for asset custody and lien perfection, and $YLDS, an SEC-registered yield-bearing stablecoin that operates as a tokenized money market fund.

Figure is the market leader in real world asset (RWA) tokenization. The company has received AAA ratings from S&P and Moody’s on multiple loan securitizations, the first of its kind for blockchain finance. For more information, visit https://figure.com or follow Figure on LinkedIn .



News & Information Disclosure

Investors should note we may use our website (https://www.figure.com/), our investor relations website (https://investors.figure.com/), and the social media accounts of Figure, Figure Markets and/or Mike Cagney, our Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, as a means of disclosing information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. These include X (@figure @mcagney, @figuremarkets), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/figuretechnologies/, https://www.linkedin.com/in/mikecagney/), Instagram (@figuretechnologies), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/Figure/), and YouTube (@figuretechnologies). The information we post through these channels may be deemed material. Investors should monitor these channels in addition to reviewing our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls.



Investor Contact: investors@figure.com