DEEP SEA MINERALS CORP. ANNOUNCES PROPOSED SHARE SPLIT

Vancouver, BC, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep Sea Minerals Corp. (CSE: SEAS) (OTCQB: DSEAF) (FSE: X450) ("Deep Sea Minerals" or the "Company"), announces that it intends to split the common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Shares”) on the basis of two (2) post-split Shares for each one (1) issued and outstanding pre-split Share (the “Share Split”). Subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”), all shareholders of record on May 26, 2026 (the “Record Date”) are expected to be entitled to receive to receive two post-Share Split Shares for each pre-Share Split Share held pursuant to the Share Split.

The Company’s name and stock symbol are currently expected to remain unchanged following the Share Split. The Company currently has 23,904,125 Shares issued and outstanding on a pre-split basis. If the proposed Share Split is undertaken, the Company will have approximately 47,808,250 Shares issued and outstanding on a post-split basis.

In connection with the Share Split, the number of Shares issuable pursuant to the Company’s outstanding stock options and warrants, and the corresponding exercise prices thereof will be proportionately adjusted in accordance with the terms of such securities.

Effective April 1, 2026, the Company granted an aggregate of 200,000 restricted share units (“RSUs”) to an Officer of the Company pursuant to the terms of the Company’s Long Term Incentive Plan. The RSUs were granted on a pre-Share Split basis, vest immediately, and are subject to certain voluntary hold period restrictions over a 24-month period in accordance with the terms of the applicable award agreement. All outstanding RSUs will be adjusted in accordance with the terms of the Long-Term Incentive Plan in connection with the Share Split.

“We believe the proposed share split represents an important step in positioning Deep Sea Minerals for broader market participation and improved trading liquidity,” said James Deckelman, Chief Executive Officer of Deep Sea Minerals. “As we continue to advance our long-term strategic initiatives, including evaluating opportunities to expand the Company’s presence within the U.S. public markets, we remain focused on building shareholder value and increasing visibility among a broad institutional and retail investor audience”.

The Shares, on a post-Share Split basis, are expected to begin trading on the CSE on or about May 27, 2026. The proposed Share Split is subject to the approval of the CSE.

ABOUT DEEP SEA MINERALS CORP.

Deep Sea Minerals Corp. is a subsea mineral exploration and development company focused on evaluating opportunities to support the future supply of critical minerals through the acquisition, exploration, and development of deep-sea mineral assets.

The Company’s strategy is centered on identifying jurisdictions and geological settings with potential exposure to polymetallic nodule systems, which are recognized for containing combinations of metals that may be relevant to defense, industrial manufacturing, clean energy infrastructure, advanced electronics, and artificial intelligence-related supply chains. These seabed resources represent a largely undeveloped component of the global mineral supply base and are the subject of increasing policy, scientific, and regulatory attention worldwide.

As part of this process, the Company has commenced early-stage engagement with selected governments and regulatory bodies in the Pacific Ocean region to assess potential pathways for future exploration initiatives, subject to applicable international, national, and environmental frameworks.

For further information, please see the Company’s website: https://www.deepseamineralscorp.com

SOCIAL MEDIA

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Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@deepseacorp

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“James A. Deckelman”

James A. Deckelman, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

James A. Deckelman

Chief Executive Officer





Phone: 1-281-467-1279

Email: info@deepseamineralscorp.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) that relate to the Company’s current expectations and views of future events. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “might”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “indicate”, “seek”, “believe”, “predict” or “likely”, or the negative or grammatical variations of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements include such words. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements about the timing and receipt of regulatory approval for the Share Split, the Company’s plans, objectives and strategies, expected benefits of subsea mineral exploration and development, and all of the risks and uncertainties normally incident to such events. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.