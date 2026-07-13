DEEP SEA MINERALS CORP. COMMISSIONS DOCUMENTARY-STYLE VIDEO ON THE DEEP SEA MINING INDUSTRY

Vancouver, British Columbia, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep Sea Minerals Corp. (CSE: SEAS) (OTCQB: DSEAF) (FSE: X450) ("Deep Sea Minerals" or the "Company"), a seabed mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing critical mineral opportunities from the deep ocean, announces the release of a Company-commissioned documentary-style video entitled “An Inside Look At The Deep Sea Mining Industry”, which features the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, James Deckelman.

The video; An Inside Look At The Deep Sea Mining Industry, provides an overview of the emerging deep sea minerals sector, the role of polymetallic nodules as a potential source of critical minerals, and the broader strategic importance of developing diversified mineral supply chains for the United States and allied economies.

Mr. Deckelman’s participation in the video highlights Deep Sea Minerals’ perspective on the opportunity for responsible seabed mineral exploration, the importance of regulatory engagement, and the potential role that deep sea minerals may play in supporting future demand for metals used in the electrification, energy storage, advanced manufacturing, defense applications, and next-generation infrastructure.

Deep Sea Minerals commissioned the video as part of its investor awareness, education, and corporate communications program. The Company believes that deep sea minerals are increasingly relevant within the broader macroeconomic context of critical mineral security, supply chain resilience, and the need for new sources of strategic metals.

“Critical minerals are no longer just a mining issue, they are an economic security, industrial policy, and national security issue,” said James Deckelman, Chief Executive Officer of Deep Sea Minerals Corp. “We commissioned this video to help explain the deep sea minerals sector and why polymetallic nodules are receiving increased attention as governments and industry look for additional sources of strategic metals. While the industry remains early-stage and subject to, among other things, extensive regulatory, technical, environmental, and commercial requirements and risks, we believe it is important to contribute to a more informed public discussion.”

Deep Sea Minerals Corp.’s strategy is focused on advancing its exploration-stage initiatives, engaging with applicable regulatory pathways, building relationships with technical and environmental service providers, and positioning the Company to participate in the potential development of a responsible deep sea minerals industry. The Company remains committed to evaluating its activities in accordance with applicable laws, environmental requirements, stakeholder expectations, and public company disclosure standards.

Disclosure Regarding Commissioned Video and Related Promotional Content

The video should be considered paid promotional and investor awareness content and should not be considered independent editorial coverage, investment research, a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold securities, or a substitute for the Company’s continuous disclosure filings.

The video featuring Mr. Deckelman was commissioned and paid for by the Company pursuant to a service contact dated January 21, 2026, between Efrat LLC and the Company (the “Service Contract”). Pursuant to the Service Contract, the Company paid approximately US$30,000 in cash to Efrat LLC in connection with the production, editing, publication, distribution, promotion and/or distribution of the video. Efrat LLC has distributed the video on social media, and the Company may also, from time to time, use paid media, digital advertising, social media promotion, investor awareness platforms, and other marketing channels to distribute or promote the video. Efrat LLC has performed its obligations under the Service Contract, and the term of the Service Contract has been completed.

Efrat LLC has a business address located at 28 Sunset Cove, Newport Coast, CA 92657, United States and its principal Neev Efrat can be contacted by email at byneevefrat@gmail.com and by telephone at (818) 697-2854. Efrat LLC and its principals are arm’s length to the Company.

Other Corporate Updates

The Company has entered into a second extension, effective July 9, 2026, of its investor relations and marketing agreement with Capital Gain Media Inc. (“CGM”), originally announced on February 24, 2026, and first extended on June 4, 2026. CGM will continue to provide investor awareness, digital marketing, content development, and related communication services in support of the Company’s capital markets initiatives. The second extension will continue for a period of up to 90 days from the date of the extension, or until the allocated marketing budget has been exhausted. The Company has paid an upfront marketing budget of US$100,000, plus applicable taxes, for the second extended term.

CGM has a business address located at 1111 West Hastings Street, 15th Floor, Vancouver, V6E 2J3 and its principal Graham Colmer can be contacted by email at admin@capitalgainmedia.com . CGM and its principals are arm’s length from the Company.

ABOUT DEEP SEA MINERALS CORP.

Deep Sea Minerals Corp. is a seabed mineral exploration and development company focused on evaluating opportunities to support the future supply of critical minerals through the acquisition, exploration, and development of deep-sea mineral assets.

The Company’s strategy is centered on identifying jurisdictions and geological settings with potential exposure to polymetallic nodule systems, which are recognized for containing combinations of metals that may be relevant to defense, industrial manufacturing, clean energy infrastructure, advanced electronics, and artificial intelligence-related supply chains. These seabed resources represent a largely undeveloped component of the global mineral supply base and are the subject of increasing policy, scientific, and regulatory attention worldwide.

As part of this process, the Company has commenced early-stage engagement with selected governments and regulatory bodies in the Pacific Ocean region to assess potential pathways for future exploration initiatives, subject to applicable international, national, and environmental frameworks.

For further information, please see the Company’s website: https://www.deepseamineralscorp.com

SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deepseacorp/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/deepseacorp

X: https://x.com/deepseacorp

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/deepseacorp

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@deepseacorp

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“James A. Deckelman”

James A. Deckelman, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

James A. Deckelman

Chief Executive Officer



Phone: 1-281-467-1279

Email: info@deepseamineralscorp.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) that relate to the Company’s current expectations and views of future events. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “might”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “indicate”, “seek”, “believe”, “predict” or “likely”, or the negative or grammatical variations of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements include such words. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s plans, objectives and strategies, the potential benefits, and commercial and technical feasibility, of subsea mineral exploration and development, and all of the risks and uncertainties normally incident to such events.

Such forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events, are subject to risks and uncertainties and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. In making the forward-looking statements included in this news release, the Company has made various material assumptions, in respect of: (i) the result of any potential legal, regulatory or geopolitical conflict resulting from the United States asserting governance of subsea mineral exploration and development in international waters; (ii) the continued cooperation and alignment of national interests between the United States and the Cook Islands; (iii) the changes and trends in our industry and the global economy; (iv) changes in laws, rules, regulations and global standards; and (v) transaction opportunities, exploration potential, and precious metals prices. Forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information for a variety of reasons, including but not limited to, the following risks and uncertainties: (i) risks related to the highly speculative nature of the Company’s business; (ii) risks related to subsea mineral exploration and development operations; (iii) risks related to the Company’s limited business history and no history of earnings; (iv) risks related to the availability of future financing and the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; (v) risks related to the Company’s exploration and development activities on the mineral properties; (vi) uncertainties regarding the grade and quality of polymetallic nodules; (vii) uncertainties regarding the commercial collection of polymetallic nodules; (viii) negative perceptions regarding the collection of polymetallic nodules; (ix) pressure and lobbying by non-governmental organizations; (x) uncertainties regarding our future reliance on strategic partnerships; (xi) uncertainties regarding technology required for our business; (xii) uncertainties regarding the treatment and processing of polymetallic nodules; (xiii) natural hazards and seasonality; (xiv) expropriation of potential future operating equipment or assets; (xv) technological obsolescence; (xvi) the Company’s dependence on key personnel; (xvii) risks related to foreign operations; (xviii) risks related to acquisitions and integration; (xix) changes in laws and regulations; (xx) risks related to competition; (xxi) fluctuations in prices of precious metals, other commodities and natural resources; (xxii) legal and litigation risks; (xxiii) uncertainty and volatility related to stock market prices and conditions; (xxiv) dilution of the interests of shareholders; (xxv) risks related to geopolitical disputes; (xxvi) risks related to the Company’s officers and directors becoming associated with other natural resource companies, which may give rise to conflicts of interest; (xxvii) risks related to climate change; and (xxviii) risks related to pandemics, epidemics or other health crises. In evaluating forward-looking statements, current and prospective shareholders should specifically consider various factors, including the foregoing risks and risks outlined in the Company’s annual information form under the heading “Risk Factors”. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties, or a risk that is not currently known to us, materialize, or should assumptions underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and we do not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are inherently uncertain. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.