DEEP SEA MINERALS CORP. FILES FINAL BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS AND RECEIVES FINAL RECEIPT

Vancouver, British Columbia, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep Sea Minerals Corp. (CSE: SEAS) (OTCQB: DSEAF) (FSE: X450) ("Deep Sea Minerals" or the "Company"), a seabed mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing critical mineral opportunities from the deep ocean, is pleased to announce that it has filed a final short form base shelf prospectus dated July 28, 2026 (the “Shelf Prospectus”) and has received a final receipt for the Shelf Prospectus from the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities.



The Shelf Prospectus, together with any prospectus supplement(s) thereto, qualifies the distribution by the Company, from time to time during the 25-month period that the Shelf Prospectus remains effective, of common shares, warrants, subscription receipts, units, common shares represented by depositary shares, including American depositary shares, and debt securities, or any combination thereof, having an aggregate offering price of up to C$50 million, or the equivalent thereof in other currencies, including United States dollars, in the provinces and territories of Canada, except Nova Scotia.



The filing of the Shelf Prospectus and receipt of the final receipt represent an important milestone in the Company’s broader North American capital markets strategy, including its previously announced application to list its common shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The Company believes that the Shelf Prospectus provides increased financial flexibility as it continues to advance its planned Nasdaq uplisting, expand its visibility among U.S. institutional and retail investors and position itself to access deeper and more diversified capital markets.



“Receiving the final receipt for our C$50 million Shelf Prospectus is an important milestone for Deep Sea Minerals and our broader capital-market strategy,” said James Deckelman, Chief Executive Officer of Deep Sea Minerals. “This represents another significant step in support of our planned Nasdaq uplisting and provides the Company with greater financial flexibility as we work to expand our visibility, broaden our potential investor base, and advance our subsea mineral exploration and development objectives.”



Unless otherwise specified in an applicable prospectus supplement, the Company currently intends to use the net proceeds from any offering under the Shelf Prospectus to advance applications for subsea mineral rights, advance its operational readiness for subsea mineral exploration, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.



The filing of the Shelf Prospectus does not obligate the Company to undertake an offering, and no securities are being offered at this time. The securities, amounts, prices, and other terms of any future offering under the Shelf Prospectus, together with the proposed use of proceeds, will be established in a prospectus supplement filed in connection with such offering.



The proposed listing of the Company’s common shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market remains subject to the satisfaction of Nasdaq’s listing requirements, receipt of all required regulatory approvals, and completion of customary listing processes. There can be no assurance that the Company’s Nasdaq listing application will be approved or that a listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market will be completed.



Copies of the Shelf Prospectus and the final receipt are available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at http://www.sedarplus.ca/.



This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, not will there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Any offering of securities under the Shelf Prospectus will be made only pursuant to an applicable prospectus supplement and in accordance with applicable securities law.

ABOUT DEEP SEA MINERALS CORP.

Deep Sea Minerals Corp. is a seabed mineral exploration and development company focused on evaluating opportunities to support the future supply of critical minerals through the acquisition, exploration, and development of deep-sea mineral assets.

The Company’s strategy is centered on identifying jurisdictions and geological settings with potential exposure to polymetallic nodule systems, which are recognized for containing combinations of metals that may be relevant to defense, industrial manufacturing, clean energy infrastructure, advanced electronics, and artificial intelligence-related supply chains. These seabed resources represent a largely undeveloped component of the global mineral supply base and are the subject of increasing policy, scientific, and regulatory attention worldwide.

As part of this process, the Company has commenced early-stage engagement with selected governments and regulatory bodies in the Pacific Ocean region to assess potential pathways for future exploration initiatives, subject to applicable international, national, and environmental frameworks.

For further information, please see the Company’s website: https://www.deepseamineralscorp.com

SOCIAL MEDIA

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ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“James A. Deckelman”

James A. Deckelman, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

James A. Deckelman

Chief Executive Officer



Phone: 1-281-467-1279

Email: info@deepseamineralscorp.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) that relate to the Company’s current expectations and views of future events. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “might”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “indicate”, “seek”, “believe”, “predict” or “likely”, or the negative or grammatical variations of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements include such words. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements about listing on Nasdaq Capital Market, the filing of any prospectus supplement to the Shelf Prospectus and any future offering qualified by the Shelf Prospectus, and the Company’s plans, objectives and strategies .

Such forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events, are subject to risks and uncertainties and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. In making the forward-looking statements included in this news release, the Company has made various material assumptions, in respect of: (i) the result of any potential legal, regulatory or geopolitical conflict resulting from the United States asserting governance of subsea mineral exploration and development in international waters; (ii) the continued cooperation and alignment of national interests between the United States and the Cook Islands; (iii) the changes and trends in our industry and the global economy; (iv) changes in laws, rules, regulations and global standards; and (v) transaction opportunities, exploration potential, and precious metals prices. Forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information for a variety of reasons, including but not limited to, the following risks and uncertainties: (i) risks related to the highly speculative nature of the Company’s business; (ii) risks related to subsea mineral exploration and development operations; (iii) risks related to the Company’s limited business history and no history of earnings; (iv) risks related to the availability of future financing and the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; (v) risks related to the Company’s exploration and development activities on the mineral properties; (vi) uncertainties regarding the grade and quality of polymetallic nodules; (vii) uncertainties regarding the commercial collection of polymetallic nodules; (viii) negative perceptions regarding the collection of polymetallic nodules; (ix) pressure and lobbying by non-governmental organizations; (x) uncertainties regarding our future reliance on strategic partnerships; (xi) uncertainties regarding technology required for our business; (xii) uncertainties regarding the treatment and processing of polymetallic nodules; (xiii) natural hazards and seasonality; (xiv) expropriation of potential future operating equipment or assets; (xv) technological obsolescence; (xvi) the Company’s dependence on key personnel; (xvii) risks related to foreign operations; (xviii) risks related to acquisitions and integration; (xix) changes in laws and regulations; (xx) risks related to competition; (xxi) fluctuations in prices of precious metals, other commodities and natural resources; (xxii) legal and litigation risks; (xxiii) uncertainty and volatility related to stock market prices and conditions; (xxiv) dilution of the interests of shareholders; (xxv) risks related to geopolitical disputes; (xxvi) risks related to the Company’s officers and directors becoming associated with other natural resource companies, which may give rise to conflicts of interest; (xxvii) risks related to climate change; and (xxviii) risks related to pandemics, epidemics or other health crises. In evaluating forward-looking statements, current and prospective shareholders should specifically consider various factors, including the foregoing risks and risks outlined in the Company’s annual information form under the heading “Risk Factors”. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties, or a risk that is not currently known to us, materialize, or should assumptions underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and we do not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are inherently uncertain. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.