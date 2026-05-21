Traini Launches the World’s First Pet Emotional Intelligence API, Opening a New Era of AI for Non-Human Communication

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traini, the AI-native company building emotional and behavioral intelligence for pets, today announced the official launch of its Pet Emotional Intelligence API, the world’s first multimodal API designed to understand, interpret, and interact with pets through emotion, behavior, vocalization, and contextual intelligence.

The launch marks a major milestone in Traini’s mission to build the foundational intelligence layer for non-human beings—transforming pets from passive monitored objects into emotionally understood intelligent companions.

Over the past 18 months, Traini has trained its proprietary multimodal AI models using behavioral data from over 2 million dogs, covering 120+ breeds, combining visual behavior analysis, vocal interpretation, physiological signals, and contextual memory to create the most advanced pet emotional intelligence system to date.

Today, developers, enterprises, and ecosystem partners can access Traini’s API through the company’s developer platform, enabling real-time pet understanding and interaction across industries.

Developer Access: https://traini.app/developers/api-reference

Demo： https://youtu.be/fB48R4znl8Q





A New AI Primitive: Emotion = Multimodal Context²

Traini internally describes the API philosophy as:

E = mc² → Emotion = multimodal context²

Because true emotional intelligence cannot be inferred from isolated signals.

Understanding a dog requires simultaneous interpretation of:

Visual body language

Facial expressions

Barking and vocal patterns

Activity and movement

Historical behavioral memory

Environmental context

This multimodal intelligence layer enables applications far beyond pet entertainment.

Potential enterprise use cases include:

Pet insurance risk modeling

Veterinary AI assistants

Smart mobility / automotive pet companionship

Consumer electronics integrations

Pet healthcare monitoring

Smart home pet interaction systems

Telecom AI companions

Enterprise pet ecosystem applications

Strong Commercial Validation

The API launch follows accelerating commercial demand.

In recent months, more than 200 companies globally have approached Traini regarding API integration opportunities across multiple industries.

Traini has already entered commercial discussions and strategic partnership explorations with players spanning:

Mobile device manufacturers

Automotive OEMs

Pet healthcare companies

Insurance providers

Consumer technology platforms

“This is no longer just a consumer app story,” said Arvin Sun, Founder & CEO of Traini.

“We believe emotional intelligence for animals will become a core infrastructure layer—just like vision AI, speech AI, and LLMs did for humans. Our API opens that infrastructure to the world.”

Momentum Across Consumer, Hardware, and Platform

Traini’s API launch comes amid broader company momentum.

Key milestones include:

Hardware Expansion

Traini recently unveiled Sentra, its AI-native cognitive smart collar that brings real-time emotional intelligence to the physical world through multimodal sensing and on-device inference.

Sentra transforms passive pet monitoring into real-time emotional interaction.

Strategic Manufacturing Partnership

Traini has secured strategic support from Top supply chain, one of Apple’s key manufacturing partners, to help accelerate hardware production and scale.

CES Recognition

At CES 2026, Sentra was recognized among the Top AI Hardware Innovations, validating Traini’s vision at the intersection of AI software and embodied intelligence.

Building the Emotional Intelligence Layer for Non-Human Beings

Traini believes the pet market represents only the beginning.

Its long-term vision is to create a foundational emotional intelligence platform for non-human communication—where AI can interpret, understand, and eventually interact naturally with animals in real time.

“The future of AI is not only about understanding humans,” Sun added.

“The next frontier is understanding life beyond human language.”

About Traini

Traini is an AI-native company building the emotional and behavioral intelligence layer for pets.

Its integrated platform spans:

PetGPT (Consumer AI)

(Consumer AI) Sentra Smart Collar (Cognitive Wearable)

(Cognitive Wearable) Pet Emotional Intelligence API (Enterprise Platform)

(Enterprise Platform) Behavioral & Health Data Services

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Traini combines multimodal AI, edge intelligence, behavioral memory, and real-world sensing to redefine communication between humans and animals.

Learn more at www.traini.app



Media Contact:

Arvin

trainipet@gmail.com

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