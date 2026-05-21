MEXC Launches NEX Launchpool With 10 Billion Tokens in Airdrop Rewards





VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, has launched the NEX Launchpool, enabling users to stake selected assets or participate in futures trading activities to share 10,000,000,000 NEX in airdrop rewards.

The event runs from May 20, 2026, to June 20, 2026 (13:00 UTC), and features multiple staking pools designed to accommodate different user preferences. Users can stake NEX, USDT, MX, or USD1 to earn NEX tokens. The NEX staking pool is exclusively available to new users, requiring a minimum stake of 30,000,000 NEX, while the USDT, MX, and USD1 staking pools are open to all eligible users, with minimum staking requirements of 100 USDT, 50 MX, and 100 USD1.

In addition, users can increase their maximum staking limits by completing designated spot and futures trading volume tasks during the event. Depending on trading activity, staking limits may be boosted by up to 100%, allowing users to access a larger share of rewards.

MEXC also features a dedicated futures trading pool with 2,000,000,000 NEX in rewards. Eligible users who reach trading volume milestones can share the allocation, further diversifying participation pathways for users to earn rewards.

MEXC Launchpool is an event platform that enables users to earn airdrops of popular or newly listed tokens by staking designated assets, with the added benefit that staked tokens remain redeemable at any time. This NEX event reflects MEXC's commitment to lowering barriers and providing high-value participation opportunities. MEXC will continue to be the gateway to Infinite Opportunities by introducing more premium rewards and optimizing its services, ensuring every user can easily access new opportunities in the digital asset market.

To learn more and participate in the event, visit the MEXC NEX Launchpool page .

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9be6a1db-1c77-42b9-ac37-661ca9fd08b9