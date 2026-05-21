70% of users discontinued use of lifestyle behavior and health apps within the first 100 days (Kidman PG, et al., 2024)

Early weight loss at week four is a strong predictor of clinically relevant outcomes, with research identifying additional counseling and support as key for those showing lower early progress (Coleman CD, et al., 2023)

Accountability and self-monitoring are among the most commonly reported factors in sustaining weight loss results, according to a research survey of OPTA VIA coaches and clients (Coleman CD, et al., 2022)

VIA coaches and clients (Coleman CD, et al., 2022) In a peer-reviewed clinical trial, participants working with a coach lost up to 10 times more weight and 17 times more fat, and achieved a 14% reduction in visceral fat with 98% lean mass retention (Arterburn LM, et al., 2019)

BALTIMORE, MD, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPTAVIA, a science-backed, coach-guided comprehensive metabolic health system supported by 18 randomized controlled trials and more than 100 peer-reviewed scientific presentations and publications, meets a higher clinical standard than app-only programs. Published clinical data shows that individuals who work with a coach lose up to 10 times more weight and 17 times more fat than those who attempt weight loss on their own (Arterburn LM, et al., 2019). As of 2025, 313 million people used health apps to track fitness and nutrition, and research documents meaningful challenges in sustained engagement with those platforms, a pattern that points to the role human support plays in weight management success (Curry, 2026).

Satya Jonnalagadda, PhD, MBA, RD, Vice President of Scientific & Clinical Affairs at OPTAVIA, explains the difference between the two categories and says, “The question of whether technology can replace human support in weight management has been answered by the data. What the research shows, consistently, is that personal accountability and ongoing human connection change outcomes in ways that an app alone simply can’t.”

KEY FACTS:

OPTA VIA’s clinical approach is supported by 18 randomized controlled trials

VIA’s clinical approach is supported by 18 randomized controlled trials OPTAVIA’s research portfolio includes 30+ research studies and analyses, 40+ peer-reviewed scientific journal publications, and 100+ peer-reviewed scientific presentations and publications

The Connection Between Coaching, Adherence, and Outcomes

Adherence is a consistent challenge in weight management. One study from the Journal of Medical Internet Research found that 70% of users discontinued use of lifestyle behavior and health apps within the first 100 days (Kidman PG, et al., 2024). Research suggests that when setbacks occur without a support mechanism in place, sustained engagement in health and wellness practices becomes difficult.

OPTAVIA's own clinical data documents the role of structured support in adherence. A secondary data analysis published in Obesity Science & Practice found that early weight loss, specifically at week four, was a strong predictor of clinically relevant outcomes, and that individuals showing lower early progress were identified as candidates for additional counseling and support (Coleman CD, et al., 2023).

A separate research survey of OPTAVIA coaches and clients who had maintained weight loss for a year or more found that accountability and self-monitoring were among the most commonly reported factors in sustaining results (Coleman CD, et al., 2022). In OPTAVIA's clinical trial, participants working with a coach lost up to 10 times more weight and 17 times more fat than those who attempted weight loss independently (Arterburn LM, et al., 2019).

What the Evidence Shows About Weight Loss Outcomes

Scale weight is the metric many programs report because it is the easiest one to show. An individual who loses eight pounds in two weeks might share that number as a testimonial or review on a website. What it does not capture is whether that weight came from fat or lean mass, what happened to visceral fat, or whether the loss was sustained six months later.

In OPTAVIA's clinical trial, participants achieved a 14% reduction in visceral fat over 16 weeks while retaining 98% of lean mass, outcomes that offer a more complete picture of weight loss quality than scale weight alone (Arterburn LM, et al., 2019). Programs that document these outcomes in peer-reviewed research provide individuals with concrete data to evaluate beyond scale weight alone.

How to Evaluate Any Program’s Evidence Base

Evaluating a weight loss program on clinical evidence comes down to a few practical questions, such as:

Does the weight loss program provide data from randomized controlled trials?

Are the outcomes reported on body composition or just total weight lost?

Is the support model built around a real person or an automated system?

The answers vary considerably across programs. Programs that publish their outcomes in peer-reviewed journals provide individuals with concrete data to evaluate, rather than relying solely on marketing claims.

FAQ

Q: What does the research show about weight loss coaching?

A: Studies show personal accountability and ongoing human support may lead to stronger outcomes in sustained behavior change. In weight management specifically, coach-guided programs have documented meaningful differences in weight loss and body composition outcomes compared to self-directed efforts, with adherence and early progress identified as key predictors of long-term success (Arterburn LM, et al., 2019).

Q: How does coaching support adherence in a weight loss program?

A: Research shows that early progress is a meaningful predictor of long-term outcomes and that individuals showing lower early weight loss benefit from additional counseling and support (Coleman CD, et al., 2023).

Q: What body composition outcomes should I look for in a weight loss program?

A: Visceral fat reduction and lean mass preservation are meaningful markers of weight loss quality that go beyond what scale weight captures. Programs that document these outcomes in peer-reviewed research give individuals concrete data to evaluate, specifically whether weight loss reflects fat reduction or loss of lean tissue.

Q: What should I look for when evaluating a weight loss program's evidence base?

A: Peer-reviewed publications from randomized controlled trials, outcomes reported on body composition rather than scale weight alone, and documented data on the role of coaching or support in clinical results are meaningful standards. Programs that publish this data give individuals concrete evidence to evaluate rather than relying on marketing claims.

* OPTAVIA recommends that you contact your healthcare provider before starting and throughout your weight loss journey. Average weight loss on the Optimal Weight 5 & 1 Plan® is 12 pounds. Clients are in weight loss, on average, for 12 weeks.

* Arterburn LM, et al. Randomized controlled trial assessing two commercial weight loss programs in adults with overweight or obesity. Obesity Science & Practice. 2019.

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/osp4.312. In a clinical study, individuals on the OPTAVIA® 5 & 1 Plan® experienced a reduction of 14% visceral fat and 98% of lean mass was retained at 16 weeks. Those on the Optimal Weight 5&1 Plan® with support of an OPTAVIA® Coach successfully lost 10x more weight and 17x more fat than those who tried to lose weight on their own.

About Medifast

Medifast (NYSE: MED) is the health and wellness company known for its science-backed, coach-guided lifestyle system. Designed to address the challenges of metabolic dysfunction, the company's holistic approach integrates personalized plans, scientifically developed products and a framework for sustainable habit creation — all supported by a dedicated network of independent coaches.

Driven to improve metabolic health through advanced science and comprehensive behavioral support, Medifast has introduced Metabolic Synchronization®, a breakthrough science that reverses metabolic dysfunction through targeted metabolic reset. Research demonstrates that the company's comprehensive system activates strong and targeted fat burning to enhance metabolic health and body composition by reducing visceral fat, preserving lean mass and protecting muscle integrity.

Backed by more than 40 years of clinical heritage, Medifast continues to advance its mission of Lifelong Transformation, Making a Healthy Lifestyle Second Nature®. For more information, visit medifastinc.com.