Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Announces Fund Updates Effective May 27, 2026

CALGARY, Alberta, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mawer Investment Management Ltd. (“Mawer”) today announced two updates impacting its mutual fund line up effective May 27, 2026.

Series A Renamed to Series F

Mawer’s Series A mutual funds will be renamed to Series F to better align with industry convention. Series A funds commonly have trailer fees embedded, so the renaming of Mawer Series A funds to Series F more accurately reflects their existing fee structure. Fund codes and all other fund attributes, including terms, conditions, and fees will remain unchanged.

Management Fee Reductions

Reflecting our ongoing focus on providing competitive solutions, Mawer is reducing management fees applicable to Series F units (formerly Series A) for two of its fixed income funds:

Mawer Canadian Bond Fund, Series F: from 0.60% to 0.35%

Mawer Canadian Money Market Fund, Series F: from 0.40% to 0.25%

About Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Founded in 1974, Mawer is an independent investment firm managing assets for institutional and individual investors across all major asset classes. For more information, visit www.mawer.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Joanna Crozier

Head of Communications and Institutional Marketing

+1 (403) 267-1964

jcrozier@mawer.com