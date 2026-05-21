22nd Century Group (Nasdaq: XXII) Launches Pinnacle VLN® Trial in California, Opening Another Major New State for Reduced-Nicotine Cigarettes 

Initial 60-Store California Entry Extends XXII’s Reduced-Nicotine Rollout Into One of the Nation’s Largest and Most Influential Tobacco Markets, With a Pathway to Broader Expansion

MOCKSVILLE, N.C., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XXII), a tobacco products company focused on reducing the harms of smoking through nicotine reduction, today announced the expansion of Pinnacle VLN® into the state of California through an initial approximately 60-store retail trial, establishing the brand’s first retail presence in the state and opening another strategically important market for the Company’s FDA-authorized reduced-nicotine cigarette platform.

The California trial marks the third step in a series of recent corporate updates regarding 22nd Century’s VLN® combustible cigarette products rollout strategy and follows the Company’s recent significant momentum under the broader Pinnacle platform. By bringing Pinnacle VLN® into California, 22nd Century is extending the reach of its reduced-nicotine product portfolio into one of the largest, most influential, and most policy-driven tobacco markets in the United States.

As an initial 60-store trial, the California launch is designed to establish Pinnacle VLN®’s first retail foothold in the state, build consumer awareness, evaluate early performance, and create a foundation for potential broader expansion over time that could lead to an additional 2,000 or more outlets. For 22nd Century, the launch represents more than a new-state entry — it is a strategic move into a market where tobacco policy, cessation infrastructure, and public health priorities may increasingly support the relevance of reduced-nicotine products.

Larry Firestone, Chief Executive Officer of 22nd Century Group, said, “For investors, this California launch is significant because it shows that the 22nd Century VLN® products story continues to gain breadth and relevance. We are entering a major new state, establishing a first retail foothold where VLN® does not currently exist, and aligning our flagship reduced-nicotine platform with one of the most progressive tobacco policy environments in the country. We believe that combination strengthens both our growth narrative and our long-term strategic value.”

California stands out nationally for its long-running tobacco control framework and its emphasis on reducing nicotine dependence, promoting cessation, and limiting access to products that sustain addiction. The state has spent decades building one of the most comprehensive tobacco control environments in the country, with a strong policy focus on reducing the availability and appeal of addictive tobacco products while increasing access to quitting support.

California maintains one of the country’s most robust cessation infrastructures. Through programs such as Kick It California, the state offers free, evidence-based support through telephone, text, app, and chat-based cessation services, alongside broader healthcare, pharmacy, and public health initiatives designed to increase quit attempts and reduce tobacco dependence. In that environment, 22nd Century believes Pinnacle VLN® can occupy a differentiated position as a combustible product designed for adult smokers seeking a more intentional smoking experience with dramatically reduced nicotine content.

California’s ban on the retail sale of most flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes, further strengthens the strategic logic of this launch. The menthol ban reflects a forward-thinking and critical piece of legislation aimed at reducing the role of flavors and cooling sensations in sustaining tobacco initiation, product appeal, and nicotine dependence. As more regulators focus on the public health impact of menthol and other characterizing flavors, 22nd Century believes products like VLN® become more relevant in markets moving decisively toward stricter standards and harm-reduction-oriented policy frameworks.



FDA Authorization and Scientific Foundation



22nd Century VLN® low nicotine combustible cigarettes were authorized in December 2021, making them the first and still the only combustible cigarettes authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration specifically to help reduce nicotine consumption.



Decades of independent clinical research and peer-reviewed studies—evaluated as part of the FDA’s Modified Risk Tobacco Product (MRTP) authorization process—demonstrated that reducing nicotine content can decrease nicotine intake, increase quit attempts, and reduce overall exposure to nicotine.



FDA-authorized VLN® claims include:

“95% less nicotine”

“Helps reduce your nicotine consumption”

“Greatly reduces your nicotine consumption”

“Helps you smoke less”



About 22nd Century Group, Inc.

22nd Century Group is pioneering the Tobacco Harm Reduction and Nicotine Reduction Movements by enabling smokers to take control of their nicotine consumption.

Our Technology is Tobacco

Our proprietary non-GMO reduced nicotine tobacco plants were developed using our patented technologies that regulate alkaloid biosynthesis activities resulting in a tobacco plant that contains 95% less nicotine than traditional tobacco plants. Our extensive patent portfolio has been developed to ensure that our-high-quality tobacco can be grown commercially at scale. We continue to develop our intellectual property to ensure our ongoing leadership in the tobacco harm reduction movement.

Our Products

We created our flagship product, the VLN® cigarette using our low nicotine tobacco, to give traditional cigarette smokers an authentic and familiar alternative in the form of a combustible cigarette that helps them take control of their nicotine consumption. VLN® cigarettes have 95% less nicotine compared to traditional cigarettes and have been proven to allow consumers to greatly reduce their nicotine consumption.

VLN® and Helps You Smoke Less® are registered trademarks of 22nd Century Limited LLC.

Learn more at xxiicentury.com , on X (formerly Twitter) , on LinkedIn , and on YouTube .

Learn more about VLN® at tryvln.com .



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to our full year business outlook. Forward-looking statements typically contain terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “consider,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “explore,” “foresee,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “preliminary,” “probable,” “project,” “promising,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding (i) our expectations regarding regulatory enforcement, including our ability to receive authorization or approval for new products, and (ii) our financial and operating performance. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are set forth in “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 26, 2026. All information provided in this release is as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.