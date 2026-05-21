RenX Enterprises Has Generated More Than $11 Million in Consolidated Revenue Since June 2025 Acquisitions; Biomass Recycling Segment Mulch Revenue Approximately Doubled Quarter-over-Quarter in First Quarter 2026

MIAMI, FL, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RenX Enterprises Corp. (NASDAQ: RENX) ("RenX" or the "Company") today disclosed select first quarter 2026 operating detail for its Logistics segment (Zimmer Equipment, Inc.) and Biomass Recycling segment (Resource Group US Holdings LLC), complementing the consolidated financial results reported in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2026.

Revenue Since June 2025 Acquisitions

RenX has generated more than $11 million in consolidated revenue across the 15 months following the June 2025 acquisition of Resource Group US and Zimmer Equipment. As reported in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, fiscal year 2025 consolidated revenue was approximately $8.22 million, substantially all of which was generated following the June 2025 acquisition. As reported in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2026 and the Company's May 15, 2026 first quarter 2026 results release, first quarter 2026 consolidated revenue was approximately $3.96 million, reflecting sequential growth of approximately 20% versus the fourth quarter of 2025. Combining these two fully reported GAAP periods produces cumulative consolidated revenue exceeding $11 million across the first 15 months of the Company's post-acquisition operations.

Logistics Segment

The Logistics segment, consisting of Zimmer Equipment, Inc., achieved positive operating income and positive net income in the first quarter of 2026, compared to an operating loss and a net loss in the fourth quarter of 2025. Logistics segment revenue grew approximately 19% quarter-over-quarter in the first quarter, also as previously disclosed. The Company believes the segment's first quarter 2026 shift to positive net income reflects improved fleet utilization and route density on a substantially flat driver and equipment base.

Biomass Recycling Segment Material Sales Mix

In the Biomass Recycling segment, consisting of Resource Group US Holdings LLC, mulch revenue rose to approximately $400,000 in the first quarter of 2026 from approximately $205,000 in the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of approximately 96% quarter-over-quarter. Within mulch, high-processed wood mulch revenue rose to approximately $140,000 from approximately $68,000, an increase of approximately 107% quarter-over-quarter. Compost revenue was approximately $89,000 in the first quarter, compared to approximately $108,000 in the prior quarter, a decrease of approximately 18%, consistent with product mix shift toward higher-value engineered outputs.

About RenX Enterprises Corp.

RenX Enterprises Corp. is a technology-driven environmental processing and sustainable materials company focused on producing value-added compost, engineered soils, and specialty growing media for agricultural, commercial, and consumer end markets. The Company's platform is designed to be differentiated by its use of advanced milling and material-processing technology, including a planned deployment of a licensed Microtec system, to precisely size, refine, and condition organic inputs into consistent, high-performance soil substrates. This technology-enabled approach allows RenX to move beyond traditional waste-to-value operations and manufacture engineered growing media with repeatable quality and defined specifications.

RenX's core operations are anchored by a permitted 80+ acre organics processing facility in Myakka City, Florida. At this facility, the Company integrates organics processing, advanced milling, blending, and in-house logistics to support the localized production of proprietary soil substrates and potting media. The Company believes that by optimizing products for regional feedstocks and customer requirements, it can shorten supply chains, enhance quality control, and improve unit economics while serving higher-value end markets. The Company also owns a portfolio of legacy real estate assets, which it intends to monetize to fund its core technology-driven environmental processing platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding planned deployment of a licensed Microtec system, to precisely size, refine, and condition organic inputs into consistent, high-performance soil substrates; moving beyond traditional waste-to-value operations and manufacturing engineered growing media with repeatable quality and defined specifications; belief that by optimizing products for regional feedstocks and customer requirements, the Company can shorten supply chains, enhance quality control, and improve unit economics while serving higher-value end markets and monetizing the Company’s portfolio of legacy real estate assets to fund its core platform. . Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include customer demand variability, successful deployment of the Microtec system, fleet and equipment availability, fuel and labor cost variability, feedstock supply continuity, weather and seasonal factors, and other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and its subsequent filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release.

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