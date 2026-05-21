Verizon announces a massive ticket drop for FIFA World Cup 2026™

Over 2,500 free tickets across 64 matches in every single U.S. host city drop June 1, 2026, only for Verizon customers

Hundreds of extra lucky winners will score “Golden Tickets” to watch a part of the game pitchside

What you need to know:

In the final countdown to the tournament, Verizon announced its biggest ticket drop ever for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ on June 1 at 3:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM CT / 12:00 PM PT, exclusively through Verizon Access. Extra lucky winners will score “Golden Tickets” to watch a portion from the game pitchside. All ticket drops are localized, so customers must have a home address within a 150 mile radius of the host city for a chance to claim.

Fans can score 3 months of FOX One on Verizon when they switch to Verizon Home Internet starting today – just in time to stream every moment of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ action.

A brand new commercial featuring David Beckham premieres today, highlighting the "Ultimate Access" only Verizon can provide.





NEW YORK , May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The countdown is reaching a fever pitch. Today Verizon, the Official Telecommunication Services Sponsor for FIFA World Cup 2026™, announced its largest free ticket giveaway for Verizon customers to secure free seats at the world’s biggest sporting event. To mark the occasion, Verizon is debuting a brand new commercial featuring David Beckham, who returns to show fans how Verizon is the only way to get "Ultimate Access" to the tournament.

“At Verizon, we’re obsessed with giving our customers access and experiences that are above and beyond,” said Leslie Berland, Chief Marketing Officer, Verizon. “This is our biggest FIFA World Cup ticket drop yet for the most highly anticipated sporting event. And with perks like Fox One, we’re making it easy for our customers to watch the game.”

The last chance ticket drop prior to tournament: June 1

Verizon has already given customers thousands of free tickets to FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches, including hundreds of “Golden Tickets” for pitchside access. For Verizon customers who haven't yet secured their spot, Verizon’s biggest ticket drop yet will occur on June 1 at 3:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM CT / 12:00 PM PT, with over 2,500 free tickets across 64 matches to drop in every single U.S. host city. Hundreds of extra lucky winners will get to score “Golden Tickets” to watch a portion of the game pitchside. All tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis exclusively through Verizon Access in the My Verizon app. Since travel and accommodation is not included, this drop is optimized for customers to win tickets to the games closest to home. Accounts will only be available to claim tickets to games that fall within 150 miles of their home address.

Tickets will drop in every single U.S. host city. Select matches and times include:

Pacific Time Cities at 12pm PT:

Seattle, WA : M16, M32, M52, M63, M82

: M16, M32, M52, M63, M82 Los Angeles, CA: M4, M15, M26, M39, M59, M73, M84

M4, M15, M26, M39, M59, M73, M84 San Francisco Bay Area, CA: M8, M20, M31, M44, M60, M81





Central Time Cities at 2pm CT:

Kansas City, MO: M19, M34, M58, M69, M87

M19, M34, M58, M69, M87 Dallas, TX: M11, M22, M43, M57, M70, M78, M88

M11, M22, M43, M57, M70, M78, M88 Houston, TX: M10, M23, M35, M47, M65, M76





East Coast Cities at 3pm ET:

Boston, MA: M5, M18, M30, M45, M61, M74

M5, M18, M30, M45, M61, M74 Atlanta, GA : M14, M25, M38, M50, M72, M80

: M14, M25, M38, M50, M72, M80 New York New Jersey : M7, M17, M41, M56, M67, M77

: M7, M17, M41, M56, M67, M77 Miami, FL : M13, M37, M49, M71, M86

: M13, M37, M49, M71, M86 Philadelphia, PA: M9, M29, M42, M55, M68





Entertainment Built for Fans: FOX One Perk

Verizon is also bringing the tournament directly to customers’ devices.

Special Offer for Home Customers: Beginning today, new Verizon Home Internet customers can get 3 months of FOX One on us . This limited-time offer ensures customers to never miss a moment of the action as the world prepares for the big tournament.

Beginning today, new Verizon Home Internet customers can get . This limited-time offer ensures customers to never miss a moment of the action as the world prepares for the big tournament. FOX One on myPlan: Verizon myPlan customers can add FOX One as a monthly perk for just $15/month—a savings of nearly $5 month off standard retail price. The perk provides the full FOX One lineup of live and on-demand content of sports, news and entertainment - all in one place.





Powering the World’s Stage

Verizon is transforming the FIFA World Cup 2026™ with advanced 5G and fiber technology, delivering massive connectivity upgrades across all host stadiums and Fan Festivals to elevate the fan experience. Learn more about how Verizon is building the digital backbone of the tournament here .

This announcement was originally published by Verizon. Read the original press release.

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