Verizon Launches Exclusive Back-to-School Deals

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getting your family tech-ready for the classroom shouldn't break the bank or cause unnecessary stress. As the new school year approaches, Verizon is taking the guesswork out of back-to-school prep by making essential tech easy and affordable. From simple plans that fit your budget to exclusive savings on the latest devices, Verizon is offering big deals and built-in digital safety tools to give parents peace of mind.



Essential Back-to-School Deals only from Verizon

Gizmo Watch 4: New and existing customers can get a free Gizmo Watch 4 , which offers parents peace of mind through location tracking, school mode, and approved-contact-only communication when purchasing the device on a 36-month payment plan with a new watch line, no trade-in required.

New and existing customers can get a free , which offers parents peace of mind through location tracking, school mode, and approved-contact-only communication when purchasing the device on a 36-month payment plan with a new watch line, no trade-in required. Kids Bundle (Watch and Tablet): New and existing customers can buy any Android phone and get the Gizmo Watch 4 with the Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ on us, with a new line and service plan on each device.

New and existing customers can buy any Android phone and get the Gizmo Watch 4 with the Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ on us, with a new line and service plan on each device. Samsung Ultimate Bundle: Eligible customers can buy a new Samsung phone on a payment plan or bring their own Android phone with a new line and get a Galaxy Watch9 and a Galaxy Tab S10 FE on us with a service plan on each device.

Eligible customers can buy a new Samsung phone on a payment plan or bring their own Android phone with a new line and get a Galaxy Watch9 and a Galaxy Tab S10 FE on us with a service plan on each device. Discounts for College Students & Teachers: Teachers can get our best 5G network for just $25/line/month with four lines on Unlimited Welcome, plus additional discounts that stack. College students can save up to $25/month on two lines of mobile service with additional discounts when bundled with home internet.



Families-First: Technology That Connects with Intention

As families prepare for the upcoming school year, the biggest back-to-school challenge isn’t school supplies – it's navigating the digital landscape and prioritizing online safety. For the upcoming school year, Verizon is a one-stop shop for simple plans and powerful digital wellness tools – along with expert advice – to make the transition easier, safer, and more rewarding for every family.

Family Tech Agreement: A downloadable , printable agreement designed for families to establish mutual boundaries, ensuring that screen-free time at the dinner table applies to parents, too.

A , printable agreement designed for families to establish mutual boundaries, ensuring that screen-free time at the dinner table applies to parents, too. Safety-First Tech: Verizon is streamlining back-to-school logistics with tools built for connection, not distraction. This includes the new Gizmo Watch 4, and the Verizon Family App , which provides parental controls and centralized tools to manage screen time, teen driving insights, and location check-ins.

Verizon is streamlining back-to-school logistics with tools built for connection, not distraction. This includes the new Gizmo Watch 4, and the , which provides parental controls and centralized tools to manage screen time, teen driving insights, and location check-ins. Free Digital Wellness Resources: Access free parenting advice from the experts in our Parenting in a Digital World site and digital wellness resources for parents, caregivers, students, teachers and schools here .





From the classroom to the living room, Verizon is committed to providing the ultimate combination of value, connection, and digital safety tools to power a successful school year.

For more information, visit verizon.com/family-tech, verizon.com/deals , the My Verizon app or find a local store at verizon.com/stores.

This announcement was originally published by Verizon. Read the original press release .

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $138.2 billion in 2025. Verizon’s world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores

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