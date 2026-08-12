Verizon Simplicity meets Google AI: Preorder the Pixel 11 series today

What you need to know:

Get the new Pixel 11 Pro on Simplicity. All for $45 a month. No trade-in required.

All for $45 a month. No trade-in required. Upgrade every year. Get the new Pixel 11 Pro (256GB) and upgrade to the latest Pixel model every year with Simplicity Pro for $80/month.

Get the new Pixel 11 Pro (256GB) and upgrade to the latest Pixel model every year with Simplicity Pro for $80/month. Availability. Preorders for the Pixel 11, Pixel Pro, Pixel Pro XL, Pixel Pro Fold and Pixel Watch 5 start August 12 (10 am ET); general availability begins August 20.

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preorders for the Google Pixel 11 series begin August 12 on Verizon’s Simplicity Plan and business options, bringing Google’s most advanced AI-powered lineup to the network you trust.

Verizon’s latest wireless plan is simple, transparent and built around what customers actually need, with no activation or upgrade fees though Verizon Loyalty. By pairing Google’s cutting-edge hardware with our straightforward Simplicity Plan, users get our best 5G access, clear monthly value and flexibility without carrier headaches. Are you a Pixel superfan? You can also choose Simplicity Pro to upgrade your Pixel 11 Pro every year.

With the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and the groundbreaking Pixel 11 Pro Fold, you can experience Gemini Intelligence and cutting-edge automation features at their best. All four models, including the new Pixel Watch 5, will be available for customers at Verizon stores and online, with preorders starting August 12 at 10 am ET.

Verizon’s best Pixel offers

We know that even the most advanced technology is only as good as the network it runs on, and Verizon is the network that's got you covered with offers designed to give you the most value.

Switch to a Simplicity Plan & get Pixel 11 Pro: Get one line on Simplicity and the new Pixel 11 Pro (256GB) for $45/month total ($15 device payment + $30 plan rate) for 48 months with no trade-in required. Here’s how it works: Verizon applies $380 in promotional credits to lower the device payment to $15/mo. To qualify for the $30/month Simplicity rate, new customers must activate a new smartphone line on the Simplicity Plan, sign up for Auto Pay and paper-free billing ($10/mo savings), and switch their number from another carrier ($15/mo savings). (Plus taxes/fees; additional terms apply).

Get one line on Simplicity and the new Pixel 11 Pro (256GB) for $45/month total ($15 device payment + $30 plan rate) for 48 months with no trade-in required. Switch, get Pixel 11 Pro on us, and upgrade every year: Get one line on Simplicity, the new Google Pixel 11 Pro (256GB) on us and upgrade to the latest Pixel model every year on the Simplicity Pro plan for $80/month. Here’s how it works: With Simplicity Pro, you can return your phone in good working condition and upgrade to a new model once you’ve paid off at least 33% of the device (or every 12 months). Additional terms and conditions apply.

Get one line on Simplicity, the new Google Pixel 11 Pro (256GB) on us and upgrade to the latest Pixel model every year on the Simplicity Pro plan for $80/month. New line: Trade-in and save up to $1,100: Trade in your eligible phone and sign up for a new line to receive up to $1,100 off the new Pixel 11 series smartphone. How it works: Purchase your new device on a 36-month, interest-free payment plan and sign up for a new line on an eligible myPlan. Verizon covers up to $1,100 of the cost through monthly trade-in/promotional credits applied over 36 months. To qualify, the eligible trade-in phone must be active on your Verizon account for at least 60 days before your new purchase.

Trade in your eligible phone and sign up for a new line to receive up to $1,100 off the new Pixel 11 series smartphone. Existing customers: Upgrade and save up to $900: Trade in your eligible phone to receive up to $900 off the Pixel 11 series on an eligible myPlan. How it works: Purchase your new device on a 36-month, interest-free payment plan and trade-in an existing Apple, Samsung, Google or Motorola phone that has been active on your account for at least 60 days. Verizon covers up to $900 of the cost through monthly trade-in/promotional credits applied over 36 months.

Trade in your eligible phone to receive up to $900 off the Pixel 11 series on an eligible myPlan. Bundle a Pixel and save: Buy a new Pixel on a payment plan or bring your own Pixel phone with a new line, and get a new Pixel Watch 5 and a Galaxy Tab S10 FE on us. How it works: Buy an eligible phone or bring-your-own-phone with a new line activation, purchase the watch and tablet on a 36-month, interest-free payment plan and add a monthly service line for each device, starting at $15 a month with Auto Pay. Verizon covers the hardware costs by providing monthly promotional credits (up to $650 per device) over 36 months. If you bring your own phone, please ensure your new line remains active on your account for at least six months.

Buy a new Pixel on a payment plan or bring your own Pixel phone with a new line, and get a new Pixel Watch 5 and a Galaxy Tab S10 FE on us. Accessorize your Pixel: Don't forget to protect your new device with a wide selection of cases and screen protectors. Starting August 12, buy 3 eligible accessories and get 20% off, buy 4 for 25% off, or buy 5 for 30% off.

Don't forget to protect your new device with a wide selection of cases and screen protectors. Starting August 12, buy 3 eligible accessories and get 20% off, buy 4 for 25% off, or buy 5 for 30% off. Verizon Business customers: Get up to $900 off the Google Pixel Series for new and existing Verizon Business customers adding a new line or upgrading their device with a qualifying trade-in. Device payment plan and My Biz Plan with $15+ monthly add-on spending required. Trade-in credits applied over 36 months.





Get the Google AI Pro for supercharged AI

Unlock the full power of your Pixel 11 with the Google AI Pro perk from Verizon. Get advanced access to Gemini to help you create, brainstorm and simplify your day, plus a massive 5 TB of cloud storage for all your photos and videos. Best of all, you can pair this powerful AI experience with any new smartphone.

Exclusive weekly rewards and customer experiences

Verizon is making it more affordable and more rewarding to keep the entire household connected. By enrolling in the new Verizon loyalty program using the My Verizon app, customers will receive cash back in Verizon Dollars every single month to use on devices, accessories and more, plus daily surprises, and the end of device upgrade and activation fees.

And with Verizon Shine, Verizon customers have a reason to look forward to Monday, all year round. All Verizon customers on any plan can enter weekly for a chance to win once-in-a-lifetime experiences, alongside daily drops including tickets to concerts and sporting events, exclusive merchandise, dining vouchers, gift cards and more.

Order your new Pixel today

Preorders for the new Google Pixel 11 series and Pixel Watch 5 are live now! Pick your Pixel and experience the best Google experience on Verizon.

Pixel 11 will be available in Frost, Obsidian, Pistachio and Hibiscus starting at $899.99.

will be available in Frost, Obsidian, Pistachio and Hibiscus starting at $899.99. Pixel 11 Pro will be available in Obsidian, Fog, Olive and Canyon starting at $1,099.99.

will be available in Obsidian, Fog, Olive and Canyon starting at $1,099.99. Pixel 11 Pro XL will be available in Obsidian, Olive and Canyon starting at $1,299.99.

will be available in Obsidian, Olive and Canyon starting at $1,299.99. Pixel 11 Pro Fold will be available in Obsidian for $1,899.99.

will be available in Obsidian for $1,899.99. Pixel Watch 5 will be available in 41mm and 45mm sizes in Obsidian and Canyon (41mm only) starting at $499.99.





Visit verizon.com, the MyVerizon app or your local Verizon store to order yours today. Verizon Business customers can visit verizonbusiness.com for special business pricing and more information specific to businesses of all sizes. You can find the full series in stores starting August 20.

This announcement was originally published by Verizon. Read the original press release.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $138.2 billion in 2025. Verizon’s world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores

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Media contact:

George Koroneos

george.koroneos@verizon.com

Social: @GLKcreative