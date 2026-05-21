Navitas to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

TORRANCE, Calif., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor, (Nasdaq: NVTS), an industry leader in next-generation GaNFast™ gallium nitride (GaN) and GeneSiC™ silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors, today announced that Chris Allexandre, CEO, and Tonya Stevens, CFO, will participate and host one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts registered to attend the following upcoming investor conferences:

Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference



Participation Date: May 28, 2026

Venue: Depot Renaissance Hotel, Minneapolis

Evercore Global TMT Conference



Participation Date: June 3, 2026

Venue: Omni Hotel, San Francisco

Fireside Chat: 2:10 p.m. PT. Live and archived webcast Click Here

Portfolio managers and analysts can request a meeting with management by contacting their sales representative at the respective hosting firms.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is a next-generation power semiconductor leader in gallium nitride (GaN) and IC integrated devices, and high-voltage silicon carbide (SiC) technology, driving innovation across AI data centers, performance computing, energy and grid infrastructure, and industrial electrification. With more than 30 years of combined expertise in wide bandgap technologies, GaNFast™ power ICs integrate GaN power, drive, control, sensing, and protection, delivering faster power delivery, higher system density, and greater efficiency. GeneSiC™ high-voltage SiC devices leverage patented trench-assisted planar technology to provide industry-leading voltage capability, efficiency, and reliability for medium-voltage grid and infrastructure applications. Navitas has over 300 patents issued or pending and is the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GaNSense, GeneSiC, and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited and affiliates. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Shelton Group

Leanne Sievers | Brett Perry

nvts-ir@sheltongroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/868101a2-7cda-489f-8c4f-e2f9c2618358