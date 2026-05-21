Zscaler to Acquire Symmetry Systems, Combining Zero Trust and Access Graph Technology to Map and Secure AI Agent Communication

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the cybersecurity platform for the AI era, today announced the intent to acquire Symmetry Systems, Inc., a pioneer in identity mapping and data access for AI security. Symmetry Systems’ access graph maps how human and non-human identities, applications, and data connect across the enterprise — the foundational visibility security teams need to govern how AI agents communicate with applications, data, and each other at scale.



The access graph works by ingesting enterprise-wide access logs from SaaS applications, public cloud services, data stores, and AI systems, using AI to correlate them into an access graph displaying which identities are accessing which data and how. Combined with the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ platform, this visibility will become the foundation security teams use to build and enforce the policies governing how AI agents communicate with applications, data, and one another.



Enterprises have long governed human access through identity directories that organize users into stable groups and map those groups to the applications and data they’re allowed to use. AI agents break that model. They operate independently across systems using ephemeral identities and inherited permissions, and their numbers are growing exponentially, creating critical blind spots around what data they touch, why, and on whose behalf. The policies that worked for users will not scale to millions of autonomous agents communicating with applications, data, and one another. A new approach is needed.



Symmetry Systems and Zscaler will provide this new approach. Symmetry Systems will reveal which identities are communicating with which applications and data, and the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange will use those relationships as the foundation for policy: who can communicate with what, under what conditions. For example, when an AI agent accesses a customer record, Symmetry Systems will immediately reveal what triggered the agent, the identity it used, and the systems it touched. If the behavior is risky, the Zero Trust Exchange will dynamically enforce the appropriate response. Without this foundation, building meaningful policies for millions of AI agents is impractical.



“As enterprises rapidly adopt AI, the old playbook for governing access built around users and directories cannot scale to millions of AI agents,” said Jay Chaudhry, Chairman and CEO of Zscaler. “With Symmetry Systems, we are adding the access graph that maps how every identity, application, and data source connects across the enterprise. This foundational visibility is what Zscaler’s Zero Trust Exchange will use to govern agent-to-application and agent-to-agent communication at scale, giving customers the actionable control they need to safely embrace AI.”



Building upon Zscaler’s comprehensive AI security foundation — which already secures the enterprise with robust AI discovery and runtime guardrails — this acquisition unlocks a set of Zero Trust capabilities that have been impossible to deliver at scale until now:

Deploy AI agents with confidence. Know exactly what each agent can access, what it has accessed, and why — the visibility security teams need to put autonomous agents safely into production.



Know exactly what each agent can access, what it has accessed, and why — the visibility security teams need to put autonomous agents safely into production. Build least-privilege policies for AI. Map both granted and actual-use permissions across every identity, human and non-human, then use that lineage to define the minimum permissions each agent needs and enforce them through Zero Trust Exchange.



Map both granted and actual-use permissions across every identity, human and non-human, then use that lineage to define the minimum permissions each agent needs and enforce them through Zero Trust Exchange. See the full data lineage. Trace any piece of data an AI agent touches, even when it passes through a chain of sub-agents and tools, so audits, investigations, and compliance reviews become straightforward.



Trace any piece of data an AI agent touches, even when it passes through a chain of sub-agents and tools, so audits, investigations, and compliance reviews become straightforward. Detect and contain anomalies instantly. Symmetry Systems surfaces unexpected agent behavior in real time, triggering automated Zero Trust Exchange responses to limit exposure before damage is done.



Symmetry Systems surfaces unexpected agent behavior in real time, triggering automated Zero Trust Exchange responses to limit exposure before damage is done. Calculate blast radius. If an agent or identity is compromised, understand in seconds exactly what data and systems are at risk.



“Symmetry Systems’ mission is deep security research that earns real customer love. Zscaler is an inspiration on both counts,” said Mohit Tiwari, CEO, Symmetry Systems. “We believe the dominant security platforms of the AI era will govern how information flows between identities across zero-trust networks. As AI disintermediates applications, endpoints, and traditional network boundaries, identities and data become the new control plane for enterprise security. In this world, legacy security models centered on endpoints, applications, or perimeter networks increasingly operate at the wrong layer of abstraction. Together, Symmetry Systems and Zscaler are building the information flow network for the age of AI.”

Subject to customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close in the coming days.

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) is a pioneer and global leader in zero trust security. The world’s largest businesses, critical infrastructure organizations, and government agencies rely on Zscaler to secure users, branches, applications, data & devices, and to accelerate digital transformation initiatives. Distributed across 160+ data centers globally, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ platform combined with advanced AI combats billions of cyber threats and policy violations every day and unlocks productivity gains for modern enterprises by reducing costs and complexity.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. These forward-looking statements include the expected benefits of the proposed acquisition to Zscaler and its customers and its plans regarding Symmetry Systems’ capabilities. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. A significant number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including those factors related to Zscaler's ability to successfully integrate Symmetry Systems technology into its cloud platform and the potential impact of the acquisition to the existing Symmetry Systems business. Additional risks and uncertainties are set forth in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 26, 2026, which is available on our website at ir.zscaler.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based on the limited information currently available to Zscaler as of the date hereof, which is subject to change, and Zscaler will not necessarily update the information, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Media Contact

Nick Gonzalez, Director of Public Relations, press@zscaler.com