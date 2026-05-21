QTREX in Advanced Discussions with Top-Five Global Quantum Computing Company Regarding Strategic Collaboration

Nes Ziona, Israel, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QTREX Quantum Ltd. (Nasdaq: QTEX) ("QTREX" or the "Company") a developer of additively manufactured electronics ("AME") technologies for cryogenic interconnect and quantum hardware infrastructure, today announced that it is in advanced discussions with one of the top five companies globally in quantum computing systems regarding a strategic collaboration agreement.

The discussions have advanced to a joint technical evaluation phase, with engineering and integration teams from both companies actively engaged in assessing QTREX's proprietary AME-based interconnect components within the partner's cryogenic refrigerator architecture. The evaluation targets core scaling constraints for quantum hardware, including signal routing density, thermal management, and system integration at higher qubit counts.

Under the framework, QTREX's AME interconnect platform would be adopted by the partner as the foundational cryogenic interconnect technology underlying its forward quantum hardware product portfolio, with QTREX embedded as a critical supplier across the partner's product cycle roadmap. Subject to execution of a definitive agreement and customary commercial deployment milestones, the relationship would position QTREX as an essential component supplier within one of the principal global platforms shaping the next generation of commercial quantum computing systems, with QTREX's revenue contribution scaling alongside the partner's expanding quantum hardware deployment trajectory across markets globally.

“Engagement with one of the top five global players in quantum systems reflects the recognition that QTREX’s interconnect approach addresses a complex bottleneck in quantum hardware,” said Dagi Ben-Noon, Chief Executive Officer of QTREX. “Adoption of our interconnect technology as the foundational platform within a top-tier global player’s forward quantum hardware roadmap would position our company at the structural center of the cryogenic interconnect supply chain.”

The global quantum computing hardware market is projected to grow significantly over the coming years, with cryogenic interconnect increasingly recognized across industry research as a critical factor in preserving quantum coherence and enabling system performance at scale. QTREX's commercial strategy is built on establishing collaborative partnerships with companies across the quantum computing value chain, positioning its AME-based interconnect technology as an enabling infrastructure layer for the next generation of quantum hardware.

About QTREX Quantum

QTREX Quantum Ltd. (Nasdaq: QTEX) is a technology company focused on advanced connectivity and electronics manufacturing solutions for next-generation hardware markets. Following its acquisition of the AME platform, the Company is developing high-density, thermally optimized quantum connectivity solutions for dilution cryostats and advancing AME applications for defense, aerospace, missile, space, and other mission-critical environments. Inspira also continues to advance its medical technology portfolio, including respiratory support and blood monitoring platforms, while actively working to monetize certain parts of the medical business. For more information, please visit: www.q-trex.com and www.inspira-technologies.com

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements pursuant to U.S. Federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of the Company only and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the contemplated collaboration agreement with the strategic partner, the benefits and advantages of the Company’s AME platform and technology, that subject to execution of a definitive agreement and customary commercial deployment milestones, the collaboration would position QTREX as an essential component supplier within one of the principal global platforms shaping the next generation of commercial quantum computing systems, with QTREX's revenue contribution scaling alongside the strategic partner's expanding quantum hardware deployment trajectory across markets globally, the projected growth of the global quantum computing hardware market and the Company’s commercial strategy. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based solely on the current expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Company Contact

Inspira Technologies

Email: info@inspirao2.com

Phone: +972-9-9664485

Investor Relations Contact

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

inspira@arxhq.com