Micware Co., Ltd. Receives Honda Motor’s “Excellent Appreciation Award (Development Division)”

KOBE, Japan, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micware Co., Ltd., (Nasdaq: MWC) (the “Company” or “Micware”), a Japan-based provider of software development services and innovative IT solutions mainly focused on the automotive and mobility sectors, today announced that it has received an “Excellent Appreciation Award (Development Division)” from Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (“Honda”).

The “Excellent Appreciation Award” is presented by Honda to business partners that have delivered outstanding contributions in their respective fields.

In the Development Division, the Company was recognized for the practical and meaningful support it provided through close collaboration from the early stages of development, spanning in-vehicle infotainment software design philosophy, development processes, and product quality assurance. This support enabled the steady execution of mass-production development while maintaining a high level of quality and helped achieve both asset reusability and customizability while keeping costs low. In addition, through the continuous refinement of software assets, the Company contributed to the deployment across multiple vehicle models and global markets, thereby helping strengthen competitiveness for the software-defined vehicle era.

The award ceremony was held at the Company’s Kobe head office on May 8, 2026, where the Company was presented with a trophy.





From left: Micware's CTO, Mr. Masahide Shigeno; Micware's CEO, Mr. Kenji Narushima; members of Honda R&D Co., Ltd.’s SDV R&D Center (Smart Cabin Development Division): GM, Mr. Takashi Takiguchi; Development Improvement Department MG, Mr. Tasuku Saka; Infotainment Software Development Department MG, Mr. Tetsuya Mukawa





The "Excellent Appreciation Award" presented to Micware by Honda Motor





Micware's CEO, Mr. Kenji Narushima (left) receives the "Excellent Appreciation Award" from Honda R&D Co., Ltd.’s SDV R&D Center (Smart Cabin Development Division) GM, Mr. Takashi Takiguchi (right)

About Micware Co., Ltd.

Micware Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based provider of software development services and innovative IT solutions mainly focused on the automotive and mobility sectors. The Company is primarily engaged in the development and sale of in-vehicle infotainment (“IVI”) systems covering multimedia, navigation, human machine interface, telematics, and driver assistance, as well as navigation software and location information-based smartphone applications.

Since its founding in 2003, Micware has built over 20 years of experience in automotive software and has established long-term relationships with major original equipment manufacturers (“OEM”) in Japan, including Honda Motor Co., Ltd. and Toyota Motor Corporation. Leveraging its engineering capabilities, proprietary technologies, and long-standing OEM relationships, the Company was ranked 9th among Japan-based Tier 1 suppliers in the IVI market in terms of revenue as of February 28, 2024, according to an industry report titled “IVI, Automotive Navigation System and Digital Mapping Market” commissioned by the Company and prepared by Frost & Sullivan. Micware operates across Japan through six operating entities and 12 branch offices and has established subsidiaries in the United States, Thailand, and Germany for overseas operations.

For more information, please visit the Company’s IR website: www.ir-micware.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

For more information, please contact:

Micware Co., Ltd.

Investor Relations Department

Email: mic_ir@micware.co.jp

Public Relations

Email: mic_pr@micware.co.jp

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: investors@ascent-ir.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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