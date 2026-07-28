Micware and Aisan Technology Enter into a Capital and Business Alliance Agreement

KOBE, Japan, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micware Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: MWC) (the “Company” or “Micware”), a Japan-based provider of software development services and innovative IT solutions mainly focused on the automotive and mobility sectors, today announced that it had entered into a capital and business alliance agreement with Aisan Technology Co., Ltd. (TSE, NSE: 4667) (“Aisan Technology”).

Positioning of the Alliance in Micware’s Growth Strategy

This alliance is intended to give concrete form to and accelerate the DynaPlanet-PF mission of “Building Dynamic Spaces,” one of Micware’s growth strategies. By combining Aisan Technology’s technologies and expertise in high-precision location data processing, spatial surveying and high-precision three-dimensional maps with Micware’s capabilities in planning and developing software and services that utilize location and spatial data, the companies intend to advance the development of dynamic spaces.

Overview of the Alliance Businesses

The companies have agreed to pursue business initiatives under the alliance, primarily in the following areas:

In the digital transformation (DX) domain, initiatives involving the incorporation of content and technologies owned by both companies into their respective products and solutions.

In the mobility domain, initiatives to provide services, including applications for autonomous driving and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), by leveraging maps, including high-precision maps, imagery and positioning technologies owned by both companies.





The companies will periodically review the progress, results and other matters relating to the business initiatives under the alliance and will, as necessary, reconsider the fields, scope and methods by which the alliance is advanced. Through the alliance, the companies intend to accelerate the development of dynamic spaces and advance the development of new products, solutions and services in the mobility and digital transformation (DX) domains, including autonomous driving and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

The companies will continue to engage in discussions regarding the specific details of these initiatives.

Aisan Technology participated in Micware’s initial public offering (IPO) on May 14, 2026, and acquired American Depositary Shares (ADSs) of Micware.

About Micware Co., Ltd.

Micware Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based provider of software development services and innovative IT solutions mainly focused on the automotive and mobility sectors. The Company is primarily engaged in the development and sale of in-vehicle infotainment (“IVI”) systems covering multimedia, navigation, human machine interface, telematics, and driver assistance, as well as navigation software and location information-based smartphone applications.

Since its founding in 2003, Micware has built over 20 years of experience in automotive software and has established long-term relationships with major original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) in Japan, including Honda and Toyota. Leveraging its engineering capabilities, proprietary technologies, and long-standing OEM relationships, the Company was ranked 9th among Japan-based Tier 1 suppliers in the IVI market in terms of revenue as of February 28, 2024, according to an industry report titled “IVI, Automotive Navigation System and Digital Mapping Market” commissioned by the Company and prepared by Frost & Sullivan. Micware operates across Japan through six operating entities and 13 branch offices and has established subsidiaries in the United States, Thailand, and Germany for overseas operations.

For more information, please visit the Company’s IR website: www.ir-micware.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the annual report on Form 20-F and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

For more information, please contact:

Micware Co., Ltd.

Investor Relations Department

Phone: +81-3-6699-9899

Email: mic_ir@micware.co.jp

Public Relations

Email: mic_pr@micware.co.jp

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: investors@ascent-ir.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bfd7d48e-67b4-4f69-93e5-3454dceb5c9e