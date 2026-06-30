Micware Co., Ltd. Announces Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

KOBE, Japan, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micware Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: MWC) (the “Company” or “Micware”), a Japan-based provider of software development services and innovative IT solutions mainly focused on the automotive and mobility sectors, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2026.

Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Highlights

Revenue was JPY21.9 billion (US$140.3 million) in fiscal year 2026, an increase of 3.7% from JPY21.1 billion in fiscal year 2025.

Gross profit was JPY8.0 billion (US$51.6 million) in fiscal year 2026, an increase of 8.9% from JPY7.4 billion in fiscal year 2025.

Gross profit margin was 36.8% in fiscal year 2026, which increased from 35.0% in fiscal year 2025.

Operating profit was JPY2.4 billion (US$15.1 million) in fiscal year 2026, an increase of 9.4% from JPY2.2 billion in fiscal year 2025.

Net income was JPY1.6 billion (US$10.4 million) in fiscal year 2026, an increase of 19.6% from JPY1.4 billion in fiscal year 2025.

Net income attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders was JPY1.6 billion (US$10.3 million) in fiscal year 2026, an increase of 20.4% from JPY1.3 billion in fiscal year 2025.

Adjusted operating profit was JPY2.4 billion (US$15.6 million) in fiscal year 2026, an increase of 5.1% from JPY2.3 billion in fiscal year 2025.

Basic and diluted earnings per share were JPY28.58 (US$0.18) in fiscal year 2026, compared to JPY25.49 in fiscal year 2025.

Mr. Kenji Narushima, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Micware, remarked, “We are pleased to report strong financial results for fiscal year 2026, highlighted by steady revenue growth and improved profitability. Our revenue increased by 3.7% year over year, while net income rose by 19.6%. These results underscore our ability to execute across core automotive software business, supported by disciplined cost management and operational excellence.

“Beyond our financial results, the completion of our initial public offering was a defining milestone for Micware. On May 14, 2026, we commenced trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol ‘MWC.’ This achievement is the result of years of dedication by our employees, as well as the continued trust and support of our customers, partners, and all those who have supported Micware along the way. We view the listing not as a destination, but as a new beginning, one that we believe provides us with greater visibility and resources as we continue to pursue our long-term vision.”

Mr. Narushima continued, “Looking ahead, we intend to grow our business through two strategic priorities. We plan to evolve from an in-vehicle infotainment (“IVI”) Tier 1 software supplier to a Software Defined Vehicle (“SDV”) Tier 1 software supplier, supported by continued investment in our proprietary IVI software platform, micAuto-PF, which we believe will strengthen our core automotive software capabilities and support our transition toward SDV-related solutions. In parallel, we are continuing to invest in long-term, multi-year technology development, with a particular focus on research and development activities related to Dynamic Street Map & Market Place (“DSMM”). Effective July 1, 2026, the name of DSMM project will be changed to “DynaPlanet.” We believe the commercialization of DynaPlanet, anticipated in fiscal year 2027, will expand our addressable market, diversify our revenue base, and strengthen our competitive position. Through these initiatives, we seek to support the next stage of Micware’s growth by broadening our technology capabilities, diversifying our revenue streams, and delivering long-term value to our customers and shareholders.”

Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

Revenue

Revenue was JPY21.9 billion (US$140.3 million) in fiscal year 2026, an increase of 3.7% from JPY21.1 billion in fiscal year 2025.

Revenue from software development services was JPY17.5 billion (US$112.3 million) in fiscal year 2026, an increase of 2.0% from JPY17.2 billion in fiscal year 2025. This increase was primarily attributable to: (i) a JPY417.7 million increase in sales in the SDV segment, driven mainly by an increase in revenue from one of the Company’s existing related party customers as development activities shifted from the previous vehicle model development project to its successor vehicle model development project, which was partially offset by a decrease in revenue from the previous vehicle model development project as it moved into later-stage activities, and (ii) a JPY89.8 million increase in sales in the Location-Based Services (“LBS”) segment, mainly due to a JPY568.3 million increase in sales attributable to higher sales to an existing related party customer, for connected mobility services linking vehicles and smartphones as well as a JPY89.4 million increase attributable to progress in a next-generation development project for an existing Original Equipment Manufacturer (“OEM”) customer outside of four-wheeled vehicle applications, partially offset by a JPY566.9 million decrease primarily due to certain customer projects reaching completion or transitioning from main development phases to following phase, such as version upgrade and evaluation support activities. These increases were partially offset by (iii) a JPY164.1 million decrease in sales in the other segment, mainly due to a JPY210.8 million increase in intersegment eliminations resulting from higher intercompany transactions associated with revenue growth in the SDV and LBS segments, partially offset by a net JPY43.3 million increase in revenue from the Company’s overseas subsidiaries.

Revenue from licensing was JPY3.23 billion (US$20.7 million) in fiscal year 2026, an increase of 1.7% from JPY3.18 billion in fiscal year 2025. This increase was primarily attributable to a JPY209.3 million increase in the LBS segment, driven mainly by higher license fee revenue from multiple OEM customers, newly launched models for existing customers and the acquisition of a new customer, partially offset by lower license fees for multiple OEM vehicle models that had been in the market for a longer period. This increase was also partially offset by a JPY155.5 million decrease in sales in the SDV segment, primarily due to lower revenue from connected services for a related party customer.

Revenue from software-related services was JPY1.1 billion (US$7.3 million) in fiscal year 2026, an increase of 49.5% from JPY0.8 billion in fiscal year 2025. The increase was primarily due to a JPY367.2 million increase in sales in the SDV segment, including JPY245.1 million in revenue contributions from the business acquired through business combinations during the current period as well as JPY181.2 million in revenue from ad hoc development projects for non-OEM customers, partially offset by a JPY110.6 million decrease in sales in the SDV segment mainly due to the completion of technical support services for an existing customer.



Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue was JPY13.8 billion (US$88.7 million) in fiscal year 2026, an increase of 0.8% from JPY13.7 billion in fiscal year 2025. The increase was primarily due to the increases in personnel costs and outsourcing costs associated with the expansion of certain SDV- and LBS-related development activities.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was JPY8.0 billion (US$51.6 million) in fiscal year 2026, an increase of 8.9% from JPY7.4 billion in fiscal year 2025.

Gross profit margin was 36.8% in fiscal year 2026, an increase from 35.0% in fiscal year 2025.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were JPY5.7 billion (US$36.4 million) in fiscal year 2026, an increase of 8.7% from JPY5.2 billion in fiscal year 2025.

Sales, general, and administrative expenses were JPY4.1 billion (US$26.6 million) in fiscal year 2026, a decrease of 0.5% from JPY4.2 billion in fiscal year 2025. The decrease was primarily attributable to a JPY94.3 million decrease in professional fees and license fees on a combined basis and a JPY47.8 million decrease in personnel expenses, partially offset by an increase of JPY71.9 million in advertising expenses. The remaining net change was primarily attributable to increases of JPY28.2 million in travel expenses and JPY25.2 million in non-income tax expenses.

Research and development expenses were JPY1.5 billion (US$9.8 million) in fiscal year 2026, an increase of 45.3% from JPY1.1 billion in fiscal year 2025. This increase was primarily attributable to increased expenditures related to the DynaPlanet project.

Operating Profit

Operating profit was JPY2.4 billion (US$15.1 million) in fiscal year 2026, an increase of 9.4% from JPY2.2 billion in fiscal year 2025.

Net Income

Net income was JPY1.6 billion (US$10.4 million) in fiscal year 2026, an increase of 19.6% from JPY1.4 billion in fiscal year 2025.

Net Income Attributable to the Company’s Ordinary Shareholders

Net income attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders was JPY1.6 billion (US$10.3 million) in fiscal year 2026, an increase of 20.4% from JPY1.3 billion in fiscal year 2025.

Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share

Basic and diluted earnings per share were JPY28.58 (US$0.18) in fiscal year 2026, compared to JPY25.49 in fiscal year 2025.

Financial Condition

As of February 28, 2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of JPY8.3 billion (US$52.9 million), compared to JPY7.7 billion as of February 28, 2025.

Net cash provided by operating activities was JPY2.1 billion (US$13.3 million) in fiscal year 2026, compared to JPY2.2 billion in fiscal year 2025.

Net cash used in investing activities was JPY0.8 billion (US$5.1 million) in fiscal year 2026, compared to JPY0.6 billion in fiscal year 2025.

Net cash used in financing activities was JPY0.7 billion (US$4.8 million) in fiscal year 2026, compared to net cash provided by financing activities of JPY1.9 billion in fiscal year 2025.

Recent Developments

On May 15, 2026, the Company completed its initial public offering (the “Offering”) on the Nasdaq Global Market. The Company issued and sold an aggregate of 2,850,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing one ordinary share, at a public offering price of US$8.00 per ADS.

On May 20, 2026, A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, as the sole underwriter of the Offering, exercised its over-allotment option in full to purchase an additional 427,500 ADSs, each representing one ordinary share, at the public offering price of $8.00 per ADS. The total gross proceeds received from the Offering, including proceeds from the exercise of the over-allotment option, were $26.2 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses.

The Company’s ADSs first began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on May 14, 2026, under the ticker symbol “MWC.”

Earnings Call Information

The Company will host an earnings call at 8:00 am U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 pm Japan Standard Time) on July 1, 2026. To attend the earnings call, please use the following access information.

Access details: Date: July 1, 2026 Time: 8:00 am U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 pm Japan Standard Time) Pre-registration Link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_lgiHZECmQ7G1LYvpUDGWDw#/

For participation in the earnings call, pre-registration is required using the link above. Dial-in details and access instructions will be provided upon registration. Please join at least 15 minutes before the commencement of the call to ensure timely participation.

For those unable to participate, a video replay of the conference call will be available from approximately one hour after the end of the live call until June 30, 2027.

An archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s investor relations website at www.ir-micware.com.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain Japanese Yen (“JPY”) amounts into U.S. dollars (“USD” or “$”) for the convenience of the reader. Translations of amounts from JPY into USD have been made at the exchange rate of JPY156.05 = $1.00, which was the foreign exchange rate on February 27, 2026, the last business day in fiscal year ended February 28, 2026, as published on the website of the United States Federal Reserve Board.

About Micware Co., Ltd.

Micware Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based provider of software development services and innovative IT solutions mainly focused on the automotive and mobility sectors. The Company is primarily engaged in the development and sale of IVI systems covering multimedia, navigation, human machine interface, telematics, and driver assistance, as well as navigation software and location information-based smartphone applications.

Since its founding in 2003, Micware has built over 20 years of experience in automotive software and has established long-term relationships with major OEMs in Japan, including Honda Motor Co., Ltd. and Toyota Motor Corporation. Leveraging its engineering capabilities, proprietary technologies, and long-standing OEM relationships, the Company was ranked 9th among Japan-based Tier 1 suppliers in the IVI market in terms of revenue as of February 28, 2024, according to an industry report titled “IVI, Automotive Navigation System and Digital Mapping Market” commissioned by the Company and prepared by Frost & Sullivan. Micware operates across Japan through six operating entities and 13 branch offices and has established subsidiaries in the United States, Thailand, and Germany for overseas operations.

For more information, please visit the Company’s IR website: www.ir-micware.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In the Company’s report, it discusses key financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with the United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) to supplement its consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis. These non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled from their most directly comparable financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP as follows:

For the Fiscal Years Ended

February 29,

2024 February 28,

2025 February 28,

2026 February 28,

2026 JPY JPY JPY US$ Operating Profit 1,892,397 2,160,301 2,364,008 15,149 Plus: listing-related and transformational expenses(a) 126,165 149,685 62,934 403 Adjusted Operating Profit 2,018,562 2,309,986 2,426,942 15,552





(a) Represents listing-related and other transformational expenses incurred in connection with the Company’s IPO and corporate transformation initiatives for the fiscal years ended February 29, 2024 and February 28, 2025 and 2026. These costs were recognized as expenses in the statement of operations and were not recorded as direct deductions from equity.

Adjusted income from operations is a financial measure that is not calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the use of the terms adjusted income from operations may differ from similar measures reported by other companies and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures. The Company believes the non-GAAP financial measure provides investors with useful information with respect to its historical operations. The Company presents the non-GAAP financial measure as supplemental performance measures because it facilitates a comparative assessment of the Company’s operating performance relative to its performance based on its results under GAAP, while isolating the effects of some items that vary from period to period. Specifically, adjusted income from operations allows the Company to assess its performance without the impact of the specifically identified items that it believes do not directly reflect its core operations, including non-recurring costs, such as listing-related and transformational expenses, other non-recurring income, such as litigation-related reimbursement. The non-GAAP financial measure also functions as key performance indicator used to evaluate the Company’s operating performance internally, and it is used in connection with the determination of incentive compensation for management, including executive officers.

Adjusted income from operations is not a measurement of the Company’s financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to income from operations or any other financial statement data presented as indicators of financial performance or liquidity, each as presented in accordance with GAAP. Consequently, the Company’s non-GAAP financial measure should be considered together with its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with GAAP and included in Item 8 of its annual report on Form 20-F. The Company understands that although adjusted income from operations is frequently used by securities analysts, lenders and others in their evaluation of companies, it has limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of its results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are: adjusted income from operations does not fully reflect the Company’s cash expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; adjusted income from operations does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, the Company’s working capital needs; adjusted income from operations does not reflect the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on debt.

Because of these limitations, adjusted income from operations should not be considered as discretionary cash available to the Company to reinvest in the growth of the Company’s business or as measure of cash that will be available to the Company to meet its obligations.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the annual report on Form 20-F and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov .

For more information, please contact:

Micware Co., Ltd.

Investor Relations Department

Email: mic_ir@micware.co.jp

Public Relations

Email: mic_pr@micware.co.jp

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: investors@ascent-ir.com

MICWARE CO., LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands of Japanese yen (“JPY”), and in thousands of U.S. Dollars (“US$”), except for number of shares and per share data)

As of

February 28,

2025 As of

February 28,

2026 As of

February 28,

2026 JPY JPY US$ ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents 7,670,463 8,259,660 52,930 Accounts receivable, net 1,518,878 1,758,584 11,269 Accounts receivable due from related parties, net 1,019,357 86,934 557 Contract assets 436,167 223,490 1,432 Contract assets due from related parties 1,573,389 3,126,224 20,033 Inventories 48,629 18,902 121 Tax receivable 344,813 4,929 32 Prepayments and other current assets 1,427,733 1,026,648 6,579 Prepayments and other current assets due from related parties 18,694 13,074 84 Total current assets 14,058,123 14,518,445 93,037 Non-current Assets Property and equipment, net 1,878,472 1,849,599 11,853 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 3,909,012 3,834,503 24,572 Intangible assets, net 87,768 206,920 1,326 Long-term investments 219,649 317,000 2,031 Goodwill 197,650 239,228 1,533 Deferred offering costs 86,174 231,986 1,487 Deferred tax assets, net 687,365 1,028,394 6,590 Long-term prepayments and other non-current assets 1,848,634 2,213,137 14,182 Total non-current assets 8,914,724 9,920,767 63,574 TOTAL ASSETS 22,972,847 24,439,212 156,611 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY Current liabilities Short-term borrowings - 800,000 5,127 Current portion of long-term borrowings 1,804,164 2,021,924 12,957 Accounts payable 1,362,985 1,217,573 7,802 Accounts payable due to a related party 288,205 188,264 1,206 Current portion of contract liabilities 708,035 763,650 4,894 Current portion of contract liabilities due to a related party - 646,603 4,144 Operating lease liabilities, current 881,838 1,206,136 7,729 Taxes payable 922,102 530,424 3,399 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,350,327 1,388,559 8,898 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities due to related parties 1,547 873 6 Total current liabilities 7,319,203 8,764,006 56,162 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings 4,273,240 2,565,203 16,438 Contract liabilities, non-current 723,188 877,430 5,623 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 3,214,665 2,880,319 18,458 Deferred tax liabilities, net - 61,513 394 Other non-current liabilities 660,003 678,073 4,345 Total non-current liabilities 8,871,096 7,062,538 45,258 TOTAL LIABILITIES 16,190,299 15,826,544 101,420 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES Mezzanine equity Redeemable ordinary shares (313,300 shares issued and outstanding as of February 28, 2025 and February 28, 2026)* 71,500 391,124 2,506 TOTAL MEZZANINE EQUITY 71,500 391,124 2,506 Equity Ordinary shares, 125,320,000 shares authorized; 58,054,490 shares issued and 55,403,490 shares outstanding as of February 28, 2025, and 58,054,490 shares issued and 55,828,614 shares outstanding as of February 28, 2026* 480,000 480,000 3,076 Treasury shares, 2,337,700 and 1,912,576 shares as of February 28, 2025 and February 28, 2026, respectively* (489,121 ) (410,683 ) (2,632 ) Additional paid-in capital 926,301 997,803 6,394 Retained earnings 5,540,108 6,823,084 43,724 Accumulated other comprehensive income 69,722 118,474 759 Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Company 6,527,010 8,008,678 51,321 Non-controlling interests 184,038 212,866 1,364 TOTAL EQUITY 6,711,048 8,221,544 52,685 TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND EQUITY 22,972,847 24,439,212 156,611





* The shares and per share information are presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the share split from 1 to 130, which became effective on March 1, 2024, and reflect the share split from 1 to 241, which became effective on March 31, 2026.





MICWARE CO., LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Amounts in thousands of JPY, and in thousands of US$, except for number of shares and per share data)

For the Fiscal Years Ended February 29,

2024 February 28,

2025 February 28,

2026 February 28,

2026 JPY JPY JPY US$ Revenue – third parties 7,476,565 7,276,479 7,257,218 46,506 Revenue – related parties 10,040,166 13,842,825 14,638,572 93,807 Total Revenue 17,516,731 21,119,304 21,895,790 140,313 Cost of revenue 12,193,425 13,729,851 13,845,797 88,727 Gross profit 5,323,306 7,389,453 8,049,993 51,586 Operating expenses Selling, general, and administrative expenses 2,469,969 4,171,455 4,149,281 26,589 Research and development expenses 960,940 1,057,697 1,536,704 9,848 Total operating expenses 3,430,909 5,229,152 5,685,985 36,437 Operating profit 1,892,397 2,160,301 2,364,008 15,149 Other income (expense) Interest expenses, net (36,978 ) (49,498 ) (42,785 ) (274 ) (Loss) gain from disposal of long-lived assets (154 ) (1,370 ) 1,092 7 Gain (loss) from change in fair market value of equity securities 71,165 (44,352 ) (112,100 ) (718 ) Gain (loss) from foreign currency exchange 8,904 (34,515 ) 12,735 82 Impairment loss on long-term investment - - (91,021 ) (583 ) Gain on bargain purchase - - 106,805 684 Other income, net 3,735 5,981 83,557 535 Total other income (expense), net 46,672 (123,754 ) (41,717 ) (267 ) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION 1,939,069 2,036,547 2,322,291 14,882 PROVISION (BENEFIT) FOR INCOME TAXES Current 703,501 953,843 1,030,260 6,602 Deferred (163,968 ) (271,623 ) (327,464 ) (2,098 ) Total provision for income taxes 539,533 682,220 702,796 4,504 Net income 1,399,536 1,354,327 1,619,495 10,378 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests (28,902 ) (23,709 ) (16,895 ) (108 ) Net income attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders 1,370,634 1,330,618 1,602,600 10,270 Other comprehensive income, net of tax: Foreign currency translation adjustments 44,105 248 60,685 389 Total comprehensive income 1,443,641 1,354,575 1,680,180 10,767 Less: comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests (42,137 ) (23,572 ) (28,828 ) (185 ) Comprehensive income attributable to the Company 1,401,504 1,331,003 1,651,352 10,582 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF ORDINARY SHARES Basic* 53,040,492 52,192,776 56,070,866 56,070,866 Diluted* 53,040,492 52,192,776 56,070,866 56,070,866 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic* 25.84 25.49 28.58 0.18 Diluted* 25.84 25.49 28.58 0.18





* The shares and per share information are presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the share split from 1 to 130, which became effective on March 1, 2024, and reflect the share split from 1 to 241, which became effective on March 31, 2026.





MICWARE CO., LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands of JPY, and in thousands of US$)

For the Fiscal Years Ended February 29,

2024 February 28,

2025 February 28,

2026 February 28,

2026 JPY JPY JPY US$ Cash flows from operating activities Net income 1,399,536 1,354,327 1,619,495 10,378 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 423,597 441,932 429,103 2,750 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 651,593 929,705 1,156,300 7,409 Provisions for inventory valuation losses - - 30,688 197 Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment 154 (219 ) (1,092 ) (7 ) Loss on disposal of intangible assets - 1,589 - - Change in fair value of marketable securities (71,165 ) 44,352 112,100 718 Impairment loss on long- term investment - - 91,021 583 Gain on bargain purchase - - (106,805 ) (684 ) Deferred tax benefit (163,968 ) (271,623 ) (327,464 ) (2,098 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (26,098 ) 114,708 (53,770 ) (345 ) Accounts receivable due from related parties 1,244,049 (818,844 ) 932,423 5,975 Contract assets (48,148 ) (209,309 ) 212,677 1,363 Contract assets due from related parties (1,900,379 ) 1,845,516 (1,552,835 ) (9,951 ) Inventories (2,292 ) (43,697 ) (961 ) (6 ) Tax receivables (4,244 ) (340,569 ) 339,884 2,178 Prepayments and other assets (363,437 ) (1,441,012 ) 66,390 425 Prepayments and other assets due from related parties 15,752 (7,097 ) 5,620 36 Accounts payable 244,732 178,164 (145,412 ) (932 ) Accounts payable due to a related party (97,431 ) (30,206 ) (99,941 ) (640 ) Contract liabilities 216,753 170,141 209,857 1,345 Contract liabilities due to a related party (7,978 ) (92 ) 646,603 4,144 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (488,192 ) 544,889 (5,335 ) (34 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities due to related parties (1,426 ) 1,052 (674 ) (4 ) Operating lease liabilities (658,615 ) (705,040 ) (1,091,737 ) (6,996 ) Taxes payable 40,260 470,572 (391,678 ) (2,510 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 403,053 2,229,239 2,074,457 13,294 Cash flows from investing activities Payment for investment (50,000 ) (500 ) (300,472 ) (1,925 ) Proceeds from sale of investment 26,191 - - - Purchase of property and equipment (180,738 ) (594,987 ) (268,727 ) (1,722 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 254 1,108 2,308 15 Purchase of intangible assets (14,709 ) (38,710 ) (22,712 ) (146 ) Acquisitions - - (205,000 ) (1,314 ) Net cash used in investing activities (219,002 ) (633,089 ) (794,603 ) (5,092 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from borrowings 5,300,000 3,260,000 1,200,000 7,690 Repayment of borrowings (4,278,044 ) (2,009,256 ) (1,890,277 ) (12,113 ) Payments on deferred offering costs - (86,174 ) (142,368 ) (912 ) Repayments of finance lease obligation (47,906 ) (55,249 ) (63,751 ) (409 ) Purchase of treasury shares (2,618,591 ) - - - Reissuance of treasury shares 1,618,500 776,000 149,940 961 Proceeds from issuance of redeemable ordinary shares 65,000 - - - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 38,959 1,885,321 (746,456 ) (4,783 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 38,742 (644 ) 55,799 357 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 261,752 3,480,827 589,197 3,776 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 3,927,884 4,189,636 7,670,463 49,154 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 4,189,636 7,670,463 8,259,660 52,930 Supplementary cash flow information Cash paid for income taxes 677,119 816,763 1,084,760 6,951 Cash paid for interest expenses 36,731 53,499 71,698 459 Non-cash financing and investing activities Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities 126,623 3,127,334 1,081,311 6,929 Finance lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for finance lease liabilities 94,994 25,629 117,164 751 Remeasurement of operating lease liabilities and right-of-use assets due to modifications 8,092 - 7,674 49 Remeasurement of finance lease liabilities and right-of-use assets due to modifications - - 13,529 87 Adjustments to redeemable ordinary shares fair value measurement 3,290 3,210 319,624 2,048

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation

Adjusted OPERATING PROFIT

For the Fiscal Years Ended February 29,

2024 February 28,

2025 February 28,

2026 February 28,

2026 JPY JPY JPY US$ OPERATING PROFIT 1,892,397 2,160,301 2,364,008 15,149 Plus: listing-related and transformational expenses(a) 126,165 149,685 62,934 403 Adjusted OPERATING PROFIT 2,018,562 2,309,986 2,426,942 15,552





(a) Represents listing-related and other transformational expenses incurred in connection with the Company’s IPO and corporate transformation initiatives for the fiscal years ended February 29, 2024 and February 28, 2025 and 2026. These costs were recognized as expenses in the statement of operations and were not recorded as direct deductions from equity.



