New Wildfire Code Spotlights Growing Market for Non-Combustible Building Materials like Xeriant’s NEXBOARD Platform

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTCQB: XERI), a company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative technologies, today highlighted Colorado’s implementation of one of the nation’s most aggressive statewide wildfire resiliency building codes, part of the growing national trend for fire-resistant and non-combustible construction systems.

Colorado recently adopted new wildfire resiliency measures requiring minimum standards for structures located within designated wildland-urban interface zones, including requirements tied to fire-resistant construction materials, structure hardening, defensible space, and enhanced building resilience. The statewide framework is scheduled to become fully effective by July 1, 2026, making Colorado one of the first western states after California to implement mandatory statewide wildfire-oriented construction standards.

The updated regulations arrive as municipalities, insurers, developers, and property owners across the United States increasingly focus on reducing wildfire exposure, limiting catastrophic losses, and improving long-term building durability. Industry experts and state officials have pointed to growing concerns surrounding insurance availability, climate-related fire risks, and the need for more resilient infrastructure in high-risk regions.

Xeriant believes these trends could significantly accelerate interest in advanced non-combustible building systems, including the company’s NEXBOARD™ composite panel platform and recently announced NexPatch™ fire-resistant joint compound technology.

NEXBOARD is designed as a lightweight, high-strength composite construction panel system engineered to provide enhanced resistance to fire, water, mold, and environmental degradation. The recently introduced NexPatch product extends the company’s intumescent fire-retardant chemistry into seams, joints, and repair applications to help create a more continuous fire-protection barrier across wall and ceiling assemblies.

“Wildfire resilience is rapidly becoming one of the defining priorities in modern construction,” said Keith Duffy, CEO of Xeriant. “As states like Colorado move toward stricter wildfire-focused building standards, we believe the market opportunity for advanced non-combustible materials and smarter building systems continues to expand. Better materials, stronger engineering, and more resilient designs should ultimately lead to better outcomes for homeowners, developers, insurers, and communities exposed to growing wildfire risks.”

According to the Colorado Wildfire Resiliency Code framework, new construction in wildfire-prone regions may require ignition-resistant materials and enhanced structure-hardening standards designed to reduce building vulnerability and limit fire spread between structures. State officials and fire experts have emphasized that improved construction practices may also help stabilize insurance markets and reduce long-term wildfire losses.

The broader construction industry continues to experience rising demand for materials capable of addressing multiple performance requirements simultaneously, including fire resistance, moisture protection, installation efficiency, sustainability, and long-term durability. Xeriant believes this evolving regulatory and market environment may create favorable conditions for innovative building technologies capable of meeting stricter future code requirements.

The company also noted that developers and municipalities increasingly face pressure to balance public safety objectives with rising rebuilding costs and insurance-related concerns. Colorado officials have acknowledged that wildfire resiliency standards are intended not only to improve public safety but also to strengthen confidence among insurers evaluating exposure to wildfire-prone regions.

Xeriant continues advancing testing, certification, and commercialization efforts related to the NEXBOARD platform, including ongoing work toward third-party NFPA 286 and ASTM E84 certifications.

About Xeriant, Inc.

Xeriant, Inc. is dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative technologies, with a focus on advanced materials that can be successfully integrated and deployed across multiple industrial sectors. The Company’s advanced materials line is marketed under the DUREVER™ brand and includes NexBoard™, an eco-friendly, patent-pending composite construction panel made from recycled plastic and fiber waste, and NexPatch™, its companion fire-resistant joint compound.

For more information, visit www.xeriant.com.

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We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements, and investors should not place undue reliance on such statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after that date. New factors may emerge over time, and the company cannot predict all such factors or assess their impact.

This press release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale.

Xeriant, Inc.

Investor Relations Department

(561) 491-9595

IR@xeriant.com

www.xeriant.com