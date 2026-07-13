NEXBOARD™ Demonstrates Exceptional Properties in Independent Third-Party Testing

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTCQB: XERI), a company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative technologies, today reported additional testing results from an independent laboratory, demonstrating that its 3/8-inch NEXBOARD eco-composite construction panel significantly outperforms traditional building materials, including drywall, MgO board, OSB, MDF and plywood, across multiple critical performance categories.

It was recently announced that NEXBOARD, through its proprietary Durazite™ fire retardant technology, achieved a Class A fire rating under ASTM E84 while also passing the rigorous NFPA 286 full-room corner burn test, a key requirement for commercial and institutional fire code compliance. The latest series of tests analyzing mechanical and physical properties showed superior results in impact resistance, tensile strength, and water absorption with low VOC’s and a competitive R-Value or insulative capacity. Another significant advantage is NEXBOARD’s sustainability profile, featuring post-consumer and post-industrial recycled content, end-of-life recyclability through standard streams, and zero hazardous disposal concerns or formaldehyde off-gassing.

“These latest test results position NEXBOARD as a superior, code-compliant alternative for high-traffic and high-risk environments such as healthcare, education, hospitality, multifamily residential, and commercial interiors, while addressing critical pain points like water damage, mold, and insurance exposure,” said Keith Duffy, CEO of Xeriant. “Our proprietary Durazite fire-retardant technology at the heart of the DUREVER™ platform is proven to simultaneously deliver fire safety, durability and moisture resistance.”

Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt (ret.), President of Xeriant’s Factor X Research Group, added, “The multi-metric superiority shown in these tests underscores the transformative potential of our Durazite fire-retardant technology. Beyond construction, this platform has already generated strong inbound interest from leading manufacturers across multiple industries. We believe Durazite and the broader DUREVER technology ecosystem have the potential to redefine performance standards and deliver safer, lighter, stronger, and more sustainable material solutions across dozens of global industries, including aerospace, transportation, energy, defense, and beyond.”

Marketed under the DUREVER line of next-generation building materials, NEXBOARD is manufactured primarily from recycled plastic and fiber waste, along with its proprietary nanotechnology-enhanced fire-retardant formulation called Durazite, and is engineered for full recyclability at end of life. Its low water absorption and superior fire safety performance directly support reduced risk of water damage, mold growth, and structural failure, factors that can positively impact building insurance considerations. The product’s environmental profile should qualify it for contributions under major green building programs including LEED and GREENGUARD.

About Xeriant, Inc.

Xeriant, Inc. is dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative technologies, with a focus on advanced materials that can be successfully integrated and deployed across multiple industrial sectors. The Company’s advanced materials line is marketed under the DUREVER™ brand and includes NexBoard™, an eco-friendly, patent-pending composite construction panel made from recycled plastic and fiber waste, and NexPatch™, its companion fire-resistant joint compound.

For more information, visit www.xeriant.com.

SAFE HARBOR / FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

In connection with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Xeriant, Inc. hereby provides cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. Any statements that are not historical facts and that express or involve discussions about expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations concerning product performance, third-party certification, commercialization timelines, and the broader application and licensing of the Company’s proprietary fire-retardant technology across multiple industries.

We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements, and investors should not place undue reliance on such statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after that date. New factors may emerge over time, and the company cannot predict all such factors or assess their impact.

This press release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale.

Xeriant, Inc.

Investor Relations Department

(561) 491-9595

IR@xeriant.com

www.xeriant.com