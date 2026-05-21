Ealixir Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Launched Beta Rollout of the RepuTrust™ Digital Identity Platform to Early Access Users

Enhanced Service Offering with Introduction of Crisis Management and Narrative-Building Solutions



MIAMI, Fla., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ealixir Inc. (EAXR) ("Ealixir" or the "Company"), a digital identity infrastructure company specializing in online reputation management, today announced financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026.

"Throughout 2026, we’ve continued to build upon our diversified AI-powered digital reputation and identity platform by expanding our advisory capabilities, strengthening our sales and marketing infrastructure, and advancing innovative new product offerings," said Eleonora Ramondetti, Chief Executive Officer of Ealixir. "From the launch of Ealixir Editions to our crisis management services to the beta rollout of RepuTrust™, we’ve made meaningful progress in broadening our service offerings and positioning Ealixir for long-term scalable growth. As organizations increasingly recognize and prioritize reputation intelligence and AI-driven visibility, we believe Ealixir is well aligned to capitalize on these evolving market opportunities."

Recent Operational Highlights

Launched the beta version of RepuTrust™, Ealixir’s AI-powered digital identity platform which provides select users with early access to advanced reputation analysis tools powered by the Company’s proprietary ReputScore™ metric.

Broadened strategic advisory capabilities with the introduction of a new crisis management advisory service, delivering timely, high-impact support during critical reputational events.

Enhanced sales and marketing capabilities through the rollout of standardized training programs, upgraded CRM and lead management systems, and a new integrated commercial framework to drive stronger demand generation, conversion rates, and pipeline visibility. Although these initiatives are in early stages, such initiatives have supported measurable prospect engagement across targeted outreach initiatives, including applications, booked meetings, and live calls.

Introduced Ealixir Editions, a dedicated editorial division that extends the Company’s capabilities into AI-driven narrative development through thought leadership content, integrated media and SEO/GEO strategies, and structured digital presence creation. Since its soft launch, the Company signed approximately $275,000 in Ealixir Editions contracts, of which approximately $120,000 represented revenue attributable to the quarter, reflecting early market interest in the Company’s expanded narrative-building offering.

Financial Results for the Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2026 (“Q1 2026”):

Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2026 (“Q1 2026”) was approximately $0.9 million compared to approximately $0.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 (“Q1 2025”). The increase in revenue was primarily driven by continued execution of the Company’s enhanced sales and client acquisition infrastructure, improved commercial follow-up processes, and early revenue contribution from expanded service offerings, including the Company’s narrative-building and editorial solutions, partially offset by variability in performance across certain geographic regions and periods during the year, as well as broader macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty impacting client decision-making cycles.

Gross profit for Q1 2026 was approximately $0.7 million compared to approximately $0.6 million for Q1 2025.

Total operating expenses for Q1 2026 were approximately $0.6 million compared to approximately $0.5 million for Q1 2025. The increase was primarily driven by continued investment in technology development and expanded product capabilities, as well as accounting, audit, advisory, and other professional fees associated with the Company’s public company readiness and capital markets initiatives.

Net income for Q1 2026 was approximately $0.031 million compared to net income of approximately $0.048 million for Q1 2025. The decrease was primarily attributable to higher operating expenses as the Company continued to invest in its growth initiatives.

Overall, Ealixir generated a profit for Q1 2026 while continuing to execute on initiatives intended to strengthen its operating foundation and support future growth.

About Ealixir Inc.

Ealixir Inc. (OTCID: EAXR) is a digital identity infrastructure company specializing in online reputation management. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ealixir helps individuals, executives, professional organizations, and SMBs take control of how they are represented across the information ecosystem that shapes public perception in the age of AI.

Ealixir offers an integrated suite of solutions spanning the full lifecycle of digital reputation management, including content removal, compliance database remediation, narrative development, crisis management, editorial publishing, monitoring and reporting. The Company's proprietary process enables the lawful removal and correction of harmful online content across search results, news archives, compliance databases, and social platforms. Ealixir is expanding its technology capabilities to deliver more scalable, data-driven solutions for managing digital identity in an increasingly AI-influenced information environment.

For more information, visit www.ealixir.com .



Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements generally include words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends. These statements are based on various assumptions, identified or not, and on the current expectations of the Company's management. They are not predictions of actual performance. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to sustain growth or achieve profitability, potential expenses surpassing revenues, and potential legal and regulatory costs associated with expanding its services in various geopolitical locations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is impossible to predict how they may affect the Company. If changes occur, the Company's business, financial condition, and operating results may vary materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.



Contacts

Ealixir Inc.

info@ealixir.com



IR Contacts

KCSA Strategic Communications

Phil Carlson

212-896-1233

ealixir@kcsa.com

Ealixir, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets As of March 31, As of December 31, 2026 2025

Unaudited Assets Current assets Cash $ 84,814 $ 113,641 Accounts receivable, net 2,289,737 1,576,075 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 494,964 346,151 Total current assets 2,869,515 2,035,867 Property & equipment, net 13,042 13,502 Total assets $ 2,882,557 $ 2,049,369 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 696,906 $ 599,546 Accounts payable - related parties 213,563 163,486 Stockholder loans payable - current 461,300 275,000 Notes payable 72,984 76,382 Accrued expenses 533,175 501,195 Deferred revenue 1,127,680 683,109 Taxes payable 44,152 41,873 Total current liabilities 3,149,760 2,340,591 Stockholder loans payable - non current 200,000 200,000 Total liabilities 3,349,760 2,540,591 Commitments and contingencies - - Stockholders' deficit: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, Series Z

Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share, 1,000,000 shares issued

and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 1,000 1,000 Common stock, $0.001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized,

60,121,536 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 60,121 60,121 Additional paid in capital 57,684,040 57,684,040 Accumulated deficit (58,112,316 ) (58,143,688 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (100,048 ) (92,695 ) Total stockholders' deficit (467,203 ) (491,222 ) Total liabilities and deficit $ 2,882,557 $ 2,049,369 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements





Ealixir, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income For the three months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Revenue Removal services $ 710,522 $ 650,684 Ancillary services 166,142 104,434 Total revenue 876,664 755,118 Cost of sales 183,629 155,882 Total cost of sales 183,629 155,882 Gross profit 693,035 599,236 Operating expenses General and administrative expenses 630,589 518,164 Advertising and marketing expenses 6,660 294 Total operating expenses 637,249 518,458 Operating profit/(loss) 55,786 80,778 Other income (expenses) Gain (loss) on disposition - assets - (17,111 ) Gain on termination of lease - 13,190 Gain (loss) on foreign exchange (15,586 ) (24,359 ) Interest expense (8,828 ) (4,407 ) Total other income/(expense) (24,414 ) (32,687 ) Income before income tax 31,372 48,091 Provision for income taxes - - Net income $ 31,372 $ 48,091 Other comprehensive income, net of tax Foreign exchange gain (loss) (7,353 ) 9,826 Comprehensive income 24,019 57,917 Net income per common share Basic and diluted net income per common share $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Basic and diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding 60,121,536 60,123,319 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements





Ealixir, Inc. and Subsidiaries Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the three months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 31,372 $ 48,091 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation 1,424 1,613 Amortization of operating right of use assets - 6,241 Bad debt expense 51,397 - Gain on termination of lease - (13,190 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (765,059 ) (87,891 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (148,813 ) 1,844 Other assets - - Accounts payable and accrued expenses 129,340 121,166 Accounts payable - related parties 50,077 - Deferred revenue 444,571 (135,266 ) Other current liabilities - 2,290 Taxes payable 2,279 (9,518 ) Lease liability - (6,241 ) Net Cash provided by used in Operating Activities (203,412 ) (70,861 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Disposal / (Purchase) of property and equipment (964 ) 17,111 Net Cash (used in) provided by Investing Activities (964 ) 17,111 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from notes payable, net of payments (3,398 ) - Stockholder loans payable 186,300 (23,806 ) Net Cash provided by (used in) Financing Activities 182,902 (23,806 ) Effects of currency translation on cash and cash equivalents (7,353 ) 1,505 Net change in cash (28,827 ) (76,051 ) Cash, beginning of period 113,641 101,214 Cash, end of period $ 84,814 $ 25,163 Supplemental cash flow information Cash paid for interest $ 5,071 $ - Cash paid for taxes $ - $ -



