Calian to Showcase Sovereign Defence Capabilities, AI Innovation and Operational Readiness at CANSEC 2026

OTTAWA, Ontario, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During CANSEC 2026, Canada’s premier defence, security and emerging technology event taking place in Ottawa from May 27–28, Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY) will showcase how integrated Canadian capabilities across defence, space, AI, cyber, healthcare, manufacturing and operational readiness are helping strengthen Canada’s sovereign defence capability, accelerate multi-domain operational readiness and support the modernization of the Canadian Armed Forces and allied missions..

Throughout the two-day event, Calian will highlight its integrated defence capabilities and innovation ecosystem across next-generation training, pan-domain interoperability, cyber and EMSEC solutions, advanced manufacturing, resilient space communications and connectivity, and mission-ready healthcare solutions.

Throughout the event, media are invited to visit Calian’s indoor booth (#1815) and outdoor booth (#4402) for live demonstrations and to speak with Calian leadership and technical subject matter experts.

MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES

Calian representatives will be available for interviews: Pat Houston, CEO, Chris Pogue, President, Defence & Space, and Robin Richardson, SVP, Marketing and Communications.

Media are requested to book interviews in advance to guarantee availability. Topics can include:

Arctic sovereignty, space and continental defence including Calian’s support in the North and role in space connectivity and communications

Canadian sovereign supply chains, SMEs capabilities and the importance of maintaining Canadian ownership of critical intellectual property

C5ISRT interoperability and sovereign system of systems orchestration Calian VENTURES

Next-generation training and mission support including Calian’s collective and synthetic training solutions for the Canadian Army and NATO

Mobilizing dual-use Canadian technology at scale through Calian VENTURES

Canada’s defence industrial strategy, innovation ecosystem and Calian’s partner-first philosophy for strengthening Canada’s sovereign defence industrial base

ON-BOOTH DEMONSTRATIONS

Media visiting Calian’s indoor booth will have access to live demonstrations with Calian VENTURE partners: TACTIQL, Tessellate, and 123 Cyber.



Date and times include:

Wednesday, May 27: 10:30 am and 2:30 pm

Thursday, May 28: 10:30 am and 2:30 pm



UPCOMING ANNOUNCEMENTS

Calian expects to make additional announcements related to defence innovation, strategic partnerships and operational capability between now and the end of CANSEC. Reporters interested in receiving announcements and updates during CANSEC are encouraged to contact media@calian.com to be added to the distribution list.



CANSEC DETAILS

Where:

Cohere Centre

4899 Uplands Drive

Ottawa, Ontario

Exhibit Hours: 9:00 am to 5:00 pm both days

Calian Booth Locations:

Indoor Booth #1815

Outdoor Booth #4402

About Calian

www.calian.com

For over 40 years, Calian has delivered mission-critical solutions when failure is not an option. Trusted worldwide, we empower organizations in critical industries to overcome obstacles, manage risks and drive progress. By combining the expertise of our people, proven industry insight, cutting-edge technology, bold innovation, and global reach, we deliver tailored solutions that solve complex challenges. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with over 6,000 people around the world, Calian’s solutions protect lives, strengthen security, foster global connectivity and drive economic progress, making a lasting impact where and when it matters most.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Media inquiries:

media@calian.com

613-599-8600

Investor Relations inquiries:

ir@calian.com

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DISCLAIMER

Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; scarce number of qualified professionals; the impact of rapid technological and market change; loss of business or credit risk with major customers; technical risks on fixed price projects; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, and including currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. For additional information with respect to certain of these and other factors, please see the Company’s most recent annual report and other reports filed by Calian with the Ontario Securities Commission. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.

Calian · Head Office · 770 Palladium Drive · Ottawa · Ontario · Canada · K2V 1C8

Tel: 613.599.8600 · Fax: 613-592-3664 · General info email: info@calian.com