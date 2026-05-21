Quantum X Labs Successfully Integrates Google’s Public Surface-Code Dataset into its Deep Quantum Error Correction Transformer

The milestone adds a layer that brings a publicly accessible experimental surface-code dataset from Google Quantum AI,

Tel Aviv, Israel, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum X Labs Inc. (Nasdaq: QXL) (“Quantum X” or the “Company”), an advanced technologies company, today announces that its sublicensee,30%-owned subsidiary, has successfully delivered a working integration layer that brings a publicly accessible experimental surface-code dataset from Google Quantum AI, into its Error Correction (QECC) IP (patent pending) transformer pipeline.

In this phase, the team implemented a standardized data adapter to ingest dense binary syndrome measurements from selected experimental configurations, engineered dynamic attention masking that adapts to code distances and layouts, and established an end-to-end training loop capable of processing mixed batches of real experimental shots.

This milestone reduces technical risk by advancing QECC beyond controlled internal data formats and lays the foundation required for scalable training and repeatable benchmarking on a credible external testbed.

The transformer-based quantum decoder technology has been developed for advanced quantum error correction, including cloud-deployed neural decoders. The decoder’s IP (patent pending) is licensed from Ramot at Tel Aviv University, with applications in various potential industries and end users.

It was previously announced by the company that it has successfully implemented its transformer-based neural decoder on the AWS cloud, marking a significant milestone toward real-world quantum. Building on the recent unveiling of its transformer neural decoder, which outperformed classical quantum error correction (QEC) algorithms in simulations, and the delivery of its first prototype for universal error correction, the technology’s cloud deployment now provides the scalable infrastructure needed to process complex quantum data efficiently.



Quantum X Labs Inc.

Quantum X Labs Inc. and its subsidiaries are focused on quantum technology, digital advertising and computing and enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Quantum X Labs Ltd. is focused on developing and promoting quantum algorithms for the transportation, drug discovery and security segments as well as developing quantum- based GPS replacement and quantum atom accuracy solutions. Gix Media develops a variety of technological software solutions, which perform automation, optimization and monetization of internet campaigns, for the purposes of acquiring and routing internet user traffic to its customers. Metagramm is a developer of grammatical error correction software and offers tools for writing and reviewing, grammar, spelling, punctuation and style features, as well as translation and multilingual dictionaries, using artificial intelligence and machine learning technology.

For more information about Quantum X Labs, visit https://quantumxlabs.xyz/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Quantum X Labs’ and its subsidiaries’ strategic and business plans, technology, relationships, objectives and expectations for its business, growth, the impact of trends on and interest in its business, intellectual property, products and its future results, operations and financial performance and condition and may be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “seek,” “will,” “consider,” “likely,” “assume,” “estimate,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “do not believe,” “aim,” “predict,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” “potential,” “guidance,” “objective,” “outlook,” “trends,” “future,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “target,” “on track” or their negatives or variations, and similar terminology and words of similar import, generally involve future or forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on 10-K and in subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. ParaZero is not responsible for the content of third-party websites.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Michal Efraty

Investor Relations

michal@efraty.com