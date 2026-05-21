Dstillery Names Evan Hills Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dstillery , the leading predictive AI audience targeting company, today announced that Evan Hills has been appointed Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Hills will oversee company-wide operations, driving strategic alignment across teams, optimizing execution, and scaling the infrastructure needed to support Dstillery’s continued momentum and innovation in AI-powered advertising solutions.

Hills previously served as Dstillery’s Chief Commercial Officer, where he was responsible for driving revenue growth, strengthening partnerships, and positioning commercial strategy with market demand. Since joining Dstillery in 2014, he has played a critical role in shaping the company’s trajectory, expanding its data business, and building key platform and distribution partnerships.

As Chief Operating Officer, Hills will focus on operational excellence across the organization, ensuring that Dstillery’s technology, teams, and processes are aligned to support continued expansion. His leadership will be instrumental in advancing Dstillery’s agentic AI advertising platform, DS-1, which is transforming audience activation workflows from a multi-day manual process into a matter of minutes and further streamlining the path from audience insight to activation. Under Hills’ leadership, Dstillery achieved record revenue and profitability in 2025, reaching Rule of 40 status with a combined growth rate and margin of 46%, reflecting the company’s continued growth and scalability.

“Evan has been a driving force behind Dstillery’s success for more than a decade,” said Michael Beebe, CEO of Dstillery. “He brings a rare combination of strategic insight, deep knowledge of the business of advertising, and a strong track record of scaling Dstillery’s audience business. As AI drives accelerating change in digital advertising, there is no one better to ensure that Dstillery continues to deliver on innovation and operational excellence in order to provide our clients and partners with targeting solutions that drive real value.”

Hills has extensive experience across strategy, partnerships, and operations. Over the course of his tenure, he has led efforts to transform Dstillery’s strategy and business, expand its reach across leading platform partners, and position the company as a top provider of AI-powered audience solutions.

“I’m excited to step into this new role at such a pivotal moment for Dstillery and the industry,” said Hills. “We have an incredible opportunity to redefine how advertising works through predictive and agentic AI. I’m looking forward to working closely with our teams to amplify our operations, deliver even greater value to our clients, and continue innovating.”

This leadership appointment reflects Dstillery’s continued investment in its people and its commitment to building a strong operational foundation to support long-term growth and market leadership.

ABOUT DSTILLERY

Dstillery is the leading predictive AI audience targeting company, helping marketers reach exactly the right audience for every digital campaign. Powered by multimodal AI and its agentic platform, DS-1, Dstillery enables precise audience targeting at scale, simplifying workflows and driving superior campaign outcomes.

Dstillery’s predictive models learn across data modalities – including web journeys, CTV signals, search signals, purchase intent signals, and more – to build a robust understanding of a brand’s best customers and activate high-performing audiences across programmatic and social channels.

For more than a decade, Dstillery has set the standard for AI-driven audience solutions, backed by award-winning data science and a growing portfolio of 25 patents. To learn more, visit www.dstillery.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

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Danielle DeVoren

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