Tenable Launches Open Partner Exchange Network (OPEN) to Connect Security Tools, Data and AI-Driven Workflows Across the Enterprise

BOSTON, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB), the exposure management company , today announced the Tenable Open Partner Exchange Network (OPEN), the next evolution of its technology partner ecosystem, designed to help organizations unify security data, accelerate AI-driven workflows, and operationalize exposure management across their existing technology stack.

As AI accelerates the speed and scale of cyber threats, security teams are struggling with fragmented tools, disconnected workflows, and growing operational complexity. Tenable OPEN extends the power of the Tenable One Exposure Management Platform through an open ecosystem of integrations, data exchange, and orchestration capabilities that help organizations reduce cyber risk faster.

Built on more than 330 validated integrations, Tenable OPEN helps organizations connect security data, workflows and tools across the enterprise. Through bi-directional integrations and the new Open Connector, customers can ingest third-party telemetry into Tenable One while exporting exposure insights into downstream workflows, analytics and remediation systems. By connecting security data, context and action across the stack, organizations can reduce blind spots, streamline operations and accelerate remediation efforts, security workflows, analytics, and remediation.

(See today’s related announcement: Tenable One Powers AI-Driven Cyber Risk Decisions with the Release of the Open Connector )

“No single vendor can see everything. The data that defines cyber risk is inherently distributed across the enterprise. That’s why openness is foundational to our strategy,” said Eric Doerr, chief product officer, Tenable. “With OPEN and the Open Connector, organizations can bring together data from virtually any security tool, including third-party technologies, internal systems and emerging AI-driven workflows. We don’t ask customers to replace their existing security stack to get value from Tenable. We connect to it, unify the data and turn it into actionable exposure intelligence.”

To learn more about the Tenable OPEN technology ecosystem program, please visit: https://www.tenable.com/partners/technology .

Supporting Quotes:

“AI hasn't just changed the scale of attacks, it has accelerated adversary operations to machine speed. Defenders need intelligence they can operationalize just as quickly," said Doug Fleming, Director of Global Ecosystems and Alliances, Recorded Future. "Integrating the Recorded Future Intelligence Graph® into the Tenable OPEN ecosystem turns exposure management into a continuous, intelligence-led discipline. Joint customers can separate signal from noise, focus on the 1% of exposures adversaries are actually targeting, and drive faster, more confident remediation. That's the force multiplier security teams need to outpace adversaries, not just respond to them.”

“Third-party and supply chain exposure have become one of the most important drivers of enterprise cyber risk,” said Greg Keshian, Chief Product Officer, Bitsight. “Bitsight’s external telemetry across attack surface exposure, supply chain relationships, and threat activity gives organizations critical context that internal tools alone cannot provide. Through the Tenable OPEN ecosystem, customers can combine this external intelligence with internal exposure data to better identify interconnected risk, prioritize the exposures most likely to drive business impact, and accelerate remediation across their environments and vendor ecosystems.”

“Security teams are drowning in alerts, but you can’t pivot your way out of an AI-powered attack. Data without action is just expensive storage,” said Kevin Murphy, director, Global ISVs and OEM Partners, Splunk. “Tenable OPEN thrives where others fail because it rejects the mindset of rigid, restrictive APIs. By unifying data regardless of source, we’re eliminating the operational friction that plagues the SOC, allowing our mutual customers to stop fighting their tools and start fighting the threat with a seamless, automated workflow.”

About Tenable

Tenable® is the exposure management company, exposing and closing the cybersecurity gaps that erode business value, reputation and trust. The company’s AI-powered exposure management platform radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to protect against attacks from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between. By protecting enterprises from security exposure, Tenable reduces business risk for over 40,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at tenable.com .

Media Contact:

Tenable

tenablepr@tenable.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the expected capabilities and benefits of the Tenable Open Partner Exchange Network (OPEN), the anticipated functionality and performance of the Open Connector and bi-directional integrations within the Tenable One Exposure Management Platform, and Tenable's ability to unify security data and operationalize exposure management across partner ecosystems. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to the development and adoption of new and unproven technologies, the successful integration of third-party data sources and partner technologies into Tenable's platform, the continued participation and support of technology partners, customer adoption of ecosystem integrations and AI-driven workflows, competition in the cybersecurity and exposure management markets, and other factors described under "Risk Factors" in Tenable's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. Tenable undertakes no obligation to update these statements to reflect events occurring after the date hereof.